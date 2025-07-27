  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • The Winning Try — When will episodes 3-4 release, and what to expect?

The Winning Try — When will episodes 3-4 release, and what to expect?

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:35 GMT
The Winning Try (Image via X/@SBSNOW)
The Winning Try (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

On July 25 and 26, 2025, Netflix debuted episodes 1 and 2 of The Winning Try. Episodes 3 and 4 are set to air next week on Friday and Saturday, August 1 and 2, on Netflix globally. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the sports drama airs on SBS during its 9:50 pm KST slot.

Ad

The show follows Ju Ga-ram (played by Yoon Kye-sang), once a rising star in Korean rugby. His career was halted after a doping scandal hit headlines, leading him to step away from the sport. Three years later, Ga-ram returns as a contracted coach at his former school, Hanyang Physical Education High.

The school’s rugby team is at the bottom of the ranks with only seven members. Its team captain is Yun Seong-jun (Kim Yo-han), who is in his final year. Ga-ram also runs into his ex-girlfriend, Bae I-ji (Lim Se-mi), who is now working at the school as a shooting coach. The two dated for a decade but split after his scandal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What fans can look forward to in The Winning Try episodes 3 & 4

Ad

Despite efforts to revive the Hanyang rugby squad, episode 3 of The Winning Try hints that the school may still proceed with its plans to dissolve the team — blaming Ga-ram’s presence for the lack of recruits.

Determined to stall the disbandment, Ga-ram personally searches for a new player. He takes charge, stepping outside school grounds to find someone willing to join. His efforts don’t go in vain. A new player is introduced to the club, hinting at a possible reset for the once-defunct team.

Ad

The episode ends with Ga-ram hugging someone named Mun-ung. The character’s identity is yet to be fully revealed. On the personal front, Ga-ram is also seen trying to reconnect with I-ji.

The Winning Try episodes 3 & 4 recap: Ju Ga-ram's grand return as rugby coach

Ad

The Winning Try's episode 1 opens with Ju Ga-ram scoring for Korea against Japan, but celebrations end abruptly after a doping scandal forces him to retire. Three years on, Ga-ram returns as the rugby coach at his former school, Hanyang Physical Education High. Though recommended by Principal Kang Jeong-hyo, his appointment faces resistance from staff and students alike due to his past controversy.

The rugby squad, led by captain Yun Seong-jun, disapproves of the dishonored athlete. Meanwhile, Coach I-ji, in charge of the shooting team, confronts Ga-ram for vanishing without notice after the scandal. Though they never officially ended their relationship, I-ji decides to cut ties.

Ad

Elsewhere, the rugby team visits ex-coach Kim Min-jung at Daesang School, only to be insulted. Soon, Ga-ram steps in to defend them. Back at school, budget tensions rise. Staff and the vice principal seek to divert rugby funds elsewhere, while PTA head Na Gyu-won pushes to oust Ga-ram.

In another development, Na Gyu-won even aims to boost his daughter’s shooting career at the expense of rugby. The Winning Try episode ends with Ga-ram confronting the school for excluding the rugby team from the Rite of Passage event. He throws a rugby ball at the ceremony’s pig head display, shocking the entire school.

Ad

In The Winning Try episode 2, Ga-ram kicks off training with the school team, but Seong-jun remains distant. Encouraged by Principal Kang, Ga-ram approaches him for a one-on-one talk. Later, Ga-ram runs into I-ji, who questions his sudden doping scandal despite living clean, and demands closure on their breakup.

Ad

The next day, a vote on his dismissal ends in a tie, allowing him to stay for now. Ga-ram then asks Seong-jun if his anger outweighs his love for rugby, urging him to stay on the right track. Meanwhile, the vice principal and shooting coach attempt to sabotage Ga-ram by arranging a match against top-ranked Daesang High.

The players get upset, knowing they’ve never beaten them. Ga-ram admits they might not win, but promises to teach them how to lose with pride. In the first half, they scored nothing. But in the second, Ga-ram’s switch in tactics helps them earn a single point. Though it wasn’t a full win, the team feels hopeful. It marks the start of a new journey under Ga-ram’s lead.

Ad

The first two episodes of The Winning Try are available to stream on Netflix.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Meghna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications