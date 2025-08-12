“The face of Korea”- Fans hail BTS’ Taehyung as dual campaigns for Compose Coffee and Coca-Cola take over the streets with banners, teasers, & more

On Tuesday, August 12, many netizens based in South Korea reported a new campaign with BTS' Taehyung for Compose Coffee. The campaign included a new advertisement featuring the K-pop idol, and the same was telecast in the Compose Coffee in more than 3,000 of its stores. Additionally, there were also new cup sleeves with Taehyung's photo that have been introduced in the coffee stores. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing this, fans also noticed that campaigns featuring the idol with the beverage brand, through banners and posters, have been popping up at several points across South Korea since the idol's recent ambassadorship with Coca-Cola. As these two campaigns converged to take over the streets of the country, many people were impressed by the idol's enduring and growing global influence.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;the face of k-pop, the face of korea, the face of the century&quot;shaza 𐙚 @tetesjaanLINKthe face of k-pop, the face of korea, the face of the centuryMore fans and netizens talked about the idol's recent impact as the ambassador for two popular beverage brands.ci 🍒 @vantecheriesLINKcompose coffee might be taehyung’s best brand deal everHuman Magnet V @YeontanKpopidolLINKTaehyung Coca Cola Ads at the Supermarkets in Korea and Taehyung new compose coffee cup holder &amp;amp;amp; hoarding. THV is everywhereMel @mytaetae_mLINKTaehyung is already everywhere in Korea with cocacola now he will be everywhere with compose coffee too!!! OMG KIM TAEHYUNG THE MAN THAT YOU AREcj @WHYN0TKTHLINKcoca cola and compose coffee fighting for taehyung's best brand titleOthers also shared their thoughts and comments on the idol's recent campaign with Compose Coffee.𝐇𝐈𝐁𝐓𝐀𝐄 ꪜ @kimhibtae_thVLINKI went to try Taehyung’s drink,saw his photo, and got his special cup holder، I’m truly in love😭😭😭😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 V COMPOSED IS COMING COMPOSE COFFEE MODEL V #TaehyungxComposeCoffeeㄱㅌㅎ @vantelom1LINKcompose coffee is really obsessed with their ambassador kim taehyung𓆞 @revesbleusLINKonce again amazed by taehyung’s versatility, like the contrast from this warm, pastel campaign to the new sleek, monochrome luxury-coded one… talk abt range ! i love how even compose coffee adapted to his shifting aesthetic👾 @fatherhyungsLINKcompose coffee director is funny as hell zooming straight into taehyung’s face instead of the coffee 😭 face card so sensational it does all the work for themAll you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first album in September 2023 called LayoVer. The album stood as a tribute to the idol's relationship with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan, and it held its title track as the song, Slow Dancing. Following the same, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2023.Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three pre-recorded singles in 2024. In March 2024, he rolled out a single called FRI(END)S, and he put forth two other winter singles in December of the same year. One was a collaborative single with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the American actor and singer Bing Crosby called White Christmas.BTS' Taehyung for Celine (Image via Instagram/@thv)In July 2024, he also released a photobook collection called Type 1, which captured the idol in his moments of comfort and relaxation. On the other hand, in terms of the idol's brand endorsements, Taehyung is the ambassador for around five brands, all coming from different industry sectors.Here's a list of all his brand endorsements:CelineCartierSimInvestCompose coffeeCoca-ColaIn other news, around June 2025, the idol was discharged from his mandatory military service after the successful completion of his tenure. Following his return to the industry, the idol has been interacting with his fellow bandmates and ARMYs through Weverse livestreams. In July 2025, the idol was spotted at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.Taehyung was present at the event as Celine's brand ambassador for their 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show. Following the same, the idol is also expected to feature on the cover of W Korea's September issue for this year, and his feature is in collaboration with the luxury fashion brand, Celine.Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting for more solo content and group activities with BTS in the upcoming days.