My Lovely Journey: When will episodes 9-10 (finale) release, and what to expect?

Episodes 7 and 8 of My Lovely Journey premiered on Channel A on August 23 and 24, 2025. The series continues its run every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm KST, with the finale, two episodes, 9 and 10, slated to air on August 30 and 31.Based on Mahiro Harada's Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler, My Lovely Journey features Gong Seung-yeon, Yoo Jun-sang, and Kim Jae-young in lead roles. The story follows Kang Yeo-reum, a former K-pop idol who leaves behind her career in the spotlight to experience travel for others. Through her clients' stories, she begins a personal journey of growth, healing, and self-discovery.What to expect from the final two episodes of My Lovely Journey?As per the preview of episodes 9 and 10 of My Lovely Journey, Yeo-reum will struggle with Si-wan's sudden return and his wish to rekindle their relationship. Yeon-seok's feelings for her may also grow stronger, leading to tension. He also appears to confess to her properly.Meanwhile, Yeo-reum's career path could face new twists. She tries to confront the woman who has cancelled her show and goes back to fulfil the chairwoman’s wish.My Lovely Journey episodes 7-8: Love, betrayal, and reunion, Haruko confronts her past while Yeo-reum's ex reappearsEpisode 7 of My Lovely Journey begins with Yeo-reum learning about the connection between Haruko and their client, Cha Yeong-hun, a cardiac surgeon. O Sang-sik discovers that in the past, Haruko was an international student in the architecture department at Seoul University, while Cha studied medicine there.The two had grown close during their student days and eventually started dating. They spent an entire summer together, working part-time jobs to save money for their planned trip. Haruko even created an itinerary for a journey to her hometown, Hakodate. However, their plans were shattered when Haruko suddenly disappeared, running away with all the money they had saved.Sang-sik also learns that Cha Yeong-hun is now terminally ill and scheduled to undergo surgery on the day of Haruko’s birthday. While preparing for the procedure, Cha has discovered the old Hakodate itinerary while clearing out his home. Unable to go there himself, he entrusts the task to Yeo-reum.Hearing this story from Sang-sik, Yeo-reum rushes to search for Haruko. She visits the restaurant from the itinerary, where she has once enjoyed a special carrot soup known only to regulars. The lady there shares Haruko’s address with Yeo-reum.Still from My Lovely Journey (Image via Viki)Meanwhile, Haruko visits her sister. The encounter brings back painful memories of how she has been forced to abandon her life in Korea because of her sister's sudden pregnancy. She recalls how this has led her to take Cha’s money, ultimately destroying their relationship. The sisters argue, with Haruko placing blame on her sibling. Later, while sitting at a train station, Haruko breaks down in tears, wondering how Cha is doing.Yeo-reum eventually meets Haruko’s sister, who reveals the true reason Haruko has stolen the money. The next morning, just before returning to South Korea, Yeo-reum follows the final stop on Cha’s itinerary, which is a sunrise viewing point in Hakodate. While filming the beautiful view to send to Cha, she unexpectedly spots Haruko there and runs to her.At the same time, Cha, moments before being wheeled into surgery, records a heartfelt video message for Haruko. In it, he thanks her for making his early twenties so memorable and admits that he now feels his days are limited. When Yeo-reum shows the video to Haruko, she breaks down in tears.Later, at the airport, Haruko and Yeo-reum sit together when Yeon-seok sends a message that Cha’s surgery has been successful. Relieved and emotional, Yeo-reum shares the good news, and the two cry happy tears before boarding their flight back to Korea. Overcome with his own emotions, Yeon-seok also texts Yeo-reum, asking her to return quickly because he misses her. With this the episode 7 of My Lovely Journey ends.Still from My Lovely Journey (Image via Viki)Episode 8 of My Lovely Journey opens with Yeo-reum and Sang-sik meeting a new client, a wealthy chairwoman who runs a major beauty brand. She is also revealed to be the mother of the woman who had earlier canceled Yeo-reum’s travel show.The chairwoman commissions Yeo-reum for a substitute travel project and asks her to keep it confidential. In return, Yeo-reum requests that her original travel show be restarted. Excited by the opportunity, Yeo-reum begins preparing for the journey the very next day.Meanwhile, Yeon-seok meets a film director friend to whom he shows his script. The director criticizes it, saying it lacks depth. Disheartened, Yeon-seok decides to take a break from writing and chooses to accompany Yeo-reum on her way to Jinju the following day.On their way, the two chat warmly, sharing lighthearted moments. Yeo-reum receives a call from her ex but ignores it. Upon reaching Jinju, Yeon-seok admits he is thinking of writing a romantic script and tells Yeo-reum he wants her to play the lead role. Though this is his subtle way of confessing his feelings, Yeo-reum interprets it literally, believing it is simply an offer to act in his film.Yeo-reum then heads to the chairwoman’s traditional house in Jinju. She is amazed by its beauty and old architecture, which reminds her of a period drama set. Later, she reunites with Yeon-seok, and the two wander around the city together.Still from My Lovely Journey (Image via Viki)They also watch as the dance cover video of NewJeans’ Hype Boy, previously filmed by the agency workers with Yeo-reum as the center, quickly gains views online. Together, they read the comments, surprised and delighted by the responses.The next day, Yeo-reum starts her hike to the nearby temple to fulfil the chairwoman’s wish. Along the way, she meets a monk carrying heavy items uphill. She offers to help, but he declines and remarks that if one thinks, then even a bottle of water is heavy. But one doesn't think, then nothing will feel burdensome. His words linger with her.As she pauses to check her phone, Yeo-reum receives a message from Sang-sik informing her that the chairwoman has passed away, urging her to return immediately. Heartbroken about not getting the show restored, Yeo-reum heads back to Seoul.After attending the chairwoman’s funeral, she returns home, only to find her ex, Si-wan, waiting for her. Despite her despair, she recalls the monk’s words, which give her strength.Nearby, at Sang-sik’s ex-wife’s restaurant, Sang-sik, Yeon-seok, and Yoo Ha-na are having dinner together. As Yeo-reum walks Si-wan to his car, Yeon-seok catches sight of them. Before leaving, Si-wan tells Yeo-reum that he has forgotten how easy and fun it is to be with her and expresses his desire to be with her again. On this note the episode 8 of My Lovely Journey concludes.Every episode of My Lovely Journey released so far can now be streamed on Viki.