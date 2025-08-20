  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Who is Lee Do-kyung? ADOR's new CEO appointment sparks outrage amidst ongoing NewJeans feud

Who is Lee Do-kyung? ADOR's new CEO appointment sparks outrage amidst ongoing NewJeans feud

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 20, 2025 10:19 GMT
ADOR
ADOR's new CEO Lee Do-kyung (Image via X/@alldoorsoneroom and LinkedIn/@Dokyong Lee)

On August 20, 2025, HYBE’s sub-label ADOR, the management company of K-pop girl group NewJeans, announced the appointment of Lee Do-kyung as its new Chief Executive Officer. The decision comes at a time when ADOR is facing heightened public attention due to its ongoing conflict involving NewJeans.

Ad

According to South Korean media outlet The Korea Daily, Lee Do-kyung has been with HYBE since 2019. This Yonsei University alumnus has reportedly contributed to shaping the company’s broader vision and business strategies. In 2022, she was named Vice President of the IPX Business Division, a unit responsible for expanding artists' intellectual property (IP) into new ventures.

During her tenure, she managed merchandise, lightstick production, and pop-up store operations for artists across HYBE. She also oversaw the development of The City, a large-scale project that extends artist-related experiences into the cities hosting concerts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per a report by The Korea Daily, ADOR emphasizes that Lee Do-kyung's appointment is part of a strategic effort to strengthen the label’s operations, specifically aimed at overseeing the planning and management of album releases and performances.

The announcement, however, has triggered outrage online. Many netizens are questioning this change in leadership as disputes between HYBE and ADOR regarding NewJeans continue to unfold. One netizen commented,

"Lee Dokyung is incapable of this. She was just caught on tape admitting that she has no plans for managing NewJeans & it's too "burdensome""
Ad
Ad

Netizens have voiced concerns about Lee’s background and questioned whether the move indicates increased control from HYBE. Others openly expressed their distrust toward any executive the company appoints.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The backlash over Lee Do-kyung’s appointment has intensified following recent reports from the July 24, 2025, court hearing concerning the confirmation of NewJeans’ exclusive contract validity. According to a translation of court documents shared by X user @NJZBUBBLEGUM, Lee has been quoted saying,

“Ugh, it’s burdensome. We can’t do anything right now. We have no contingency plan.”

This statement, now widely circulated among fans, has fueled anger and distrust toward her leadership abilities.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

ADOR shifts leadership focus as Lee Do-kyung is appointed CEO, prepares for the next generation of artists

In 2024, ADOR’s founding CEO, Min Hee-jin, was removed from her position. Following that, in August 2024, the company appointed Kim Joo-young, a human resources expert, as CEO to help stabilize the company’s structure, according to My Daily.

Ad

Her leadership reportedly focused on separating production from management and ensuring effective personnel allocation. With those objectives now considered complete as per the outlet, the board has decided on a leadership change. Lee Do-kyung, who has extensive experience in label operations, has been brought in to lead the label’s next phase.

(L-R) Haerin, Danielle, Minji, Hanni and Hyein of girl group NewJeans attend the press conference on the termination of their contract with their agency Ador on November 28, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
(L-R) Haerin, Danielle, Minji, Hanni and Hyein of girl group NewJeans attend the press conference on the termination of their contract with their agency Ador on November 28, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The transition aims to accelerate artist-related activities and strengthen business development. The company is also preparing to expand its artist lineup, in addition to managing NewJeans. In June 2025, the label launched the ADOR BOYS GLOBAL AUDITION to select members for a new boy group. This marks its push into new projects, alongside ongoing support for its flagship artists, as reported by My Daily.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications