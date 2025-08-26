Love, Take Two: When will episodes 9-10 release and what to expect?

tvN’s ongoing romance drama Love, Take Two dropped episodes 7 and 8 on August 25 and 26, 2025. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday evening, with episodes 9 and 10, set to premiere on September 1 and 2 at 5:20 pm KST.Led by Yeom Jung-ah, Park Hae-joon, Choi Yun-ji, and Kim Min-kyu, Love, Take Two captures the emotional story of a single mother and daughter. After the daughter suddenly leaves home, the two find themselves on a journey. It takes the mother rekindling ties with her past love, and the daughter discovering companionship with a young farmer in a coastal town.What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Love, Take Two?In the upcoming episodes of Love, Take Two, as per the preview, Ji-an and Jeong-seok's relationship seems to grow closer. Ji-an tries to impress Jeong-seok after his confession, while Yeo-jeong continues to interfere, declaring a competition.Meanwhile, Hyo-r’s friend Sook returns, possibly bringing a new twist with her as Bo-hyeon and Hyo-ri’s bond deepens further. On the other hand, Mun-hui tries to rebuild her life with Ji-an and Hyo-ri while mending ties with them.Love, Take Two episodes 7-8: Confessions, heartbreak, and rekindlingEpisode 7 of Love, Take Two begins with Hyo-ri confessing her feelings to Bo-hyeon. She admits that she likes him, and in response, Bo-hyeon tells her that lately, she has become his first priority without him even realizing it.The following day marks the grand opening of Ji-an and Seon-yeong’s restaurant. As the place quickly fills with neighbors and town residents, Ji-an, Seon-yeong, Hyo-ri, and Tae-oh hasten to serve the guests.While working, Ji-an eagerly awaits Jeong-seok’s arrival. Although he is late, he brings with him his entire office staff. Ji-an immediately hands him an apron and puts him to work. Shortly after, Bo-hyeon and his mother arrive and sit with the neighbors. Ji-an, however, is unsettled when she sees Jeong-seok’s ex-wife, Yeo-jeong.As the crowd thins, a few neighbors linger, turning the atmosphere into a small celebration. One of them requests Ji-an to sing, and just as she starts, Yeo-jeong interrupts, suggesting they raise toasts instead. The neighbors agree, and the toasts continue, but Ji-an feels uncomfortable. She slips away into the kitchen, where Jeong-seok is. The two chat briefly until Yeo-jeong enters, asking him to fetch her bag so she can leave.Once he steps out, Yeo-jeong pointedly tells Ji-an she dislikes Jeong-seok giving attention to another woman and doesn’t appreciate Ji-an calling him “Oppa.” Meanwhile, Hyo-ri and Bo-hyeon grow closer while washing dishes, before he leaves with his parents.A still from Love, Take Two (Image via Rakuten Viki)The next day, in episode 7 of Love, Take Two, Jung Mun-hui visits the restaurant and gifts the owners a painting. Ji-an wonders why she didn’t attend the opening, but Mun-hui avoids answering. On her way back, Hyo-ri accompanies her, and Mun-hui reveals that her late daughter’s belongings will be arriving from the U.S. the following day.That day, Yeo-jeong asks Jeong-seok to accompany her to inspect the land for her company’s project, but he refuses. So, she takes Ji-an along instead. Although she asks for Ji-an’s opinion, Yeo-jeong’s team grows uncomfortable with her remarks, and she dismisses Ji-an.Jeong-seok, upon hearing that Ji-an has gone with his ex, rushes over and witnesses the scene. He later accompanies Ji-an back and scolds Yeo-jeong for her rudeness.Meanwhile, in episode 7 of Love, Take Two, Bo-hyeon takes Hyo-ri to hidden scenic spots around the town. While out, she confides in him about her brain tumor. He assures her that his feelings remain unchanged, regardless of her illness. On their way home, they deliver the parcel containing Mun-hui’s daughter’s belongings, which has arrived by post.While sorting through the items, Mun-hui finds a psychological evaluation indicating her daughter was under extreme stress, along with some antidepressants. Overcome with grief, she recalls her daughter’s final phone call, where she had begged her mother to visit because she wasn’t feeling okay.A still from Love, Take Two (Image via Rakuten Viki)The next morning, Bo-hyeon and Jeong-seok leave for Seoul, and at the restaurant, Hyo-ri tells Ji-an about the parcel. Alarmed, Ji-an rushes to Mun-hui’s house to find the gate open but with no signs of her. She alerts the others, and they begin searching until Ji-an finally finds Mun-hui standing on a rock by the sea.Terrified, Ji-an calls out. Mun-hui turns, and, hallucinating Ji-an as her daughter, she breaks down, begging for forgiveness. She admits that as a doctor, she has failed to see her daughter’s pain and has been too late to reach her in the U.S. She keeps pleading, while Ji-an recalls her own late mother.Seeing her mother in Mun-hui, Ji-an urges her to live on and make things right with her now. Mun-hui agrees, but as she moves toward Ji-an, she slips and falls into the ocean. Tae-oh, who has been nearby, dives in and rescues her while Ji-an, frozen, recalls the phone call about her mother’s death.Mun-hui is taken to Ji-an’s house, where she rests. When Jeong-seok and Bo-hyeon return home and hear about the incident, Jeong-seok is reminded of Ji-an’s father’s