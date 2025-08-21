Legend of the Female General ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did He Yan reclaim her honor?

Legend of the Female General is a Chinese drama adapted from the web novel Rebirth of a Star General (重生之女将星) by Qian Shan Cha Ke (千山茶客). Starring Zhou Ye and Ryan Cheng, the series aired its finale on August 20, 2025.

Legend of the Female General follows He Yan, the eldest daughter of the noble He family, who is forced to live as a boy under the name He Rufei to protect her family’s honor. Years later, she returns as a celebrated military hero, only to face betrayal from her own family when her brother, He Rufei, resurfaces. Surviving the treachery, He Yan sets out on a relentless quest to reclaim her honor, her legacy, and everything that has been taken from her.

By the end of the series, He Yan successfully reclaims her honor. She exposes the traitors and gets reinstated as General Feihong, ultimately achieving both justice and recognition for her achievements.

Legend of the Female General recap: He Yan's rise, betrayal, redemption, and love with Xiao Jue

He Yan, raised as a boy under the name He Rufei, rises through the ranks to become the famed General Feihong. The series Legend of the Female General begins at the Battle of Mingshui, where General Xiao Zhongwu is killed when reinforcements from the Fuyue Army arrive too late. His son, Xiao Jue, blames He Yan, who is still disguised as He Rufei, for the delay of reinforcements.

Still from Legend of the Female General (Image via Viki)

When He Yan returns to the capital, her father reveals that her weak brother, He Rufei, will take back his identity and erase all her accomplishments. When she resists, she is betrayed, drugged, and sent to Yuhua Temple, where her brother tries to kill her.

Blinded and wounded, she falls from a cliff but is saved by her master Liu Buwang, who restores her sight. Severing ties with her family, she swears to reclaim her honor. Disguised once more as a man, she rejoins the military.

Elsewhere in Legend of the Female General, at Xianchang Academy, Xiao Jue returns as a cold, strict leader. His nephew Cheng Lisu reluctantly joins his camp. With Liu Buwang’s help, He Yan creates a new male identity and bypasses the medical exam by taming a horse, which immediately arouses Xiao Jue’s suspicion.

In camp, she endures harsh training, gradually earning respect despite initial struggles. Xiao Jue secretly investigates her background while political intrigues unfold with Xu Jingfu and his disciple Chu Zhao.

During a hot spring outing, Xiao Jue grows more suspicious of He Yan’s identity and begins testing her through duels. However, soon he starts training after recognizing her extraordinary talent. At a festival, she reflects on her second chance at life while slowly drawing closer to Xiao Jue.

Later in Legend of the Female General, at the Flag Contest, she leads her team to victory, but Xiao Jue chooses Lei Hou instead, overlooking her. Drunk and upset, she accuses him of poor judgment and damages his zither, unknowingly voicing suspicions about Lei Hou’s loyalty. Later, Xiao Jue orders her to impersonate Cheng Lisu during a mission in Yezhou.

In disguise, she impresses crowds with her sword dance and uncovers a plot involving poisoned wine. Later, she kills Ding Yi, who once tried to assassinate her, and with Xiao Jue’s help, exposes an ongoing corruption, earning the people’s respect.

Back in camp, she is framed for murder but uncovers Lei Hou as a traitor. In battle, she challenges the opposition and nearly dies before Xiao Jue returns to save her. Gravely wounded, her secret as a woman is discovered by Cheng Lisu, though Xiao Jue continues to protect her. Eventually, she confesses her identity to Xiao Jue, who, haunted by the Mingshui tragedy, turns against her, blaming her for his father’s death.

Still from Legend of the Female General (Image via Viki)

Their rift deepens, though Feinu’s investigations expose He Rufei and Xu Jingfu, the Prime Minister of Wei’s collusion. Xu Jingfu strikes politically at Xiao Jue. Later, as He Rufei betrays the Eight Tiger Generals, He Yan vows revenge.

She leaves secretly for Rundu, where she defends the city until Xiao Jue arrives with reinforcements. Fighting together, they rebuild their trust, and Xiao Jue promises to stand by her against He Rufei and Xu Jingfu.

In Jiyang, later in Legend of the Female General, she poses as Xiao Jue’s wife during an undercover mission. Their bond grows deeper through playful exchanges, festivals, and battles. Xiao Jue grows protective and jealous of Chu Zhao’s interest in He Yan. However, together they fight to defend the city and earn admiration.

Soon, in Legend of the Female General, Chai Anxi, Xiao Zhongwu’s former deputy, is discovered murdered, once again pointing to Xu Jingfu’s schemes. Chu Zhao rises in power but remains torn between his loyalty to Xu Jingfu and his growing sense of justice. Meanwhile, Xiao Jue discovers that He Yan is the blind girl he once gave osmanthus candy to, deepening his bond with her.

