"South Korea's national treasure": Fans hail as Dodgers site crashes after announcement of BTS' V's ceremonial pitch news makes national headlines

On August 18, 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that BTS' V would appear as the guest of honor at their game against the Cincinnati Reds on August 25. The artist, also known as Kim Taehyung, would throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.The announcement was shared by the Major League Baseball team through its official social media channels, along with a ticket link. The post immediately drew a large response from fans.Within minutes, reports surfaced of the ticketing site experiencing heavy traffic, leading to crashes and server errors. Several fans took to social media to share their difficulties in securing seats for the game.The incident quickly became a topic of national coverage in South Korea. Yonhap News TV reported that the ticketing platform had experienced a crash following the surge of interest. The broadcaster highlighted BTS' V's participation as the ceremonial first pitcher and noted the significant demand that followed the news. Fans celebrated the moment online, with one X user commenting:&quot;South Korea's national treasure&quot;Fans praised V's global influence and the significance of the event, with comments ranging from admiration to national pride.POST MILITARY TAE IS🔥 @DarlingTaeTaeLINKHe is the MULAN of SOUTH KOREA, always bringing HONOR to his COUNTRY.Tikisoka 💜 V PITCHING FOR THE LA DODGERS 8/25😎 @tikisokaLINK@taeguide this is technically the first solo event of V in the US. right?! wow so it is indeed a big thing altogether🥤 @VILL4INKTHLINK@taeguide Korea keeps proving that he's their national treasure ✨️Fans from around the world expressed their joy and pride, with many noting the significance of the moment for both BTS' V and his fans.😈 TAEKOOK 👁️KARMA👊🏼 @Fan_ac_TaEkOoK_LINKYonhap news reported a crash on the &quot;Dodgers&quot; website due to their servers going down after the announcement of Taehyun's ceremonial pitch. This indicates both his influence and the power of the fans.🐯⁷ @ttenightsLINK@taeguide People prince, national treasure 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💜 Kim Taehyung 💜 Borahae @ruthikas0821LINK@taeguide @yxxr5gd Iam really really so happy nd proud of you Kim Taehyung 💜Nyks bysto @NBystoLINKI am two year old fan and he makes me so proud… imagine his parents… god bless. You inspire me Taehyung to make my parents proud as well. V AT DODGERS STADIUM TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG #TaehyungxDodgers #VxDodgersBTS' V draws global spotlight with Dodgers ceremonial pitch, new brand launches, and major magazine coversThe upcoming ceremonial pitch is also gaining attention as it brings together BTS' V's personal interest in sports and his debut appearance with Major League Baseball. The BTS member’s connection to baseball is well known among his followers.Over the years, he has shared photos and videos of himself playing the game on social media. He also showcased his skills during the variety program BTS In the Soop.Coverage of the announcement has extended beyond South Korea, with outlets across Asia highlighting the scale of the response. South Korean media outlet Sports Trends noted the global excitement that followed the Dodgers’ post.According to their report, Japanese outlet Full Count pointed out that the news was released in the early hours of the morning in Japan. However, as they cite, it still managed to spark an immediate wave of celebration among fans.In addition to the Dodgers’ announcement, V has also been active in brand and magazine features this month. On August 12, Compose Coffee expanded its collaboration with the BTS member by launching three new signature beverages under the V COMPOSED collection.Marketed as “a cup composed by V,” the lineup introduces distinct flavor blends titled Rich Allegro, Yuja Staccato, and Dolce Serenade. He has also recently been announced as the new brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero.In addition, BTS' V has been confirmed as the cover star for multiple high-profile publications, including the August 2025 special edition of Sure Magazine and the September 2025 issue of W Korea.