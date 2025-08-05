“We have lost another one”- Fans hilariously react to BTS’ j-hope’s Labubu personality test results

On August 5, 2025, BTS' j-hope joined the global Labubu personality trend and shared the results on his Instagram. In a massive 20-photo carousel, the rapper offered fans a rare peek into BTS' recent activities, including studio sessions in LA, candid group moments, and most notably, his Labubu test result.j-hope was revealed to be a yellow rainbow Labubu, a personality type with traits that fans say mirror his real-life persona almost too perfectly. The listed traits included:Gets energized by complimentsTruly dislikes rude peopleLikes doing things without being askedHas excessive and often unnecessary worriesLikes people who speak kindlyCan't handle awkward situationsConstantly checks in (to see if someone is really okay)Very affectionate and caringExpresses clearly when they like someoneCan easily start talking to strangersGood at handling others' tasks tooFans couldn't help but agree. In addition to this, he also posted a picture of a blue Labubu doll clipped to his Louis Vuitton bag, writing the word &quot;Hope.&quot; Fans found it adorable that he carries a doll that represents his own name.While many admired the sweet gesture, others playfully teased him for diving headfirst into a trend sweeping the internet. As one fan joked:&quot;We have lost another one.&quot;Some other fans commented:&quot;Yeah, that sounds about right,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Love Hobi's energy! This Labubu test is so him—always lifting others up while staying true to himself. LA vibes suit him!&quot; a fan commented.&quot;The doll aside, the test results are so hobi coded,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Labubu keeps winning,&quot; a fan coined.Fans expressed praise for how the test results were accurate:&quot;This is hilarious, Hobi's Labubu is basically him!&quot; a fan exclaimed.&quot;OF COURSE HE DID,&quot; another fan exclaimed.&quot;Im not even shocked,&quot; a fan expressed.j-hope gives major updates about BTS' current whereabouts through his Instagram postOn August 5, 2025, BTS' j-hope lit up Instagram with a 20-photo carousel, giving fans a rare glimpse into the group's current whereabouts in Los Angeles. All members of BTS were spotted in the post, except for Jin and V. RM is seen recording vocals, Suga plays the guitar, and Jimin is casually checking his phone while seated in a chair.While V didn't appear in this post, he later confirmed his presence there with a separate Instagram story, putting fans at ease. Jin, however, is currently away on his much-anticipated solo concert tour, &quot;RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR&quot;, and could not be part of the studio session.The real surprise came with the appearance of Charlie Puth, who was spotted joking around with Jungkook. Having collaborated in 2022 on the hit song Left and Right, the duo's reunion in the presence of the full group has sent fans into a frenzy. With BTS currently stationed in the U.S. for an upcoming Spring comeback, the timing has only strengthened speculation of a potential new collaboration between BTS and the American singer-songwriter.In just one post, j-hope managed to update fans on the entire group's status, tease potential music projects, and spark global excitement.