  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “The face of Korea”- Fans hail BTS’ Taehyung as dual campaigns for Compose Coffee and Coca-Cola take over the streets with banners, teasers, & more

“The face of Korea”- Fans hail BTS’ Taehyung as dual campaigns for Compose Coffee and Coca-Cola take over the streets with banners, teasers, & more

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 12, 2025 20:15 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung for Compose Coffee and Coca Cola (Image via Instagram/@compose_coffee, @cocacola_korea)

On Tuesday, August 12, many netizens based in South Korea reported a new campaign with BTS' Taehyung for Compose Coffee. The campaign included a new advertisement featuring the K-pop idol, and the same was telecast in the Compose Coffee in more than 3,000 of its stores. Additionally, there were also new cup sleeves with Taehyung's photo that have been introduced in the coffee stores.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following this, fans also noticed that campaigns featuring the idol with the beverage brand, through banners and posters, have been popping up at several points across South Korea since the idol's recent ambassadorship with Coca-Cola.

As these two campaigns converged to take over the streets of the country, many people were impressed by the idol's enduring and growing global influence.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"the face of k-pop, the face of korea, the face of the century"
Ad
Ad

More fans and netizens talked about the idol's recent impact as the ambassador for two popular beverage brands.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and comments on the idol's recent campaign with Compose Coffee.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first album in September 2023 called LayoVer. The album stood as a tribute to the idol's relationship with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan, and it held its title track as the song, Slow Dancing. Following the same, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2023.

Ad

Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three pre-recorded singles in 2024. In March 2024, he rolled out a single called FRI(END)S, and he put forth two other winter singles in December of the same year. One was a collaborative single with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the American actor and singer Bing Crosby called White Christmas.

BTS&#039; Taehyung for Celine (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS' Taehyung for Celine (Image via Instagram/@thv)

In July 2024, he also released a photobook collection called Type 1, which captured the idol in his moments of comfort and relaxation. On the other hand, in terms of the idol's brand endorsements, Taehyung is the ambassador for around five brands, all coming from different industry sectors.

Ad

Here's a list of all his brand endorsements:

  • Celine
  • Cartier
  • SimInvest
  • Compose coffee
  • Coca-Cola

In other news, around June 2025, the idol was discharged from his mandatory military service after the successful completion of his tenure. Following his return to the industry, the idol has been interacting with his fellow bandmates and ARMYs through Weverse livestreams. In July 2025, the idol was spotted at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

Taehyung was present at the event as Celine's brand ambassador for their 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show. Following the same, the idol is also expected to feature on the cover of W Korea's September issue for this year, and his feature is in collaboration with the luxury fashion brand, Celine.

Ad

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting for more solo content and group activities with BTS in the upcoming days.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications