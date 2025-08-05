  • home icon
"We have lost another one"- Fans hilariously react to BTS' j-hope's Labubu personality test results

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 05, 2025 19:01 GMT
j-hope takes a Labubu test (Images via Instagram/uarmyhope)
j-hope takes a Labubu test (Images via Instagram/uarmyhope)

On August 5, 2025, BTS' j-hope joined the global Labubu personality trend and shared the results on his Instagram. In a massive 20-photo carousel, the rapper offered fans a rare peek into BTS' recent activities, including studio sessions in LA, candid group moments, and most notably, his Labubu test result.

j-hope was revealed to be a yellow rainbow Labubu, a personality type with traits that fans say mirror his real-life persona almost too perfectly. The listed traits included:

  • Gets energized by compliments
  • Truly dislikes rude people
  • Likes doing things without being asked
  • Has excessive and often unnecessary worries
  • Likes people who speak kindly
  • Can't handle awkward situations
  • Constantly checks in (to see if someone is really okay)
  • Very affectionate and caring
  • Expresses clearly when they like someone
  • Can easily start talking to strangers
  • Good at handling others' tasks too
Fans couldn't help but agree. In addition to this, he also posted a picture of a blue Labubu doll clipped to his Louis Vuitton bag, writing the word "Hope." Fans found it adorable that he carries a doll that represents his own name.

While many admired the sweet gesture, others playfully teased him for diving headfirst into a trend sweeping the internet. As one fan joked:

"We have lost another one."
Some other fans commented:

"Yeah, that sounds about right," a fan said.
"Love Hobi's energy! This Labubu test is so him—always lifting others up while staying true to himself. LA vibes suit him!" a fan commented.
"The doll aside, the test results are so hobi coded," a fan remarked.
"Labubu keeps winning," a fan coined.
Fans expressed praise for how the test results were accurate:

"This is hilarious, Hobi's Labubu is basically him!" a fan exclaimed.
"OF COURSE HE DID," another fan exclaimed.
"Im not even shocked," a fan expressed.

j-hope gives major updates about BTS' current whereabouts through his Instagram post

On August 5, 2025, BTS' j-hope lit up Instagram with a 20-photo carousel, giving fans a rare glimpse into the group's current whereabouts in Los Angeles. All members of BTS were spotted in the post, except for Jin and V. RM is seen recording vocals, Suga plays the guitar, and Jimin is casually checking his phone while seated in a chair.

While V didn't appear in this post, he later confirmed his presence there with a separate Instagram story, putting fans at ease. Jin, however, is currently away on his much-anticipated solo concert tour, "RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR", and could not be part of the studio session.

The real surprise came with the appearance of Charlie Puth, who was spotted joking around with Jungkook. Having collaborated in 2022 on the hit song Left and Right, the duo's reunion in the presence of the full group has sent fans into a frenzy.

With BTS currently stationed in the U.S. for an upcoming Spring comeback, the timing has only strengthened speculation of a potential new collaboration between BTS and the American singer-songwriter.

In just one post, j-hope managed to update fans on the entire group's status, tease potential music projects, and spark global excitement.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

