"WE HAVE UNLOCKED A NEW TAE EXPRESSION": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung gets tricked by his gym trainer

On August 11, 2025, BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, shared a short workout clip on Weverse that quickly gained attention online. The 12-second video shows the singer lifting heavy dumbbells during a training session.In the footage, the trainer can be heard counting his repetitions aloud, reaching ten before unexpectedly restarting from one. Caught off guard, Taehyung pauses, glances at the trainer with a puzzled look, and asks:“Isn’t it over yet?”The moment has since sparked a wave of lighthearted comments across social media platforms. While many praised the BTS member’s toned arms and dedication to fitness, others found the brief exchange amusing. One fan on X wrote:&quot;The face Taehyung made bc the trainer kept on counting and he thought it shouldve been over already WE HAVE UNLOCKED A NEW TAE EXPRESSION ABSJSBSJDB AND ITS SO HOT&quot;Fans flooded social media with the BTS vocalist's workout clip and their thoughts about it, particularly highlighting the unexpected exchange with his trainer.Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyungLINKTaehyung exercising with his trainer 👤8.. 9.. 10.. 1.. 2.. ~ 🐯isn’t it over yet? 🤨 (Taehyung’s expression is so funny 😂)ana @MILFKTHGLINKtaehyung “isn’t it over” to his trainer cuz he started counting again he’s so sassy i love it𓆤 @layovermoodsLINKtaehyung’s reaction when the trainer continued counting 😭Meanwhile, others expressed admiration for the idol's sculpted physique and shared amusement over his lighthearted personality. Yeontan⁷ ⟭⟬💜🔍⍤⃝🔎 @yeontaebearLINKDropping his hot gym video, but still gotta act cute by the end of it 😭😭nyanya (ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ SLAYOVER) @nyanyadakeLINKTae is so unserious and playful!!! He must have done harder training in SDT which he excelled (he is the legend in SDT) but he jokingly play along here 🤣🤣🤣Ari⁷ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ ｡✧•♡ @TaeprinttLINKWhat is he training for? Besides driving me towards insanitya @ssjfhdhkvLINKHIS ARMS ARE HUGEBTS’ Taehyung reunites with trainer, lands major magazine covers, and Coca-Cola Zero ambassadorshipBTS’ Kim Taehyung’s recent workout video is not the first time he has been featured alongside his trainer. On May 3, 2025, before their military discharge, both V and fellow BTS member Jungkook trained with fitness coach Choi Han-jin. The trainer shared several photos from the session on Instagram, showing the two lifting weights and highlighting their strong physiques.Actor Song Kang also appeared in one of the images, joining them during the workout. Later in August, Choi Han-jin posted additional pictures with the singer-songwriter, including selfies of the two posing together.Since completing his mandatory military service in June, the BTS member has maintained an active schedule. He is set to feature on several prominent magazine covers, including the August 2025 special issue of Sure Magazine and the September 2025 edition of W Korea. For W Korea, the vocalist will be featured at the center of the magazine’s Art + Asia special edition pictorial.Alongside his editorial work, BTS' V has also taken on a new role as the brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero.