The Winning Try — When will episodes 3-4 release, and what to expect?

On July 25 and 26, 2025, Netflix debuted episodes 1 and 2 of The Winning Try. Episodes 3 and 4 are set to air next week on Friday and Saturday, August 1 and 2, on Netflix globally. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the sports drama airs on SBS during its 9:50 pm KST slot.The show follows Ju Ga-ram (played by Yoon Kye-sang), once a rising star in Korean rugby. His career was halted after a doping scandal hit headlines, leading him to step away from the sport. Three years later, Ga-ram returns as a contracted coach at his former school, Hanyang Physical Education High.The school’s rugby team is at the bottom of the ranks with only seven members. Its team captain is Yun Seong-jun (Kim Yo-han), who is in his final year. Ga-ram also runs into his ex-girlfriend, Bae I-ji (Lim Se-mi), who is now working at the school as a shooting coach. The two dated for a decade but split after his scandal.What fans can look forward to in The Winning Try episodes 3 &amp; 4Despite efforts to revive the Hanyang rugby squad, episode 3 of The Winning Try hints that the school may still proceed with its plans to dissolve the team — blaming Ga-ram’s presence for the lack of recruits.Determined to stall the disbandment, Ga-ram personally searches for a new player. He takes charge, stepping outside school grounds to find someone willing to join. His efforts don’t go in vain. A new player is introduced to the club, hinting at a possible reset for the once-defunct team.The episode ends with Ga-ram hugging someone named Mun-ung. The character’s identity is yet to be fully revealed. On the personal front, Ga-ram is also seen trying to reconnect with I-ji.The Winning Try episodes 3 &amp; 4 recap: Ju Ga-ram's grand return as rugby coachThe Winning Try's episode 1 opens with Ju Ga-ram scoring for Korea against Japan, but celebrations end abruptly after a doping scandal forces him to retire. Three years on, Ga-ram returns as the rugby coach at his former school, Hanyang Physical Education High. Though recommended by Principal Kang Jeong-hyo, his appointment faces resistance from staff and students alike due to his past controversy.The rugby squad, led by captain Yun Seong-jun, disapproves of the dishonored athlete. Meanwhile, Coach I-ji, in charge of the shooting team, confronts Ga-ram for vanishing without notice after the scandal. Though they never officially ended their relationship, I-ji decides to cut ties.Elsewhere, the rugby team visits ex-coach Kim Min-jung at Daesang School, only to be insulted. Soon, Ga-ram steps in to defend them. Back at school, budget tensions rise. Staff and the vice principal seek to divert rugby funds elsewhere, while PTA head Na Gyu-won pushes to oust Ga-ram.In another development, Na Gyu-won even aims to boost his daughter’s shooting career at the expense of rugby. The Winning Try episode ends with Ga-ram confronting the school for excluding the rugby team from the Rite of Passage event. He throws a rugby ball at the ceremony’s pig head display, shocking the entire school.In The Winning Try episode 2, Ga-ram kicks off training with the school team, but Seong-jun remains distant. Encouraged by Principal Kang, Ga-ram approaches him for a one-on-one talk. Later, Ga-ram runs into I-ji, who questions his sudden doping scandal despite living clean, and demands closure on their breakup.The next day, a vote on his dismissal ends in a tie, allowing him to stay for now. Ga-ram then asks Seong-jun if his anger outweighs his love for rugby, urging him to stay on the right track. Meanwhile, the vice principal and shooting coach attempt to sabotage Ga-ram by arranging a match against top-ranked Daesang High.The players get upset, knowing they’ve never beaten them. Ga-ram admits they might not win, but promises to teach them how to lose with pride. In the first half, they scored nothing. But in the second, Ga-ram’s switch in tactics helps them earn a single point. Though it wasn’t a full win, the team feels hopeful. It marks the start of a new journey under Ga-ram’s lead.The first two episodes of The Winning Try are available to stream on Netflix.