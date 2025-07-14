Good Boy: When is the finale (episodes 15-16) and what to expect? 

Good Boy, starring Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun, is set to release its final two episodes, creating anticipation among viewers. The show follows five police officers who once shone as athletes at an international level and represented South Korea. However, as circumstances changed, they had to leave behind their passion and were recruited into the police force through special recruitment for remarkable athletes.

Episode 15 of the show is scheduled to be aired on Saturday, July 19, 2025, and episode 16, the finale, will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 10:40 pm KST. The episodes will be aired on JTBC and on the OTT platform Prime Video. Yoon Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum) is set to face the aftermath of getting punched by Oh Jong-gu three times in episode 14.

Yoon Dong-ju appeared to have partially lost his vision, and it is yet to be seen if he will recover from the injury and the possible damage to his eyesight.

What to expect from the Good Boy finale?

In episode 14 of Good Boy, Go Man-sik (Heo Seong-tae) learned about his wife's extramarital affair. Fans are eager to see what Go Man-sik does in the upcoming episode. The final episodes pose the most anticipated questions: Will Yoon Dong-ju and Ji Han-na (Kim So-hyun) be able to send Min Ju-yeong (Oh Jung-se) to prison and restore law and order in the city?

Min Ju-yeong and his relationship with Oh Dollar was revealed to be that of a father and a son. However, in the previous episodes, it was shown that Min Ju-yeong met Oh Dollar for the first time when he was preparing for the civil examination. More details regarding Min Ju-yeong’s unexpected connection are expected to be unveiled.

Notably, Yoon Dong-ju looked after Lee Gyeong-il’s mother as her caretaker after Gyeong-il passed away. It is yet to be seen what happened to Lee Gyeong-il's mother and if she gained consciousness.

Good Boy episodes 13-14 recap

In episode 13 of Good Boy, Ji Han-na was seen looking after Yoon Dong-ju, who was unconscious. When Kim Jong-hyeon (Lee Sang-yi) came to their hideout, Ji Han-na told him that she loved Yoon Dong-ju a lot, hinting that she had no space for Kim Jong-hyeon in her heart.

Previously, Kim Jong-hyeon had expressed his feelings of wanting to get back with Ji Han-na. She apologized to him, but he refused to accept the apology, as this made him feel like he had lost to Yoon Dong-ju.

Later, in episode 14 of Good Boy, Yoon Dong-ju went to Kim Jong-hyeon's house to spend a night there. Yoon Dong-ju asked Kim Jong-hyeon why he hated him so much.

Kim Jong-hyeon stated that he had never liked him since the beginning. It was because of his smile that annoyed him. Kim Jong-hyeon recalled their training days, when Yoon Dong-ju believed a legend that if an athlete takes 100 laps of the ground, they will win a gold medal.

Kim Jong-hyeon's friend was seen discussing how he had almost reached 94 laps, and everyone kept on cheering him. This was when Yoon Dong-ju smiled brightly as he ran towards the finish line. Kim Jong-hyeon noticed Ji Han-na, and she was also smiling at Yoon Dong-ju.

Despite Kim Jong-hyeon’s jealousy towards Yoon Dong-ju, he noticed Dong-ju was sick. The next day, Go Man-sik told Yoon Dong-ju to be on standby and not follow the team for the investigation, as he was on the wanted list.

However, Kim Jong-hyeon suggested teaming up with Yoon Dong-ju, leaving him surprised. Kim Jong-hyeon wanted to look after him, but did not express it out loud. However, Yoon Dong-ju believed Kim Jong-hyeon teamed up with him since he did not want him to spend more time with Ji Han-na.

Viewers can tune into JTBC or Prime Video to watch Good Boy episode 15 on July 19, 2025.

