"Love that they're friends": Fans react as NewJeans' Danielle spotted training with Park Bo-gum

On August 11, 2025, photos of NewJeans’ Danielle and actor Park Bo-gum jogging together appeared on the South Korean platform Instiz. The images showed the two involved in running practice, drawing attention from fans online. This was not their first public training session. On July 18, SPOTV News reported that Danielle had been seen running alongside Park Bo-gum and several other celebrities. The recent sighting excited fans, with many expressing happiness over their friendship. Fans filled social media with excitement after the photos of Danielle and actor Park Bo-gum training together appeared online. One fan commented,&quot;Dani and bogum are really two talented pretty people i love that they’re friends&quot;Many praised the pair’s talent and friendship, while others highlighted the NewJeans member’s positive attitude and work ethic. Some even made lighthearted remarks about her dedication during NewJeans’ current hiatus.aly ⋆ @hyeiccinoLINKi aspire to learn from her and the way she fights negativity with positivity and self-caremjmoo @moojeanzLINKi bet dani is ripped as HELLLLLL bc she's carrying the hiatus for us on her shoulders jfc 😭Meena @Meena007981LINKNext cb u’ll see Danni full marathoning, Minji driving at 100km/h, Hanni rapping in JPnese and whatever Haerin Hyein is maxing out these daysMany admired Danielle’s active lifestyle, while others joked about the pair looking like they were filming a commercial or scene from a drama._tokkitalk_ @ItsTokkiTalkLINK@NaverDanielle They look like they’re about to shoot an Ad or a k-drama.samsam17 @samsam194670703LINKMy girl always outside she don’t give a f frfrTHIS 🥝✨ GIRL 🩵 NJZ @Nai_KiwiNWJNSLINKI love this queen is just living life 😭Danielle joins an early morning run with Park Bo-gum amid NewJeans–ADOR disputeOn July 18, 2025, South Korean rapper Sean posted a photo from an early morning run with several public figures, including NewJeans’ Danielle and actor Park Bo-gum. The post, uploaded to his personal Instagram account (@jinusean3000), featured the caption,“Unknown Crew early morning run. Me, Lee Si-woo, Lee Young-pyo, Danielle, Park Bo-gum. A fun 10 km run while chatting.”The image showed Sean posing with actors Park Bo-gum and Lee Si-woo, former soccer player Lee Young-pyo, and Danielle after finishing the run. Sean mentioned that despite weather forecasts, it didn’t rain during their session and jokingly asked which participant might be the “weather fairy.”Sean praised Danielle’s performance, saying she completed the 10 km without stopping, which impressed everyone. He also noted that Park Bo-gum left quickly after the run to attend the Blue Dragon Series Awards.Sean's Instagram post from July 18, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@jinusean3000)Meanwhile, Danielle's five-member girl group NewJeans (NJZ), which includes her, Minji, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein, has been involved in a long-standing legal dispute with its agency, ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE. The conflict began in 2024 following the dismissal of ADOR's founding CEO, Min Hee-jin, and has led to the suspension of the group's activities. After Min's dismissal, the five members of NewJeans attempted to terminate their contracts due to alleged unfair treatment. However, in early 2025, the courts essentially ruled in favor of ADOR. They granted injunctions preventing the group from engaging in commercial activities such as music, broadcasting, events, and advertising without the agency's approval. The ruling also imposed an indirect compulsory fine of 1 billion KRW per member if they operated independently without ADOR’s consent. The girl group did not submit a final appeal by the June 2025 deadline, thereby finalizing the court’s decision. Meanwhile, ADOR has offered to keep Min Hee-jin on as producer to support a potential comeback. The company continues to pay the members and has taken legal action against online harassment and the distribution of manipulated content. As a result, the group remains under ADOR’s control and on hiatus. Their last activities under ADOR/HYBE were in early 2025. Mediation between both sides is scheduled for August 14, 2025. Additionally, former CEO Min will face trial on August 18 over a 2.5 billion KRW damages suit filed by HYBE subsidiaries Belift Lab and Source Music, accusing him of neglecting NewJeans and plagiarism by another HYBE group, Illit.Meanwhile, on June 25, 2025, the Seoul Western District Court ruled in favor of NewJeans. The ruling awarded the group 100 million KRW in damages from YouTuber Shin. He was found guilty of posting s*xually edited videos and explicit comments about the members in 2024.