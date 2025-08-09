"Either way, the genes are blessed!"- Fans react as a surprising poll between Park Bo-gum & ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo go viral

Park Bo-gum and Cha Eun-woo took over social media due to a surprising poll, leaving fans puzzled. Recently, a poll asking fans who among the two South Korean actors they would marry started trending on a community platform used by K-netz.The poll asked, &quot;Would you rather marry Park Bo-gum and give birth to Cha Eun-woo or marry Cha Eun-woo and give birth to Park Bo-gum?&quot; Both the actors are widely popular for their acting skills, visuals, and their onscreen personality, which made it difficult for fans to choose one of them.The reactions from Korean netizens were then translated to English and shared on @pannchoa. International K-drama fans took to X to express their thoughts about the question, with one user commenting:&quot;Either way, the genes are blessed!&quot;S - Softy @hey_am_softieLINK@pannchoa Either way, the genes are blessed! ✨Many fans shared some funny respones to the question.Idle*Tang🥀 @idle_tangLINK@pannchoa None of the above… but I do want to pinch Bogum’s cheek one time because I find him adorableLove Suzy @Tine101094LINKI just know one of them wants a drama with Suzy and the other one is Suzy’s bestie. That’s why I want to be born as Suzy hayssssssFans continued to share hilarious reactions about the poll featuring the ASTRO member and the Good Boy star.𐙚 @serialoreLINKhow about marry both of themkib, Gao Tu Protector @kibbsykibaLINKI want them to marry eo and give birth to meS - Softy @hey_am_softieLINK@pannchoa That’s an impossible win-win scenario! 😄More about Park Bo-gum and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo's recent K-dramas &amp; activitiesSouth Korean actor Park Bo-gum returned to the television scene in 2025 with two highly popular dramas, including When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy. He played the character of Yang Gwan-sik, a young boy living in Jeju in the 1950s in When Life Gives You Tangerines. He falls for his childhood friend Oh Ae-sun (IU), for whom he has nothing but love to offer.Park Bo-gum as Yang Gwan-sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines (Images via Instagram/@bogummy)The slice-of-life drama portrays the story of Yang Gwan-sik and Oh Ae-sun, who face several challenges in different phases of their lives but overcome it all through the power of love.In Good Boy, Park Bo-gum portrays a former boxer turned cop, Yoon Dong-ju. He is a passionate boxer who has to leave his dreams behind due to unforeseen circumstances. He applies for a job at the Inseong Police Agency with the help of special recruitment.Yoon Dong-ju then joins a team of five other national athletes now serving as police officers who go above and beyond to preserve peace in Inseong, destroying evil.# Be With Bogum @zagummy1LINKGwansik is a character that only comes once in a decade, and Park Bogum gives life to it to the point it touches people beyond the kdrama world. Only the bestest actor could do such impactful portrayal. One day you will get that flower that you deserveThe actor was honored with the Popular Star Award for When Life Gives You Tangerines at the 2025 Blue Dragon Series Awards. He received the Best Entertainer award at the 2025 Korea Broadcasting Awards for his music show The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile.Additionally, he has been nominated in the Best Actor category at the upcoming Seoul International Drama Awards (for When Life Gives You Tangerines) and Global OTT Awards (for Good Boy).Park Eun-bin and Cha Eun-woo at the table reading session of The WONDERfools (Image via Netflix)Meanwhile, actor and singer Cha Eun-woo is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled The First Ride, along with Kang Han-eul, Han Sun-hwa, Kang Young-seok, and Kim Young-kwang.It tells the story of a group of friends going on their first-ever dream vacation. However, they are unaware of the surprising events they will face during their journey. The First Ride is expected to premiere in October 2025. Anticipation is at an all-time high, as this would be Cha Eun-woo's first big-screen film.Netflix Philippines @Netflix_PHLINKTalk about a super-powered cast for a superpower comedy action adventure! Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Hae-sook, Choi Dae-hoon, Im Seong-jae, and Son Hyun-joo star in the upcoming WONDERfools, coming soon on Netflix! #TheWONDERfools #ParkEunBin #ChaEunwoo #KimHaesookFurthermore, Cha Eun-woo will appear in the Netflix drama The WONDERfools alongside Park Eun-bin. The series, set in 1999, is about a group of socially awkward people who gain superpowers and come together to eliminate the evil prevailing in Heoseong City.Cha Eun-woo takes on the role of Lee Woon-jung, a civil servant who follows strict rules and has a mysterious aura. Won-jung joins forces with Chae-ni, played by Park Eun-bin, to look out for people who went missing. Notably, Netflix is yet to confirm the official release date of The WONDERfools.In other news, Cha Eun-woo officially entered the military to fulfill his national obligations on July 28, 2025.