"Contracts are not something to be taken lightly"- Composer Yoon II-sang speaks out about NewJeans' controversy

Renowned South Korean producer and composer Yoon Il-sang has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between girl group NewJeans, aka NJZ, and their management agency, ADOR. He emphasized the seriousness of upholding contractual obligations in the entertainment industry.

On May 2, Yoon posted a video on his official YouTube channel, Producer Yoon Il Sang or 프로듀썰 윤일상 iLSang TV (@ilsangstudio), discussing the controversy. When asked about the matter, the veteran producer, famed for being an artists' rights supporter, expressed dismay at how the events had transpired.

He especially expressed concern regarding how members of NewJeans were placed at the center of the controversy.

"To put it briefly, contracts are not something to be taken lightly. If you claim to care about an artist, you should never expose them to risk. That’s not true affection," Yoon reiterated.

He added that he was saddened by the circumstance and expressed concern for the group, stating that the NewJeans members might only understand the full impact of their decisions in the distant future.

"It truly saddens me to see them in this situation. One day, they may look back and regret their current actions, but that realization only comes with time. That’s when adults should offer guidance. Yet I can't help but wonder if the adults around them are managing things with their own interests in mind," he said.

Yoon also emphasized that while music is a business, it is still a people-driven industry. He explained the inherent conflict in the industry, where producing music involves balancing human responsibility with financial profit.

"This business is about people, not products. When you produce an artist, you're taking responsibility for their career," he said.

Yoon contrasted large and small companies, noting that while bigger agencies excel in marketing and scale, they may lack the ability to provide personalized attention. In contrast, smaller producers often build stronger, trust-based relationships with their artists despite limited resources.

For NewJeans, he explained that the group already had their minds made up when they first signed their contracts. He pointed out that once an artist signs an agreement, it is crucial to fulfill the agreed terms before raising claims or criticisms. Reflecting on the recent discourse surrounding Korean music, he said:

"Once you sign a contract, it should be fulfilled. After that, you can start claiming your rights. Also, criticizing the Korean music industry in interviews might have been something worth reconsidering."

Complaining about how the controversy was handled, Yoon was frustrated with the members' public intervention. He condemned industry figures who, according to him, drove young artists to the limelight unnecessarily.

He proposed that if the management had their backs, they would address sensitive issues within the company and let the artists concentrate on music, performances, and development alone. He described the lack of the company's professional support for its artists as a denial of its designated role.

"An artist should focus on choreography, concepts, and performances. Producers should focus on the music. The company’s job is to manage everything behind the scenes. If the artists are doing interviews, defending themselves, and taking on legal battles, what is the role of the company then? Unfortunately, in this case, the company seems to have lost its purpose," the producer stated.

Legal dispute between NewJeans and ADOR remains ongoing ahead of second court hearing

The conflict started this year when NewJeans, aka NJZ, tried to end their agency contract with ADOR in November 2024 and started independent promotional efforts, renaming the group 'NJZ.' To counter this, ADOR brought an injunction to prevent the group's entertainment efforts without the agency's initial approval.

On March 3, the court ruled in favor of ADOR, preventing the members from undertaking independent promotions or signing ad contracts without the agency's permission. Following the ruling, NewJeans filed an objection against it and temporarily postponed their activities.

Nevertheless, the court rejected the objection in April and maintained its original ruling. The group has since made an immediate appeal, leaving the legal dispute ongoing.

At the heart of the dispute is whether NewJeans legally had the right to terminate their contract. As per the media outlet Chosun Biz, ADOR asserts that the group's effort to cancel the agreement signed in April 2022 is null and void for both procedural and substantive defects. The agency alleges that the contract is still binding and that the group has to comply with its terms.

Conversely, NewJeans members counter that their agency's trust has been irreparably lost after firing the previous CEO, Min Hee-jin. Under Min's leadership, the group debuted and rose to prominence. They counter that such a breach of trust warrants the nullification of their contract.

In the initial hearing, the court recognized how complex the situation was. The court suggested that cases involving contracts always depend on finances or settlement aspects. However, they mentioned that this situation raises more wide-ranging issues pertaining to long-term trust in governance.

As the court prepares to deliberate further in the upcoming session, the outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings is expected to significantly influence the group's future activities and their relationship with ADOR.

The dispute between the K-pop group NewJeans and their agency ADOR is still ongoing. As per Chosun Biz, the legal battle over their exclusive contract is moving to the next stage. The second court hearing in the case is set to take place on June 5 at the Seoul Central District Court.

