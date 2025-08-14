"Taehyung is so genius"- Fans react to Compose Coffee's campaign video concept featuring BTS' V as the angel and the devil

On August 14, 2025, Compose Coffee released two campaign videos featuring BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, sparking discussions among fans about the contrasting concepts presented.In the first video, BTS' V appears in a black button-down shirt with his hair slicked back. Seated inside a coffee shop, he looks through the shop's glass window towards the camera, as in the voice-over, he says,&quot;Have you been waiting long? Lets meet at Compose. &quot;The second video shows a softer image, with the singer wearing a white button-down shirt and his hair styled down. Surrounded by numerous empty coffee cups on his table, he takes a sip from one and looks toward the camera as his voiceover says,&quot;I missed you. Lets meet at Compose.&quot;In the second video, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a white angel wing hanging on a coat rack in the background. This they interpreted as a nod to an “angel and devil” theme, sparking a wave of discussion on the internet very quickly.The subtle detail led to widespread speculation about the dual-concept portrayal, with many praising how well BTS' V embodied both personas. Online reactions highlighted admiration for the creative approach, with many praising how well the dual concept suits the idol.Social media quickly filled with posts admiring both his performance and the overall execution of the ads. One fan commented,&quot;Girll tell me so this is about twin? or angel devil?? taehyung is so genius&quot;Social media platforms were soon filled with detailed observations, creative interpretations, and humorous commentary, as fans connected the visuals to the BTS member's on-screen persona. Many pointed out how the smallest details, from the number of coffee cups to the placement of props, seemed to contribute to the dual-themed storyline.taehyꪜng @HourlytaehyungiLINKWAIT THE CONCEPT OF COMPOSE COFFEE BEING ANGEL AND DEVIL 😭 angel taehyung took off his wings to take a sip of coffee 😭😭Nancy Ⓥ Kakkar @nancykakkar321LINK@Hourlytaehyungi He took his chance, how many cups did the angel Taehyung drink coffee😅TAE GUIDE @taeguideLINKThe clipped angel wings… Taehyung will play the role of both the devil and the angelAlongside visual details, Taehyung’s vocal delivery in the Compose Coffee campaign videos also drew significant attention. Fans noted how he adjusted his tone to match the contrasting moods of the two concepts. As they noticed, the idol used a deeper voice for the darker theme or the devil and a softer tone for the lighter, angelic portrayal.𓃮 v’s girlie @doeyelidsLINKlove itʙᴡɪᴛꜱ @mybwirgoLINKI love how he changed his voice from deep to soft my goodness he's so good at this 😭Strawberry⁷ @thvrainydays_30LINKI just noticed he uses his deepdeep voice for dark theme and cute voice for the angel one🥺🤭Strawberry⁷ @thvrainydays_30LINKI just noticed he uses his deepdeep voice for dark theme and cute voice for the angel one🥺🤭Compose Coffee launches ‘V COMPOSED’ lineup with BTS' V, rolls out nationwide campaignOn August 11, 2025, Compose Coffee unveiled 3 new beverages as part of its V COMPOSED lineup. These drinks are developed in collaboration with its exclusive model, BTS' V.Compose Coffee unveiled a special drink series called “a cup composed by V,” inspired by the artist's creative sensibility. The trio of beverages includes Rich Allegro, blending green tangerine, chamomile, lychee, and a touch of red pepper; Yuja Staccato, for a bittersweet contrast featuring Goheung yuja juice mixed with a grapefruit smoothie; and Dolce Serenade, which combines domestic honey and espresso with the brand’s signature blended milk. All three drinks became available nationwide on August 12.The following day, the new advertising campaign featuring BTS' V was rolled out across more than 3,000 Compose Coffee outlets in South Korea. The campaign included in-store video advertisements, new cup sleeves featuring the BTS member's image. It also included promotional materials such as banners and posters displayed in multiple public locations.In the campaign posters, the idol is featured in various looks. In one, he sits with his chin resting on his hand, wearing a black tank top. Another shows him in a white tank top. A third image captures him in a black suit holding a coffee mug, while in the final shot, he is seen holding a slice of lemon.In addition to his collaboration with Compose Coffee, BTS' V was recently announced as the new brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero. The overlapping campaigns for both brands soon became widely visible across South Korea.BTS' Kim Taehyung will be featured on several major magazine covers in the upcoming months. He has been announced as the cover model for the August 2025 special issue of Sure Magazine and the September 2025 edition of W Korea.