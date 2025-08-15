  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "His fan-boying is so cute" - Fans swoon over BTS' Taehyung posting Dijon's 'Baby!' to Instagram story just minutes after its release

"His fan-boying is so cute" - Fans swoon over BTS' Taehyung posting Dijon's 'Baby!' to Instagram story just minutes after its release

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Aug 15, 2025 15:42 GMT
BTS
BTS' V (Image via Instagram/@thv)

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, caught fans' attention when he shared a newly released song on social media. American singer-songwriter and producer Dijon released his latest album Baby!, on August 15, 2025. Within minutes of its drop, BTS' V was seen sharing the title track Baby! on his Instagram story, tagging the artist.

Ad

The swift update sparked excitement online, with fans gushing over the wholesome display of his admiration for Dijon's music. Fans remembered Taehyung’s past praise for Dijon’s music, noting that this post once again highlighted his genuine admiration for the artist.

Recently, in his interview with W Korea, the BTS member recommended Dijon’s track The Dress. He has also been seen frequently sharing the singer’s songs on his Instagram story over the years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Screenshots of the idol's Instagram story were soon shared on social media, and fans expressed their delight at Taehyung's "fan-boy" moment. One fan commented,

"His fan-boying is so cute! I hope he does a collab with Dijon and Mkgee"
Ad

Many fans expressed their admiration for the enthusiasm that the idol displayed for Dijon, with many considering it relatable. Many fans also speculated about the possibilities of a collaboration between the two artists in the future.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Several more fans expressed similar sentiments, with some noting that Dijon's latest music matches the BTS member's vibe.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ Taehyung launches V COMPOSED drink series with Compose Coffee, fronts new nationwide campaign

On other news about BTS Taehyung, on August 11, 2025, Compose Coffee introduced three new beverages under its V COMPOSED lineup. These drinks were created in collaboration with its exclusive model, BTS’ V.

Branded as “a cup composed by V,” the special series reflects the singer’s artistic style through unique flavor combinations. The lineup features:

Ad
  1. Rich Allegro – a refreshing mix of green tangerine, chamomile, lychee, and a hint of red pepper.
  2. Yuja Staccato – a bittersweet blend of Goheung yuja juice and grapefruit smoothie.
  3. Dolce Serenade – domestic honey and espresso paired with the brand’s signature blended milk.

The drinks were made available nationwide from August 12.

The following day, a large-scale advertising campaign featuring V rolled out across more than 3,000 Compose Coffee stores in South Korea. It featured in-store video ads, branded cup sleeves with his image, and promotional displays such as banners and posters placed in public spaces.

Ad

On August 14, Compose Coffee expanded the promotion by releasing two campaign videos starring the BTS member. In addition to his collaboration with Compose Coffee, BTS' V was recently announced as the new brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero as well. These two campaigns put him at the center of overlapping campaigns for both brands.

Alongside these endorsements, Taehyung is also set to appear on several major magazine covers, including the August 2025 special issue of Sure Magazine and the September 2025 edition of W Korea.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Meghna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications