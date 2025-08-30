Mary Kills People: When will episodes 10-11 release, and what to expect?

Episodes 8 and 9 of the Korean drama Mary Kills People (메리 킬즈 피플) aired on August 29 and 30. The series will continue with episodes 10 and 11, scheduled to air on September 5 and 6, 2025.The drama stars Lee Bo-young, Lee Min-ki, and Kang Ki-young, with Lee Soo-ya penning the script and direction by Park Joon-woo. It is based on the 2017 Canadian series of the same name, reimagined from a Korean perspective.The narrative follows a doctor who secretly assists terminally ill patients in ending their lives. As she carries out this hidden work, she faces the growing pursuit of a determined detective investigating the string of unusual deaths linked to her.What can be expected from the upcoming episodes of Mary Kills People?The preview of Mary Kills People's upcoming episodes hints that So-jeong will be taken in for interrogations, raising the pressure on her as the investigation tightens. Go Gwang-cheol may become more aggressive as he realizes both Dae-hyeon and So-jeong could jeopardize his operations, as he is seen pointing a gun at So-jeong.Ban Ji-yoon will likely dig deeper into the connection between Go, commissioner An Tae-seong, and the illegal movement of euthanasia drugs. Despite this, So-jeong is still shown returning to the couple’s home with the ampules, suggesting she intends to go through with the euthanasia despite the risks surrounding her.So-jeong will probably find herself trapped between her promise to help patients, the threats from Go, and the intensifying police investigation closing in on her.Mary Kills People episodes 8-9 recap: Farewells, betrayals, and rising tensionsEpisode 8 of Mary Kills People opens with nurse Choi Ye-na agreeing with her brother to use euthanasia to end his life. She asks Woo So-jeong to help, but So-jeong does not have any euthanasia drug ampules.Meanwhile, Go Gwang-cheol strikes a deal with a wealthy terminally ill man who offers him a large sum of money in exchange for performing euthanasia. To secure the drugs, Go blackmails police commissioner An Tae-seong into handing over the confiscated supplies.Go later corners Choi Dae-hyeon, and ask him to contact So-jeong to perform the procedure. Instead, Dae-hyeon volunteers himself for the task and promises So-jeong and Ye-na that he will bring the necessary ampules.Before his death, Ye-na’s brother, who is in a band, organizes his own funeral in the form of a musical night. He wishes to spend one last evening singing with his sister and friends before saying goodbye.On the same day, Dae-hyeon carries out the euthanasia of the wealthy man with Go, then escapes the scene with all the drug ampules. He later arrives at Ye-na’s place, where her brother peacefully passes away after the night-long performance.Meanwhile, Ban Ji-yoon’s team discovers that the confiscated drugs have gone missing. Growing suspicious, Ban rushes to So-jeong. With this note, Mary Kills People episode 8 concludes.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)Episode 9 of Mary Kills People begins with Go and his men realizing the drugs are missing. They chase after Dae-hyeon, who is returning after the death of Ye-na’s brother. They ram his car, causing it to crash into another car in front of him, leaving him severely injured.At the same time, Ban Ji-yoon confronts So-jeong after spotting an ambulance near Ye-na’s place, where he finds So-jeong. He suspects her involvement, but she dismisses his doubts, explaining that Ye-na’s terminally ill brother has passed away. She sharply berates Ban for treating every death with suspicion and linking them to her.So-jeong later rushes to the hospital, where she finds Dae-hyeon unconscious in the ICU. Outside, she encounters Go Gwang-cheol, who tries to intimidate her. However, she firmly warns him never to approach her again, threatening to bring him down if he does.Back in Dae-hyeon’s room, So-jeong reminisces about their past moments. Ye-na soon arrives upon hearing the news, and So-jeong entrusts her with Dae-hyeon’s care. When he regains consciousness, Dae-hyeon grows paranoid. He urges So-jeong to abandon their euthanasia work, but she declines. Increasingly anxious, he ultimately transfers himself to a church-run hospital.Meanwhile, the representative of the rich man euthanized in the previous episode of Mary Kills People approaches Go, seeking help for his terminally ill uncle. Fearing So-jeong will refuse if coerced, the two then plan to involve her not through Go, but as a patient of the hospital.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)One day, the uncle’s wife overdosed on her sleeping pills and was hospitalized. Using this incident as leverage, the couple approaches So-jeong, explaining that the husband wishes to die and the wife intends to follow him after his passing. Initially hesitant, So-jeong ultimately agrees after the representative stresses how dire the uncle’s condition has become.Elsewhere, Ban Ji-yoon grows more suspicious. Two deaths in one night, the wealthy man and Ye-na’s brother, have pushed him to dig deeper. He learns that Dae-hyeon has been in the same building as the rich man when he dies.He and his team interrogate Dae-hyeon. He, however, denies any involvement, claiming he has been there to meet a friend who has since left the country.Later, Dae-hyeon spots Go at the church hospital, pretending to donate but clearly issuing a threat. Fearful, Dae-hyeon decides to cooperate with the police.Ban continues investigating and questions Go, who reveals his acquaintance with Commissioner An Tae-seong and many other powerful men. Soon after, An is informed about Ban’s inquiries and personally warns him to back off.Still from Mary Kills People (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)It is then revealed that the representative is abusive toward his uncle and aunt, pressuring the uncle to proceed quickly with euthanasia. A date is set soon, and the couple decides to go together, fearing to leave the woman in the care of the representative.On that day, So-jeong arrives at the uncle’s house to carry out the procedure. Dae-hyeon meets her there, secretly wearing a police-issued camera and microphone to capture evidence.As preparations begin, Dae-hyeon suddenly receives a mysterious phone call and, hearing what the caller says, his face falls. When So-jeong gets suspicious, she confronts him, and he confesses that he is wired. On this tense note, episode 9 of Mary Kills People concludes.In South Korea, Mary Kills People airs on MBC TV, with fresh episodes released weekly at 10 pm KST on Fridays and Saturdays.