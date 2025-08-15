"His fan-boying is so cute" - Fans swoon over BTS' Taehyung posting Dijon's 'Baby!' to Instagram story just minutes after its release

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, caught fans' attention when he shared a newly released song on social media. American singer-songwriter and producer Dijon released his latest album Baby!, on August 15, 2025. Within minutes of its drop, BTS' V was seen sharing the title track Baby! on his Instagram story, tagging the artist.The swift update sparked excitement online, with fans gushing over the wholesome display of his admiration for Dijon's music. Fans remembered Taehyung’s past praise for Dijon’s music, noting that this post once again highlighted his genuine admiration for the artist.Recently, in his interview with W Korea, the BTS member recommended Dijon’s track The Dress. He has also been seen frequently sharing the singer’s songs on his Instagram story over the years.Screenshots of the idol's Instagram story were soon shared on social media, and fans expressed their delight at Taehyung's &quot;fan-boy&quot; moment. One fan commented,&quot;His fan-boying is so cute! I hope he does a collab with Dijon and Mkgee&quot;Many fans expressed their admiration for the enthusiasm that the idol displayed for Dijon, with many considering it relatable. Many fans also speculated about the possibilities of a collaboration between the two artists in the future. TAE GUIDE @taeguideLINKThe idea of Taehyung waiting sharp on the dot for the album to drop, listening to it from top to bottom and then recommending it to fans is so cute. He is a proper fan like ustaebie @forlayoversLINKtaehyung is to me what dijon is to himSokkar Rêvé🍀 @josephbles77LINKKim Taehyung is literally a music lover true and true ☺️. Okay guys can we hope for a collab in future? Also I noticed Mustafa is under Dijon's &quot;fans also like&quot;. So another Collab?😁🤭Several more fans expressed similar sentiments, with some noting that Dijon's latest music matches the BTS member's vibe. 🎺🎻🎷 BORAHAE 💜 @keilardz9LINK@taeguide This music is so Taehyung coded, his vibe 💜 congrats Dijon for your new album 💿Zara⁷ | Borahae 💜 @ConfiTaentialLINK@taeguide Apparently dijon is one of his fav singers atm 🥰💘 i hope they meetl✿rà⁷ ⋆ @7withluv__LINKnot taehyung recommend a song of dijon which album just released few minutes ago.. not only that, he also mentioned about dijon before.. he's really a big fan 😭BTS’ Taehyung launches V COMPOSED drink series with Compose Coffee, fronts new nationwide campaignOn other news about BTS Taehyung, on August 11, 2025, Compose Coffee introduced three new beverages under its V COMPOSED lineup. These drinks were created in collaboration with its exclusive model, BTS’ V.Branded as “a cup composed by V,” the special series reflects the singer’s artistic style through unique flavor combinations. The lineup features:Rich Allegro – a refreshing mix of green tangerine, chamomile, lychee, and a hint of red pepper.Yuja Staccato – a bittersweet blend of Goheung yuja juice and grapefruit smoothie.Dolce Serenade – domestic honey and espresso paired with the brand’s signature blended milk.The drinks were made available nationwide from August 12.The following day, a large-scale advertising campaign featuring V rolled out across more than 3,000 Compose Coffee stores in South Korea. It featured in-store video ads, branded cup sleeves with his image, and promotional displays such as banners and posters placed in public spaces.On August 14, Compose Coffee expanded the promotion by releasing two campaign videos starring the BTS member. In addition to his collaboration with Compose Coffee, BTS' V was recently announced as the new brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero as well. These two campaigns put him at the center of overlapping campaigns for both brands.Alongside these endorsements, Taehyung is also set to appear on several major magazine covers, including the August 2025 special issue of Sure Magazine and the September 2025 edition of W Korea.