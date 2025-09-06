Mary Kills People: When will episode 12 (finale) release, and what to expect?

The MBC drama Mary Kills People (메리 킬즈 피플) releases episodes 10 and 11 on September 5 and 6, 2025. The drama now heads toward its conclusion, with the finale in episode 12 set to broadcast on September 12.Starring Lee Bo-young, Lee Min-ki, and Kang Ki-young, Mary Kills People is scripted by Lee Soo-ya and directed by Park Joon-woo. Adapted from the 2017 Canadian drama, the Korean remake follows a doctor who aids terminal patients in dying, while a relentless detective closes in on her secret.What to expect from the episode 12 of Mary Kills People?The finale of Mary Kills People is expected to bring the conflict to its peak with Go Ha-rin returns seeking revenge for her brother Gwang-cheol. The preview also hints at a new dilemma as an elderly woman approaches So-jeong for euthanasia.Ban Ji-yoon is seen telling her about it, while Dae-hyeon is seen remarking that some people truly need such help. Episode 12 will decide whether So-jeong escapes Ha-rin or gets trapped and arrested in the process.Mary Kills People episodes 10-11: Betrayal, arrests, a 3-year leap and Go Gwang-cheol’s sisterEpisode 10 of Mary Kills People opens with Go Gwang-cheol receiving a call from An Tae-seong. Earlier, Choi Dae-hyeon, after striking a deal with the police, has tried to drag Go into the trap as well as both Dae-hyeon and Ban Ji-yoon want him arrested. However, when Tae-seong learns about the plan, he quickly warns Go. Realizing that Dae-hyeon has betrayed him, Go calls and threatens him.At that moment, Dae-hyeon is at representative Park Min-seong’s uncle Park Tae-hyung’s residence. Terrified after Go’s call, he confesses to So-jeong that he has been wearing a body camera and wire. Shocked at first, So-jeong quickly warns Park Tae-hyung and his wife Bae Min-young, advising them to play along.Soon, Ban Ji-yoon and his team storm the house, attempting to catch Dae-hyeon for betrayal and to implicate So-jeong. But when questioned, So-jeong insists she is there for consultation, and Park Tae-hyung supports her, claiming he is the one who had called her.Dae-hyeon is taken away and interrogated. Ban learns that Go already knows about the plan and grows suspicious of an information leak within the police team. Dae-hyeon once again offers to be the bait for Go’s arrest, but after the failure of the first attempt, his lawyer Ryu I-su withdraws from representing him.She declares that she will no longer support either him or So-jeong and will, instead, fight against them. The next day, representative Park Min-seong pressures Go to kill his uncle and aunt, offering him a larger share of inheritance money. Go agrees in exchange for half of Park’s inheritance and blackmails So-jeong into complying.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)According to the plan, they all gather at Park Tae-hyung’s residence. But when asked to euthanize Bae Min-young, So-jeong refuses, insisting that Mi-young is not ill. Everyone pressures her, but she stands firm.Mi-young, seeing by So-jeong’s determination, agrees and asks her to perform euthanasia only on her husband. After a farewell between the couple, Park Tae-hyung drinks drug-laced champagne and dies in his wife’s arms.Following his death, Park Min-seong demands that Go force So-jeong to kill Mi-young as well. While they argue, Mi-young steps onto the balcony and jumps. Witnessing her fall, So-jeong is haunted by memories of her mother, leaving her shaken.The incident soon becomes a crime scene swarmed by police and media. To cover it up, Go and Park stage a suicide note allegedly written by Mi-young. An Tae-seong visits the scene and threatens Park to appear grief-stricken.There, he encounters Ban Ji-yoon, who questions him. Tae-seong brushes it off, claiming to be an acquaintance of Park, deepening Ban’s suspicions.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)Meanwhile, at So-jeong’s hospital, a new patient is admitted after a rooftop fall and to So-jeong’s surprise, it is Mi-young, who has survived the jump. Shocked, So-jeong begs her forgiveness which Mi-young dismisses saying she understands.Elsewhere, Yu-mi begins isolating Jae-yoon at school and Jae-yoon files a complaint about it with the authorities. Later, Yu-mi visits Jae-yoon at her house, and the two go out to an art store.Yu-mi threatens Jae-yoon to withdraw the complaint, but Jae-yoon refuses. In anger, Yu-mi smashes a sculpture and orders the store manager to call their guardians to get compensations.However, Go Gwang-cheol is suddenly there and pays for the damages, and uses Jae-yoon to pressure So-jeong into meeting him. During their meeting, she tells him about Mi-young’s survival. Go relays this to Park, who rushes to the hospital and suffocates Mi-young with a pillow.Meanwhile, Dae-hyeon calls Go under the guise of having a wealthy client, trying once again to trap him. But Go anticipates this and lures Dae-hyeon into a trap instead. The episode 10 of Mary Kills People ends with Dae-hyeon being attacked by Go’s men, as So-jeong proposes a partnership to Go, which he accepts.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)Episode 11 of Mary Kills People rewinds to a few hours before Mary Kills People's episode 10’s ending. When Mi-young is admitted to the hospital, she recalls her husband’s dying wish for her to live and decides to honor it. Determined to protect Mi-young from Park Min-seong, So-jeong too begins to plan.In the mean time, Ban Ji-yoon visits the hospital to see So-jeong, warning her that the investigation is closing in on her. Seizing the moment, she asks him to protect Mi-young, promising to help him capture Go in return.Later, So-jeong goes to Go’s house with a bag full of recorded consent videos from past euthanasia cases. She hands them over and proposes the partnership. Ecstatic, Go welcomes her, praising her skills, and celebrate with drinks.He compliments her skill of doing euthanasia, and she demonstrates it once again, this time on herself. Go panics seeing her collapsing from the drug’s effects. At that very moment, Ban Ji-yoon storms in and shoots Go in the chest.Meanwhile, Park Min-seong attempts to kill Mi-young but gets arrested. The police also rescue Dae-hyeon from Go’s men and arrest them. During investigations, evidence against An Tae-seong surfaces in Go’s house, leading to his arrest as well.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)In interrogation, Dae-hyeon takes the blame upon himself, saying So-jeong has a niece and children to care for. Initially, So-jeong refuses to let him sacrifice himself. But Ban informs her that Park Min-seong has died in prison.Although it appears accidental, Ban suspects foul play, hinting that there is still someone powerful hidden. He advises So-jeong to accept Dae-hyeon’s story and lie low until things settle which she reluctantly agrees to.Following that, So-jeong resigns from her hospital and turns to the church hospital, telling the Father that she wishes to abandon euthanasia. She asks to join the church’s medical work and he accepts her request.Meanwhile, Yu-mi becomes entangled with a neighborhood woman who sells her drugs disguised as diet pills. The woman is revealed to be Go Ha-rin, Gwang-cheol’s sister, who flees the country with her family after his death.The series then jumps 3 years ahead. Go Ha-rin returns to South Korea, intent on revenge. She visits So-jeong at the church hospital under the pretense of donating supplies. Unknown to others, So-jeong has secretly resumed euthanasia work in secret.Ha-rin confronts her, blaming her for Gwang-cheol’s death. As compensation, she demands that So-jeong enter into business with her, just as she had with her brother.But So-jeong denies ever being his partner and refuses. Rejected, Ha-rin leave while threatening her. The episode 11 of Mary Kills People ends as Choi Dae-hyeon gets released from jail.New episodes of Mary Kills People drop every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST on MBC TV.