Love, Take Two: When will episodes 5-6 release and what to expect

Love, Take Two, a slice-of-life romance, aired episodes 3 and 4 on August 11 and 12, 2025, on tvN. New episodes of Love, Take Two air every Monday and Tuesday. Episodes 5 and 6 are set to air on August 18 and 19, 2025, at 5:20 pm KST.Love, Take Two stars Yeom Jung-ah, Park Hae-joon, Choi Yun-ji, and Kim Min-kyu in lead roles. It tells the story of a single mother whose peaceful life unravels when her daughter rebels and leaves home.In a quiet seaside town, the daughter crosses paths with a warm-hearted flower farmer, while the mother encounters her first love after years apart. As past feelings resurface and fresh connections take root, both mother and daughter find their lives shifting in ways they never anticipated.What can be expected in upcoming episodes 5 and 6 of Love, Take Two?The preview for episodes 5 and 6 of Love, Take Two hints at Ji-an’s mother starting to live with her, and Ji-an and Hyo-ri grappling with the unexpected return of her. The mother also starts to get involved in their lives. During this time, Hyo-ri’s bond with Bo-hyeon deepens, while Ji-an and Ryu Jeong-seok also grow closer as they share more time together.Love, Take Two episodes 3 - 4 recap: Ji-an’s painful past resurfaces as Hyo-ri learns the truth and an unexpected return changes everythingStill from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Episode 3 of Love, Take Two opens with a flashback of teenage high schooler Lee Ji-an. After school, she sits down to eat the food her mother has prepared. While having the meal, her mother tells her she has met a good man who runs a jeans factory in Vietnam.She says she wants to move there with him and will send Ji-an money every month so she can live well and even attend school in Seoul. Hearing this, Ji-an is heartbroken and lashes out, but that very night, her mother leaves with the man, abandoning Ji-an.The episode of Love, Take Two then returns to the present. Ji-an’s daughter, Lee Hyo-ri, whom she has not given birth to, keeps asking her about moving back to Seoul. Ji-an refuses, so Hyo-ri calls Seon-yeong and asks her to come and take Ji-an back to Seoul.Meanwhile, Ji-an is determined to turn the abandoned house her debtor has given her into Hyo-ri’s dream home. She insists on having Ryu Jeong-seok handle the architecture. Ryu wants to cut ties with Ji-an and rejects her repeatedly, until his son Bo-hyeon tells him Hyo-ri is sick. This changes his mind, and he agrees, to Ji-an’s immense joy.Seon-yeong arrives in the small town and confronts Ji-an. Ji-an explains her plan to build a house for Hyo-ri, and together, they start imagining their future. They also plan to open a restaurant there, with Seon-yeong quitting her current job at a restaurant.Both friends are happy with the idea and decide to move forward. When Ji-an mentions Ryu taking on the project, Seon-yeong teases her about him being Ji-an’s high school crush. But she also advises her to invite him for dinner.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Meanwhile, Bo-hyeon engages Hyo-ri at his flower farm. There, she meets his surfing buddy, Tae-o, and decides to join them in learning how to surf.At first, she fails but eventually manages to pick up the skill, leaving her excited and happy. The trio returns to Bo-hyeon’s house, where Ji-an’s camping van is parked. Seeing them, Ji-an invites the Ryus to dinner.After the meal, Hyo-ri once again pressures Ji-an to move back to Seoul. Ji-an refuses, leading to an argument. Seon-yeong steps in to mediate and tells Hyo-ri that Ji-an has been fired from her job. Hearing this makes Hyo-ri even more upset, and she gets a headache.The next morning, she wakes up with a high fever and is instantly hospitalized. She spends most of the day unconscious, with Ji-an sitting by her side. When Hyo-ri wakes the following morning, Ji-an opens up about her past.She tells her how her own mother left her when she was in Class 11, and how she’s afraid of living alone because it reminds her of that abandonment. She regrets not stopping her mother from leaving and says she doesn’t want to make the same mistake with Hyo-ri.Hearing this, Hyo-ri also opens up, admitting she is extremely scared and breaks down. Ji-an rushes to hold her, and Hyo-ri wails in her mother’s arms, finally releasing her fear. Episode 3 of Love, Take Two ends here.Episode 4 of Love, Take Two begins with Hyo-ri being discharged from the hospital after reconciling with her mother. While Ji-an goes to pay the hospital bills, Seon-yeong sits with Hyo-ri. Overjoyed at the mother-daughter's mended relationship, she tells her about the house Ji-an is building. Hyo-ri is against the idea, leading the two to argue again. Reluctantly, Ji-an agrees to take her to see it at Hyo-ri’s insistence.Upon arriving, Hyo-ri is put off by the abandoned state of the house. Tae-o and Bo-hyeon, who have also come along, worsen her impression when Tae-o mentions the area is infested with wild boars.Still determined, Ji-an goes with Ryu Jeong-seok the next day to meet her former co-workers, who agree to help with the project. Meanwhile, Hyo-ri travels to Seoul with Seon-yeong. On the way, Seon-yeong shares how Ji-an has told her that the reason she wants the house is so she can live together with Hyo-ri. This revelation changes Hyo-ri’s perspective.Later, she spends the day with her friend Shook and confides in her about her health condition. Shook is shocked but tells her to enjoy the rest of her life doing whatever she wants.She hugs Hyo-ri and promises to join her after her semester ends. After Hyo-ri leaves on a bus to meet her mother, Shook calls her father and finally breaks down crying while talking about Hyo-ri’s illness.Hyo-ri arrives at a restaurant where her mother and Ryu are dining with Ji-an’s old co-workers. They reminisce about first meeting Ji-an and the challenges she has faced as a female supervisor dealing with men who are unwilling to take orders from women.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Ji-an steps away to buy hangover medicine, and one co-worker recalls the time Hyo-ri was hospitalized for appendicitis. They share how Ji-an broke down at the construction site because she couldn’t visit her daughter to make sure she had eaten. After dinner, Ryu drives Ji-an and Hyo-ri home.The next morning, Hyo-ri tells Ji-an she supports building the house, to the latter’s immense joy. Soon after returning to the small town, construction begins. The work progresses quickly, and Hyo-ri notices how immersed her mother is in the project, sometimes forgetting to eat.The finished house matches Hyo-ri’s dream perfectly. While cherishing the place, she finds Ji-an worrying about the flickering porch lights near the restaurant section. Hyo-ri mildly scolds her for skipping meals and wonders if this is how she has always lived.Ji-an reassures her it’s not, but their conversation is interrupted when two wild dogs appear on the porch, growling and approaching them. Terrified, the mother and daughter cling to each other.Suddenly, a woman (Kim Mi-kyung), dragging a suitcase, walks up and drives away the dogs, luring them with a sausage. Noticing the suitcase, Ji-an is shocked and about to speak when the woman introduces herself as Ji-an’s mother. On this note, episode 4 of Love, Take Two concludes.The released episodes of Love, Take Two are now available to stream on Viki, TVING, and Wavve.