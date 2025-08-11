"WHAT ARE WE ADVERTISING HERE?": Fans go wild as BTS' Taehyung flaunts biceps in new Compose Coffee 'V COMPOSED' campaign

On August 11, 2025, Compose Coffee announced the launch of three new beverages under its 'V COMPOSED' lineup, created in collaboration with its exclusive model, BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung). This marks their first campaign with the idol since his discharge from the military.The brand described the concept as “a cup composed by V,” highlighting his musical sensibility. The new range includes Rich Allegro, Yuja Staccato, and Dolce Serenade.According to a report from South Korean media outlet News 1 on the same day, each drink was inspired by V’s unique 'atmosphere,' as described by the company. Compose Coffee has been working with the artist since 2023, and this release adds another chapter to their ongoing partnership.While the drinks drew interest, much of the public attention shifted to BTS' Taehyung’s appearance in the campaign poster. Shot in black and white, the image showed him in a white tank top, minimal neck accessories, and black trousers. The idol could be seen striking a pose that emphasizes his biceps, a detail that quickly became a talking point among fans online.Following the poster's release, social media lit up with fan reactions. Fans expressed a mix of surprise, amusement, and admiration for the idol's look in the campaign.&quot;WHAT ARE WE ADVERTISING HERE?!?!?! But pass the drink, please. It's (he's) hot,&quot; one fan wrote on X.Many questioned whether the focus was on the coffee or BTS' Taehyung himself, while others humorously noted the unexpected intensity of the ad’s visuals.˚ ༘ 🦕𖦹⋆｡˚ ich @liebetaekookLINKwho looks like this for a coffee ad???????𝓂˚𓇼 ⋆.˚ 🍂 @cherryysunsetssLINKthis is an INSANE advertisement for coffee??!! 😭😭🥵🥵min⁷ 🌷💜🌸 @taetaecarebearLINK?!?!?!?!?!?!!!! im not sure what he's advertising.... coffee or his muscles omygohdhdjhdjxhahahahah aahhzhhshhsjshAfter the campaign visuals began trending online, more fan reactions poured in, many leaning into humorous exaggeration. On X, users playfully commented on Taehyung’s sleeveless look and the ad's unexpected boldness. Some jokingly commented about the potential distractions it might cause, while others declared their full support for the trend.gingerg⁷ ⟭⟬e Are B⟬⟭ck💜🐻🐨🐱🐰🐹🐿️🐥 @SchnappyssLINKSleeveless?! BTS in white tank tops is definitely a trend I can get behind🫦Rú⁷𝒦𝒾𝓁𝓁𝒾𝓃' 𝒾𝓉 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁 @hobiluvs7LINKNobody is looking at those damn coffee 😭😭Dii ᵛ @thvDhyyLINKNow he's thinkin' 'bout me every night, oh Is it that sweet? I guess so Say you can't sleep, baby, I know That's that me espresso ~~~ #TaehyungxComposeCoffeeTikisoka 💜 BTS IS COOKING 💜APOBANGPO @tikisokaLINKOMG?! this is a coffee ad?! hahahaBTS’ Kim Taehyung collaborates with Compose Coffee, unveils new lineupOn August 11, 2025, News 1 reported details of Compose Coffee’s upcoming V COMPOSED beverage lineup in collaboration with BTS’ Kim Taehyung. The three new items, Rich Allegro, Yuja Staccato, and Dolce Serenade, will be available at stores nationwide starting August 12.According to the report, Rich Allegro blends green tangerine, chamomile, and lychee with a distinctive red pepper note. Yuja Staccato combines Goheung yuja juice with a grapefruit smoothie for a balance of bitterness and refreshment. Dolce Serenade pairs domestic honey and espresso with Compose Coffee’s signature blended milk.The brand will also roll out two teaser videos for the new advertising campaign. The teasers, set to release on August 12, will play on digital displays across approximately 2,900 stores and feature V, aiming to reflect the company’s brand image, as per News 1.A Compose Coffee representative told the outlet that the teasers are designed to build interest ahead of the full campaign release, which would emphasize the company’s brand philosophy alongside the launch of the new beverages.Meantime, BTS' Kim Taehyung is set to appear on multiple high-profile magazine covers in the coming months. He is confirmed as the cover star for Sure Magazine’s August 2025 Special Issue and W Korea’s September 2025 edition. In addition to his editorial appearances, V has been named the new brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero.