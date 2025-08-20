Who is Lee Do-kyung? ADOR's new CEO appointment sparks outrage amidst ongoing NewJeans feud

On August 20, 2025, HYBE’s sub-label ADOR, the management company of K-pop girl group NewJeans, announced the appointment of Lee Do-kyung as its new Chief Executive Officer. The decision comes at a time when ADOR is facing heightened public attention due to its ongoing conflict involving NewJeans. According to South Korean media outlet The Korea Daily, Lee Do-kyung has been with HYBE since 2019. This Yonsei University alumnus has reportedly contributed to shaping the company’s broader vision and business strategies. In 2022, she was named Vice President of the IPX Business Division, a unit responsible for expanding artists' intellectual property (IP) into new ventures. During her tenure, she managed merchandise, lightstick production, and pop-up store operations for artists across HYBE. She also oversaw the development of The City, a large-scale project that extends artist-related experiences into the cities hosting concerts. As per a report by The Korea Daily, ADOR emphasizes that Lee Do-kyung's appointment is part of a strategic effort to strengthen the label’s operations, specifically aimed at overseeing the planning and management of album releases and performances. The announcement, however, has triggered outrage online. Many netizens are questioning this change in leadership as disputes between HYBE and ADOR regarding NewJeans continue to unfold. One netizen commented,&quot;Lee Dokyung is incapable of this. She was just caught on tape admitting that she has no plans for managing NewJeans &amp; it's too &quot;burdensome&quot;&quot;Netizens have voiced concerns about Lee’s background and questioned whether the move indicates increased control from HYBE. Others openly expressed their distrust toward any executive the company appoints.jumi @hyeinisingLINK@AboutMusicYT another hybe puppet✨NintendHoe ✨ @nntendhoeLINK@AboutMusicYT We don't care #FreeNewJeansTheMomos @TheEliteBendingLINK@AboutMusicYT I think it's just my opinion ok! u can agree u absolutely can disagree with me, but at this point I don't believe anyone that get appointed by HYBE.The backlash over Lee Do-kyung’s appointment has intensified following recent reports from the July 24, 2025, court hearing concerning the confirmation of NewJeans’ exclusive contract validity. According to a translation of court documents shared by X user @NJZBUBBLEGUM, Lee has been quoted saying,“Ugh, it’s burdensome. We can’t do anything right now. We have no contingency plan.”This statement, now widely circulated among fans, has fueled anger and distrust toward her leadership abilities.ri 🍪 @coolwithnjzzLINKthey put a woman with no plans for njz as a ceo and kpop stans still wil say that girls should return to ador?Shamanz MHDHH @shamanjzLINKThe credit grabber and has no actual plans😂😂😂 is she gonna vacuum the office? Go.🛸 @eeugeoLINK@kchartsmaster mind you Lee Dokyung was caught on tape saying they have no plans for how to manage NewJeans…lyvꕤ⋆˖·໒꒱ @breadjeanz_LINKreplacing incompetence with more incompetence lol as the VP, she confessed that the responsibility was burdensome after kicking out mhj and that she has no plans for newjeans, but sure she can take on even more responsibilities as ceoADOR shifts leadership focus as Lee Do-kyung is appointed CEO, prepares for the next generation of artistsIn 2024, ADOR’s founding CEO, Min Hee-jin, was removed from her position. Following that, in August 2024, the company appointed Kim Joo-young, a human resources expert, as CEO to help stabilize the company’s structure, according to My Daily. Her leadership reportedly focused on separating production from management and ensuring effective personnel allocation. With those objectives now considered complete as per the outlet, the board has decided on a leadership change. Lee Do-kyung, who has extensive experience in label operations, has been brought in to lead the label’s next phase.(L-R) Haerin, Danielle, Minji, Hanni and Hyein of girl group NewJeans attend the press conference on the termination of their contract with their agency Ador on November 28, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) The transition aims to accelerate artist-related activities and strengthen business development. The company is also preparing to expand its artist lineup, in addition to managing NewJeans. In June 2025, the label launched the ADOR BOYS GLOBAL AUDITION to select members for a new boy group. This marks its push into new projects, alongside ongoing support for its flagship artists, as reported by My Daily.