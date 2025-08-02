The Winning Try: When will episodes 5-6 release, and what to expect

Episodes 3 and 4 of The Winning Try premiered on Friday, August 2, 2025. The upcoming episodes 5 and 6 will air on August 8 and 9 at 9:50 pm KST on SBS in South Korea. The first season includes 12 episodes in total, rolling out two per weekend. International viewers can catch them shortly after on Netflix, where the sports drama streams globally with English subtitles. The Winning Try follows Ju Ga-ram, played by Yoon Kye-sang, once a rising rugby star. His career was cut short after a doping scandal, heavily covered in the press.He stepped down and stayed out of the public eye for three years. Now, he’s returned as a temporary coach at his former high school. The team he takes over is struggling, short on talent and players. Still, he brings strict discipline and strong leadership to the role.What to look forward to in The Winning Try episodes 5 &amp; 6In episodes 5 and 6 of The Winning Try, we’ll see Seong-jun's dynamic with Woo-jin begin to shift as he eventually opens up about their &quot;synergy.&quot; His teammates, smelling something brewing, begin rooting for him in silent support.However, Ga-ram, still the glue holding the rugby group together, is fighting a silent battle. In the forthcoming chapter, his illness is seen deteriorating, but he determines to suppress it. Ga-ram puts the team’s pursuits above his own health. Meanwhile, within the rugby squad, tensions between members lead to a rift.The Winning Try episode 3-4 recapEpisode 3 of The Winning Try kicks off with Tae-pung’s transfer to Daesung, a trap set by Coach Kim and the vice principal. With the team now short a player, Ga-ram gets three days to bring in a replacement, despite lying that he already had someone.He promises to introduce the recruit during the semester’s opening ceremony. He targets a potential candidate through school admission records, but the file is locked, and Bae I-ji holds the key. Since Ga-ram hasn’t officially joined yet, he sneaks in using the principal’s card.Unable to ask I-ji directly, he seizes a moment to swipe the cabinet key. I-ji catches him on CCTV and rushes to the data room, triggering a full-on commotion. Soon, Ga-ram gets arrested. At the station, I-ji presses him about his return to Hanyang. Ga-ram confesses that he missed rugby and was searching for something he’d lost.Meanwhile, Ga-ram reaches Seokchan-ri, hunting for Mun-ung, whose father, ex-player Rhino (Mun Cheol-yeong), opposes his son’s involvement in rugby. Ga-ram doesn’t give up. Later, Rhino attacks Ga-ram, fearing his past will repeat through his son. Ga-ram agrees to settle the issue with a heart-to-heart walk. He calls out Rhino for holding back Mun-ung due to his own regrets. Rhino softens and lets Mun-ung go.Back at school, just before the vice principal can dissolve the team, Ga-ram and Mun-ung return dramatically. However, in episode 4, vice-principal Jong-man reveals a shake-up in the special admissions process that requires athletes must now join tryouts across multiple sports.They must pass at least half to qualify and can then pick which team to join. Rugby, fencing, and archery are declared the technical categories. Ga-ram starts hopping between these tryouts in disguise, quietly analyzing tactics from each sport.Later in a staff meeting, Jong-man offers I-ji a 3-year contract extension. But she must keep tabs on Ga-ram and report back on his moves. Meanwhile, Mun-ung and Seong-jun visit Woo-jin (the shooting team’s leader), asking her to train Mun-ung in archery. Though she quit four years ago, they eventually persuaded her to return as Mun-ung’s coach.While Mun-ung begins training, Seong-jun shows signs of jealousy, hinting at his feelings for her. Soon, the tryouts begin. Mun-ung aces rugby, but flops at fencing, still earning a point.Just before the archery round, Jong-man announces a cancellation, saying that the opposing team is down with food poisoning. The shooting team steps in last-minute, and Mun-ung gets just one hour to prepare. Later, Seong-jun privately asks Woo-jin to lose the match for Mun-ung’s win, but she brushes it off.At the end of The Winning Try, Woo-jin deliberately loses, and Mun-ung edges out a one-point victory. As the episode wraps, Ga-ram suddenly collapses and is rushed to the nurse’s office. I-ji spots him in that state, visibly worried.The previous two episodes of The Winning Try are now available for streaming on Netflix globally.