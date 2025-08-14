  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Taehyung is so genius"- Fans react to Compose Coffee's campaign video concept featuring BTS' V as the angel and the devil

"Taehyung is so genius"- Fans react to Compose Coffee's campaign video concept featuring BTS' V as the angel and the devil

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 14, 2025 10:21 GMT
BTS V in Compose Coffee campaign (Image via YouTube/@composecoffee.official)
BTS V in Compose Coffee campaign (Image via YouTube/@composecoffee.official)

On August 14, 2025, Compose Coffee released two campaign videos featuring BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, sparking discussions among fans about the contrasting concepts presented.

Ad

In the first video, BTS' V appears in a black button-down shirt with his hair slicked back. Seated inside a coffee shop, he looks through the shop's glass window towards the camera, as in the voice-over, he says,

"Have you been waiting long? Lets meet at Compose. "

The second video shows a softer image, with the singer wearing a white button-down shirt and his hair styled down. Surrounded by numerous empty coffee cups on his table, he takes a sip from one and looks toward the camera as his voiceover says,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I missed you. Lets meet at Compose."

In the second video, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a white angel wing hanging on a coat rack in the background. This they interpreted as a nod to an “angel and devil” theme, sparking a wave of discussion on the internet very quickly.

The subtle detail led to widespread speculation about the dual-concept portrayal, with many praising how well BTS' V embodied both personas. Online reactions highlighted admiration for the creative approach, with many praising how well the dual concept suits the idol.

Ad

Social media quickly filled with posts admiring both his performance and the overall execution of the ads. One fan commented,

"Girll tell me so this is about twin? or angel devil?? taehyung is so genius"
Ad

Social media platforms were soon filled with detailed observations, creative interpretations, and humorous commentary, as fans connected the visuals to the BTS member's on-screen persona. Many pointed out how the smallest details, from the number of coffee cups to the placement of props, seemed to contribute to the dual-themed storyline.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Alongside visual details, Taehyung’s vocal delivery in the Compose Coffee campaign videos also drew significant attention. Fans noted how he adjusted his tone to match the contrasting moods of the two concepts. As they noticed, the idol used a deeper voice for the darker theme or the devil and a softer tone for the lighter, angelic portrayal.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Compose Coffee launches ‘V COMPOSED’ lineup with BTS' V, rolls out nationwide campaign

On August 11, 2025, Compose Coffee unveiled 3 new beverages as part of its V COMPOSED lineup. These drinks are developed in collaboration with its exclusive model, BTS' V.

Compose Coffee unveiled a special drink series called “a cup composed by V,” inspired by the artist's creative sensibility. The trio of beverages includes Rich Allegro, blending green tangerine, chamomile, lychee, and a touch of red pepper; Yuja Staccato, for a bittersweet contrast featuring Goheung yuja juice mixed with a grapefruit smoothie; and Dolce Serenade, which combines domestic honey and espresso with the brand’s signature blended milk. All three drinks became available nationwide on August 12.

Ad

The following day, the new advertising campaign featuring BTS' V was rolled out across more than 3,000 Compose Coffee outlets in South Korea. The campaign included in-store video advertisements, new cup sleeves featuring the BTS member's image. It also included promotional materials such as banners and posters displayed in multiple public locations.

In the campaign posters, the idol is featured in various looks. In one, he sits with his chin resting on his hand, wearing a black tank top. Another shows him in a white tank top. A third image captures him in a black suit holding a coffee mug, while in the final shot, he is seen holding a slice of lemon.

Ad

In addition to his collaboration with Compose Coffee, BTS' V was recently announced as the new brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero. The overlapping campaigns for both brands soon became widely visible across South Korea.

BTS' Kim Taehyung will be featured on several major magazine covers in the upcoming months. He has been announced as the cover model for the August 2025 special issue of Sure Magazine and the September 2025 edition of W Korea.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications