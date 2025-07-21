Good Boy ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Yoon Dong-ju take down Min Ju-yeong? 

Good Boy, starring Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Oh Jung-se, and many more, came to an end with the release of episodes 15 and 16. Good Boy is about five ex-national athletes turned cops. All five of them face many difficulties and hardships to keep Insung City free of crime.In the final episode of Good Boy, Yoon Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum) chased down Min Ju-yeong (Oh Jung-se) till the Russian ship he planned to escape through. However, he showed no remorse for his crimes. Min Ju-yeong knew he would not win against Yoon Dong-ju, so he tried to destroy the empire he had built.After getting beaten up by Yoon Dong-ju, Min Ju-yeong jumped into the water because he refused to be caught by him. Yoon Dong-ju followed him and dragged him out with all his strength to see his teammates standing by to catch Min Ju-yeong. Min Ju-yeong was sentenced to jail while Yoon Dong-ju focused on his health through rehabilitation with Ji Han-na's (Kim So-hyun) support.Yoon Dong-ju visited the prison to meet Min Ju-yeong, and the latter was convinced that the people who served him in the past would still come to help him. He was confident that he would be out soon through the power of money.It is shown that a police officer enters Min Ju-yeong's block and is shown strangling him. It appears that Min Ju-yeong was dead. Additionally, all characters witnessed a full circle by making peace with their past as athletes. With this, the possibilities of Good Boy season 2 renewal decrease. Notably, JTBC has not commented on the second season of the drama as well. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGood Boy ending explained: Yoon Dong-ju and his team refuse to give up on catching Min Ju-yeongIn episode 15 of Good Boy, Oh Jung-go threw several punches at Yoon Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum), knowing about his punch-drunk syndrome. For a while, Yoon Dong-ju lost his vision, and Oh Jung-go escaped. Kim Jong-hyeon took him to a nursing home for a checkup. Yoon Dong-ju returned to work the next day. However, Ji Han-na seemed to be unaware of his situation.Go Man-sik and the team learned that Min Ju-yeong found documents during his early years as a customs officer. He used them against the people in authority to keep them under his control. Go Man-sik and his team found the mole who was spying for Min Ju-yeong, and thought they had found him.However, Min Ju-yeong fooled them and decided to destroy the documents. These documents were in the mayor's old office. Soon, Ji Han-na located them, and the team caught the mayor trying to run away with a bag full of cash. They tied him to an office chair and pushed him in front of the press waiting for him in the lobby.Later, Go Man-sik also told Yoon Dong-ju that Kim Jong-hyeon gave up his shares to save him. In episode 15 of Good Boy, Min Ju-yeong ordered the mayor to send the candies to the Japanese Yakuza gang, but he failed, which led to the deal getting cancelled. The Yakuza gang put a bounty on Min Ju-yeong. On the other hand, Yoon Dong-ju caught Oh Jung-go and took his revenge. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBy the end of episode 15 of Good Boy, Min Ju-yeong deployed five trucks across the city, which had explosives. When Go Man-sik's team was chasing one of the trucks, believing it would lead them to Min, Yoon Dong-ju met Kim Yeon-ha and learned that it may have explosives. As soon as the team was able to block one of the trucks, it exploded, leaving them in shock.In the Good Boy episode finale, Kim Yeon-ha told Go Man-sik's team about Min Ju-yeong's girlfriend, Kim Yu-na, who was ready to help Min escape. Somehow, they located Kim Yu-na through her bank activities and found out that Min Ju-yeong called her at the Victory Hotel.The team also learned that Min Ju-yeong held a meeting with all the people in authority at the same time at the Victory Hotel. They realized it was a trap as Kim Yu-na escaped the hotel. Kim Yeon-ha told Ji Han-na that Min Ju-yeong would use a chemical to destroy everything when he fails. The team thought that he would take all the authorities' lives together so that he could escape with ease.They tried to convince the authorities to leave, but they didn't believe them. The doors were soon closed, and the chemical started to release. Yoon Dong-ju, Kim Jong-hyeon, Ji Han-na, and Shin Jae-hong worked together to take everyone out. However, Go Man-sik was shocked and couldn't process the situation. He was taken out by others. The commissioner also helped them after Yoon Dong-ju threatened, saying it was his chance.Ji Han-na, Shin Jae-hong, and Go Man-sik were all set with the backup to catch Min Ju-yeong, but only his Russian bodyguard was seen in the car. Shin Jae-hong decided to take the bodyguard down. Meanwhile, Kim Yu-na met Min Ju-yeong at a port and gave him a bag. As Min moved towards the ship, Kim Yu-na was hit by a truck as per his plan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Min Ju-yeong was soon caught by the Yakuza gang and was taken to a warehouse. Kim Jong-hyeon and Yoon Dong-ju reached the port and decided to save Min Ju-yeong by arresting him. Min Ju-yeong tried to shoot himself with a gun, but Yoon Dong-ju did not let him off so easily. Min attempted to run, and Yoon Dong-ju followed.As he stepped out of the warehouse, Baek Seok-Chun and his goons attacked him. Yoon Dong-ju took down Baek Seok-Chun's goons, and Min Ju-yeong tried to run away again. After dealing with the Yakuza gang, Kim Jong-hyeon fought against Bae Seok-Chun and arrested him.Go Man-sik oiled himself up to go against one of Min Ju-yeong's underlings, and took him down with his wrestling skills. As the Good Boy finale progressed, Min Ju-yeong was caught and taken to prison.Good Boy season 2 renewal possibilities In the last episode of Good Boy, Yoom Dong-ju was promoted to a higher level. Lee Gyeong-il's mother, Jung Mi-ja, gained consciousness and mended her relationship with Yoon Dong-ju. She told him to become his son and stay with him forever.Ji Han-na was also promoted to the special forces. Kim Jong-hyeon got back to fencing. Go Man-sik learned that his vasectomy didn't work and his wife did not cheat on him, opposite to what his daughter Kim Jeong-ah believed. Go Man-sik's wife was pregnant with his child.Stills from Good Boy (Images Via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)Ahn Jae-hong was finally able to stand in front of his wife and children with pride after receiving a gold medal for his service, along with the team. As all characters of Good Boy received a closure, leaving no room for queries, Good Boy does not show any potential for another season. However, the production team is yet to confirm the same.Viewers may catch up with Good Boy episodes 15 and 16 on Prime Video.