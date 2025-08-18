My Lovely Journey: When will episodes 7 & 8 release, and what to expect?

Episodes 5 and 6 of My Lovely Journey were released on Channel A on August 16 and 17, 2025. The drama airs every weekend at 9:20 pm KST, with episodes 7 and 8 scheduled for August 23 and 24.My Lovely Journey is adapted from Mahiro Harada’s Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler. It stars Gong Seung-yeon, Yoo Jun-sang, and Kim Jae-young in the main roles.It tells the story of Kang Yeo-reum, a former idol who steps away from the stage to plan meaningful trips for others. In the process of guiding her clients, she also embarks on her own journey of healing and rediscovering herself.What can be expected ahead in episodes 7 and 8 of My Lovely JourneyAccording to the previews, in episode 7 of My Lovely Journey, Yeo-reum discovers that the man Haruko mentioned being in love with is actually her client. She realizes that the travel itinerary is also created by Haruko, who once planned a trip to Japan with him when they were younger.However, Haruko disappeared one day with all the money they had saved, leaving the man heartbroken. Yeo-reum eventually confronts Haruko about the past.My Lovely Journey episode 5 &amp; 6 recaps: Yeo-reum helps Genie reunite with owner, begins a new journey in JapanStill from My Lovely Journey (Image via Viki)Episode 5 of My Lovely Journey begins with Yeo-reum learning more about the man in the photograph, Genie's owner, from a restaurant lady. The lady explains that the man is an actor who once visited Pohang for a movie shoot.During that time, he met her and took the photo. She adds that he has visited the place a few more times, calling it his favorite travel destination, but has stopped coming five years ago.Afterward, Yeo-reum goes to pick up Genie from the hospital and is told by the doctor that the dog may have a tumor in his chest, which needs to be biopsied. Shocked and agitated, Yeo-reum decides to contact Genie's owner and inform him of the medical issue. However, he dismisses her concern, to which, in frustration, she replies that she will adopt Genie instead.Still from My Lovely Journey (Image via Viki)Yeo-reum continues her travels through the city and, at a mountain lodge, coincidentally meets the doctor again. There, Genie finally relieves himself, leading the doctor to suspect that the dog may be a guide dog for a visually impaired person. To confirm, Yeo-reum conducts a test by walking with Genie while closing her eyes. The test proves the doctor’s suspicion correct.Meanwhile, in Seoul, O Sang-sik receives a notification that the actor plans to sue the company because Yeo-reum is attempting to adopt Genie. Alarmed, he calls Yeo-reum, but she calmly tells him that she is sending a parcel to the company and asks him to pass it on to Genie's owner.It is revealed that Genie's owner is Lee Jeong-woo, a once-successful actor who has since lost his vision. When he opens the parcel, he finds a video recorded by Yeo-reum, featuring the people he has met in Pohang, all inviting him to return soon.The next day, O Sang-sik drives Jeong-woo to Pohang to reunite with Genie. Along the way, it is revealed that Sang-sik once trained Jeong-woo in boxing for a film, which is how Sang-sik also begins his career as a manager.Jeong-woo finally arrives at the beach where Yeo-reum, Yeon-seok, and Ba-ram are playing with Genie. The dog immediately recognizes his owner and runs across the sand to him, bringing about their long-awaited reunion.The episode of My Lovely Journey closes with Yeo-reum setting off on a trip to Japan.Episode 6 of My Lovely Journey opens with Yeo-reum traveling to Hakodate, Hokkaido in Japan. She takes on the role of a substitute traveler for a surgeon who gives her an itinerary full of places to visit, written in Japanese.She explores the city and keeps Yeon-seok updated about her journey. He chats with her happily and wishes he could be there with her.One day, while riding a tram, Yeo-reum accidentally leaves her camera bag behind. A woman, riding the tram with her, finds it and turns it in to the lost and found. Panicked, Yeo-reum frantically searches for the bag, running from place to place, until she finally retrieves it from the lost and found office.Later, while cycling around, Yeo-reum collides with the same woman, who falls after being hit by the bicycle. As compensation, the woman asks Yeo-reum to pay for her lunch. That evening, Yeo-reum encounters her once again and learns that her name is Haruko.Still from My Lovely Journey (Image via Viki)Haruko shares that she wants to enjoy the night view with the person she loves and misses most. She recalls falling in love with a South Korean college boy when she was younger, and reveals that she visits Hakodate every summer on her birthday.Later, Haruko takes Yeo-reum out for drinks, offering to pay since Yeo-reum had covered her lunch. During the outing, Yeo-reum steps away to the bathroom and, upon returning, sees Haruko taking out a purse from the woman sitting beside her. Seeing this, disturbed Yeo-reum runs away, not noticing that Haruko returns the purse afterward.The next day, Yeo-reum goes to eat at a restaurant. Upon leaving, she once again crosses paths with Haruko and, unsettled, immediately flees from her.Meanwhile, in back South Korea, Yeon-seok is editing Yeo-reum’s travel videos and notices that Haruko appears in every place she has visited. He informs Yeo-reum, who then recalls finding a note in her camera bag.Realizing that Haruko must have been the one to return it, she takes out the note. Seeing the note, she also notices that the Japanese handwriting on her Hokkaido itinerary matches the note written by Haruko. On this note the episode 6 of My Lovely Journey concludes.All released episodes of My Lovely Journey are now available for streaming on Viki.