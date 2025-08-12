  • home icon
  "WE HAVE UNLOCKED A NEW TAE EXPRESSION": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung gets tricked by his gym trainer

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 12, 2025 09:17 GMT
BTS
BTS' V (Image via Weverse/BTS)

On August 11, 2025, BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, shared a short workout clip on Weverse that quickly gained attention online. The 12-second video shows the singer lifting heavy dumbbells during a training session.

In the footage, the trainer can be heard counting his repetitions aloud, reaching ten before unexpectedly restarting from one. Caught off guard, Taehyung pauses, glances at the trainer with a puzzled look, and asks:

“Isn’t it over yet?”

The moment has since sparked a wave of lighthearted comments across social media platforms. While many praised the BTS member’s toned arms and dedication to fitness, others found the brief exchange amusing. One fan on X wrote:

"The face Taehyung made bc the trainer kept on counting and he thought it shouldve been over already WE HAVE UNLOCKED A NEW TAE EXPRESSION ABSJSBSJDB AND ITS SO HOT"
Fans flooded social media with the BTS vocalist's workout clip and their thoughts about it, particularly highlighting the unexpected exchange with his trainer.

Meanwhile, others expressed admiration for the idol's sculpted physique and shared amusement over his lighthearted personality.

BTS’ Taehyung reunites with trainer, lands major magazine covers, and Coca-Cola Zero ambassadorship

BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s recent workout video is not the first time he has been featured alongside his trainer. On May 3, 2025, before their military discharge, both V and fellow BTS member Jungkook trained with fitness coach Choi Han-jin. The trainer shared several photos from the session on Instagram, showing the two lifting weights and highlighting their strong physiques.

Actor Song Kang also appeared in one of the images, joining them during the workout. Later in August, Choi Han-jin posted additional pictures with the singer-songwriter, including selfies of the two posing together.

Since completing his mandatory military service in June, the BTS member has maintained an active schedule. He is set to feature on several prominent magazine covers, including the August 2025 special issue of Sure Magazine and the September 2025 edition of W Korea. For W Korea, the vocalist will be featured at the center of the magazine’s Art + Asia special edition pictorial.

Alongside his editorial work, BTS' V has also taken on a new role as the brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero.

Edited by Shubham Soni