Upon returning to Yezhou, Xiao Jue slowly begins uncovering evidence that Xu Jingfu and He Rufei orchestrated the death of his father. He Yan presses head forward with her mission to expose the truth, even as He Rufei tries repeatedly to kill her.

Later, back in the capital in Legend of the Female General, Xiao Jue’s family welcomes He Yan warmly. Xiao Jue vows to protect both her and his family’s honor. At a Mid-Autumn banquet, He Yan openly confronts He Rufei, defeating him in a duel and unsettling him by calling herself a vengeful ghost.

Xu Pingting exposes He Yan as a woman, but the Emperor reveals he already knows. He praises her courage, pardons her, and grants her the title of Marquis Wu’an. He Rufei, cornered and desperate, clashes with both He Yan and his mother, Tang Jia.

Still from Legend of the Female General (Image via Viki)

Tang Jia, with Xiao Jue’s support, presents proof of He Rufei’s treason to the King. She declares He Yan is the true General Feihong and not He Rufei, who has robbed the title. He Rufei berates her for going against him, but soon Tang Jia collapses while coughing blood and dies while begging him to confess and seek forgiveness.

Xu Jingfu tries to defend He Rufei, but He Yan boldly names him the true mastermind behind He Rufei's treason. Xu mocks her, demanding proof, certain she has none, but his own disciple Chu Zhao betrays him and provides evidence to the Emperor.

Furious, the Emperor orders Xu Jingfu and He Rufei’s arrest. Led by Xiao Jue himself, the royal soldiers enter, and the two traitors are captured for execution. With the conspirators gone, He Yan is reinstated as General Feihong, and Xiao Jue’s family honor is restored as he is granted the title of General Fengyun.

The bond between He Yan and Xiao Jue, once strained by mistrust and grief, finally stands strong. Both fulfilling their own aim, are restored to their rightful places, He Yan as General Feihong and Xiao Jue as General Fengyun.

After this, in Legend of the Female General, General Fengyun and General Feihong live joyfully, spending peaceful time together. During a festive night, Xiao Jue proposes to He Yan, who eagerly accepts and kisses him. Chu Zhao, secretly in love with He Yan, witnesses this and is heartbroken.

The next day, when the Emperor hears of He Yan and Xiao Jue’s relationship, he gets happy, but Chu Zhao reminds him that both generals hold immense power. If they marry, it can threaten the monarchy.

Disturbed, the Emperor summons Xiao Jue with the excuse of discussing with him about the possible attacks from the neighboring Kingdom. During their meeting, Chu Zhao enters and suddenly asks permission to marry He Yan. Shocked by his action, Xiao Jue quickly objects and declares that he and He Yan are already engaged.

Still from Legend of the Female General (Image via Viki)

The Emperor, unmoved, decrees that the two generals cannot marry unless one gives up their rank. Xiao Jue is stunned as he cannot ask He Yan to surrender her title, nor can he abandon the honor tied to his father’s legacy. On his way out, he confronts Chu Zhao, who admits to his scheme. In anger, Xiao Jue punches him.

Xiao Jue returns home to find He Yan preparing for their wedding, but recalls her bravery in battle. The next day, he asks the Emperor to release him from her. The Emperor orders He Yan to marry Chu Zhao and has Xiao Jue deliver the decree. He Yan, in tears, accepts it, but later storms into court, refusing to marry Chu Zhao. She declares she won’t be with Xiao Jue but will never marry Chu Zhao either. At Xiao Jue’s request, the Emperor allows it.

Later in Legend of the Female General, Xiao Jue confides in his elder brother and realizes he cannot live without He Yan. He confesses to her that, though marriage is impossible, he has chosen her as his wife in his heart. They promise to remain together, even unofficially.

Soon after, the kingdom faces an invasion from neighboring states. Both generals are ordered to defend different borders. While General Feihong’s territory remains safe, news comes of repeated attacks on Xiao Jue’s station.

Still from Legend of the Female General (Image via Viki)

Growing suspicious, He Yan sends reinforcements and rides to join him. Fighting side by side, they secure victory, though Xiao Jue’s elder brother is killed in battle before meeting his newborn child. When they return, the Emperor personally honors them. Days later, moved by their loyalty and sacrifices, he grants permission for their marriage.

In the final scene of Legend of the Female General, a month later, He Yan and Xiao Jue marry. After the ceremony, they ride together under the full moon, vowing to share it for the rest of their lives, bringing the story to a close.

Is there a possibility of season 2 of Legend of the Female General?

There is currently no indication or official announcement of a season 2 for Legend of the Female General. The drama concludes with He Yan reclaiming her honor and resolving the main storylines, leaving the series fully complete.

All episodes of Legend of the Female General are now available for streaming on Viki.