funeral years ago. He recalls Ji-an standing stoically beside her wailing mother, only to find her later crying her heart out alone.Convinced she must be doing the same now, he rushes to her house and finds her crouched in a corner of the yard, crying. When Ji-an tries to compose herself, Jeong-seok comforts her, telling her it is okay to cry and lean on someone. This time, Ji-an breaks down completely, and Jeong-seok embraces her. This is where episode 7 of Love, Take Two ends.A still from Love, Take Two (Image via Rakuten Viki)Episode 8 of Love, Take Two picks up where episode 7 left off. Jeong-seok tells Ji-an to lean on him whenever she feels sad and not to pretend she is fine when she isn’t. He assures her that it is her privilege from her “hometown Oppa.”The next day, Jeong-seok feels embarrassed recalling what he said, while Ji-an is hopeful and happy thinking about his words and their embrace. Meanwhile, Hyo-ri begins avoiding Mun-hui, creating tension at home.Ji-an brings Mun-hui breakfast, but when Mun-hui expresses a desire to return to her house, Ji-an asks her to stay. She explains that she wants Hyo-ri to learn how to lean on others during hardships, and she hopes Mun-hui will do the same. She also asks Mun-hui to help out with the restaurant.Later in episode 8 of Love, Take Two, Ji-an practices cycling, a skill Jeong-seok had once taught her. While riding around town, she encounters him with Yeo-jeong. The interaction between Ji-an and Jeong-seok makes Yeo-jeong jealous, and she invites Ji-an to her presentation at their former university. Though not fond of such events, Ji-an agrees.On the day of the presentation, Ji-an initially dresses casually, but after seeing Yeo-jeong and hearing from Seon-yeong and Hyo-ri, decides to dress up more. At the university, Yeo-reum confides in Ji-an that she intends to pursue Jeong-seok, leaving Ji-an uneasy. She also openly tells their old classmates that she wants to reconcile with Jeong-seok, making him uncomfortable as well.A still from Love, Take Two (Image via Rakuten Viki)During the presentation in episode 8 of Love, Take Two, Ji-an slips out and overhears people gossiping that Yeo-jeong had cheated on Jeong-seok, which led to their divorce. Jeong-seok, stepping out after Ji-an, hears this too.Later, he confronts Yeo-jeong, telling her not to imply they are close or pretend they may get back together. When she asks if this is because of Ji-an, he firmly denies it, saying the reason is her alone.Afterward, he finds Ji-an observing a building on the campus. Distracted, she nearly falls into a waterfall, but Jeong-seok catches her, and both tumble in together. As they dry off, Ji-an shares that she had been a part of the construction team of the university building.She explains that being around college students of the same age had not saddened her because she had Hyo-ri. She reminds Jeong-seok that his sacrifices or tolerating bad things in life for Bo-hyeon should not make him feel regretful of anything either.The next day, in episode 8 of Love, Take Two, Ji-an drifts into thought, replaying her moments with Jeong-seok, while Hyo-ri continues to ignore Mun-hui. Seon-yeong, frustrated with this, tells the mother and daughter duo to leave the house temporarily.They wander around town, enjoying food, buying clothes, and even attending a one-day painting class. Hyo-ri praises Ji-an’s painting and encourages her to take it seriously.A still from Love, Take Two (Image via Rakuten Viki)Ji-an asks why she is avoiding Mun-hui, and Hyo-ri admits that she isn’t angry but feels scared. Seeing Mun-hui try to end her life makes her fear that Ji-an may do the same if Hyo-ri passes away.Stunned, Ji-an rushes back to the art center and signs up for painting classes, wanting to prove to Hyo-ri that she will keep living fully and not give up if such a thing were to happen. The emotional exchange ends with the two hugging tightly.Meanwhile, neighbor Grandma Mimi visits Mun-hui and shares her own story of losing her son before he turned 30. She encourages Mun-hui to find a single reason to live, despite countless reasons not to. Before leaving, she explains that Hyo-ri fears Ji-an will follow Mun-hui’s path.Later in episode 8 of Love, Take Two, Hyo-ri visits Bo-hyeon and talks about her day out with her mother, expressing gratitude for having him by her side. On her way back, Jeong-seok offers her a ride. During the drive, she confesses that when she first came to town, she had been searching for her mother’s first love, Jeong-seok.Back at the restaurant, Ji-an finds Mun-hui trying to learn how to use the register with Tae-oh and Seon-yeong supervising skeptically. Ji-an later reassures Mun-hui, telling her that, contrary to what she thinks, Mun-hui had been a good mother, and that is the reason her daughter had felt safe enough to confide her struggles in her.Ji-an urges Mun-hui to live as the dependable mother her daughter had believed her to be. Later, Mun-hui apologizes to Hyo-ri, and the two reconcile.Meanwhile, Ji-an and Jeong-seok take a walk together. He hands her some lollipops he had received from his workers, saying they are from Ji-an’s “first love.” Ji-an, flustered and confused, demands clarification. Jeong-seok then finally confesses that Ji-an has always been his first love. On this note, episode 8 of Love, Take Two concludes.Love, Take Two is available for streaming on Viki, TVING, and Wavve.