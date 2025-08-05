LOOK LIKE HE'S TRYING TO ENTERTAIN A 5 YEAR OLD"- Fans in stitches as Charlie Puth shows off his fidget spinner tricks to BTS' Jungkook

On August 5, 2025, fans of BTS' Jungkook were amused after j-hope's Instagram post which was a photo and video dump from Los Angeles, where the group is currently preparing for their 2026 comeback. Among the varied moments shared, one short clip quickly became a fan favorite.The aforementioned clip was a video of BTS' Jungkook sitting on a couch while Charlie Puth stands before him. The latter was seen spinning a bright fidget spinner while Jungkook watched on with a quiet, slightly confused smile.The unexpected interaction left fans in stitches as they commented on the same. An X user, @taekoobub, wrote,&quot;THIS IS KILLING ME LIKE WHY DOES IT LOOK LIKE HES TRYING TO ENTERTAIN A 5 YEAR OLD.&quot;Social media was soon filled with memes and witty reactions. Others were simply excited to see the two artists together again.&quot;CHARLIE LOOKS LIKE THAT ONE KID WHO GOT HIS TOYS TO SHARE WITH JUNGKOOK SO THAT HE BEFRIENDS HIM,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;he looks like he's showing him new magic tricks and jungkook looks so invested Imaooo,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;Charlie and Jungkook's interactions are always unserious,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;Is he luring our lil boy??? Cos I know he is lured already,&quot; another person commented.Some fans also expressed hope for a new collab especially since their last project Left and Right in 2022 was much admired.&quot;We're getting Collab or atleast song written or produce by him,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Are we getting another collaboration?,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;no but why does jungkook look like those little babies who are amazed by their much older friend's toys,&quot; another person added.BTS' LA prep continues with studio sessions, outings, and special guests like Charlie Puthj-hope’s Instagram post gave fans a look into BTS’ current group activities. The members reunited in June after completing their mandatory military service. They have been in Los Angeles for weeks now, working on their group album scheduled for release in Spring 2026.Besides the viral fidget spinner clip, j-hope’s post included snippets of other BTS members too. SUGA was spotted playing a guitar, possibly working on a track. On the other hand, RM appeared in a recording boot while Jimin was seen enjoying the sunlight outdoors. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Jin and V didn’t directly appear in the carousel, V later shared a photo of Charlie Puth on his Instagram Story, confirming his presence at the meetup. The update hinted at a blend of work and downtime, from studio time to more relaxed outings. With Charlie Puth seems to have accompanied group now, fans are speculating if there is another collaboration on the horizon. While nothing is certain, fans are buzzing at the notion of Jungkook and Charlie collaborating a second time.As of now, all seven members of BTS are back from the military. The group’s reunion in LA has sparked buzz across fan communities.