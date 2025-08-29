From Megan Thee Stallion x Billlie to ATEEZ x Kylie Minogue: Every KPOPPED remix stage ranked

Apple TV premieres its eight-episode international music competition series KPOPPED on August 29, 2025. The show brings together top K-pop groups and Western artists for collaborative remix performances reimagining iconic tracks. It adds K-pop elements to the hit tracks, such as new choreography, stage design, and Korean lyrics, to create fresh arrangements.

Each episode, one K-pop group is divided into two subunits, with each unit collaborating with a different international artist. KPOPPED gives them 48 hours to prepare for the reimagined stage. These performances are staged in front of a live audience in Seoul, whose votes decide the winner. Each episode of KPOPPED ends with a special stage from the K-pop group.

Disclaimer: The following ranking reflects the author's personal opinions and perspectives on the performances. It does not represent official results or the views of the artists or any other parties.

Ranking all the KPOPPED collab stages: From Savage to Motownphilly

KPOPPED blended K-pop and international pop in a unique competition format. The show showcased how artists from different musical backgrounds can come together and elevate each other’s performances. Some stages emphasized intricate choreography, while others relied on harmonies, charisma, and chemistry to shine.

Unlike the KPOPPED episode's results, this ranking focuses on how well each collaboration captured the viewer’s attention, the strength of the artistic fusion, and the overall stage impact. Some performances stood out for their seamless chemistry and energy alignment. Others impressed with creative K-pop style adaptations or innovative reinterpretations of the original tracks.

1) Savage – Meghan Thee Stallion x Moon Sua, Sheon, and Siyoon (Billlie)

Megan Thee Stallion’s hit Savage was performed with Billlie’s Moon Sua, Sheon, and Siyoon. This collaboration captured the original vibe of the track while infusing K-pop elements seamlessly.

Megan performed with charisma and ease, perfectly matching Billlie’s Moon Sua, Sheon, and Siyoon. The chemistry and energy between them made the performance an instant standout.

The stage showcased a blend of hip-hop energy and K-pop precision. This pairing won their KPOPPED episode, highlighting the seamless integration of the artists’ styles.

Megan Thee Stallion with Billlie (Image via X/@Billlieofficial)

2) Mi Gente – J Balvin x Yeosang, San, Hongjoong & Mingi (ATEEZ)

From rehearsal footage, it appeared the collaboration might be challenging. The Colombian artist struggled to keep up with the complex choreography and requested a simpler arrangement.

However, when the performance hit the stage, it became a full-fledged celebration, radiating energy that compelled viewers to get up, dance, and fully immerse themselves in the track. The choreography remained simple, yet the joy and excitement of the performance were unmistakable.

ATEEZ's vocalists Yeosang and San and rappers Hongjoong and Mingi contributed their signature flair. They seamlessly integrated Korean lyrics into the song, making it their own and infusing it with a distinct K-pop style, rightfully winning the episode.

3) Wannabe – Spice Girls x Ryujin, Yeji & Chaeryeong (ITZY)

ITZY members Ryujin, Yeji, and Chaeryeong took on the classic Wannabe alongside Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton and Mel B. This performance demonstrated flawless chemistry and energy alignment among the unit members. With simple choreography, the ITZY and the Spice Girls members blended the girl-power essence of the original track with K-pop elements.

4) End of the Road – Boyz II Men x NVee (BLACKSWAN)

Though it didn’t win its episode, the performance highlighted remarkable harmony. BLACKSWAN’s main vocalist NVee’s vocals paired perfectly with Boyz II Men, creating a moving rendition that left audiences wishing the performance wouldn’t end.

5) Joyride – Kesha x Junki, Ren, Mame, Shosei & Syoya (JO1)

JO1’s remix of Joyride blended Kesha’s pop style with K-pop choreography and vocals. Kesha matched the choreography and energy of JO1 flawlessly and rightfully won the KPOPPED episode. The performance was polished and engaging, reflecting a strong collaborative chemistry.

6) Can’t Get You Out of My Head – Kylie Minogue x Jongho, Yunho, Wooyoung & Seonghwa (ATEEZ)

Another ATEEZ collaboration, this time with Kylie Minogue. Kylie and ATEEZ seamlessly matched each other's energy. The unit brought their A game to the stage and incorporated Korean lyrics into Kylie’s hit. The stage created a dynamic fusion of pop and K-pop elements with effortless chemistry, delivering a performance that balanced both artists’ styles.

7) Say You’ll Be There – Emma Bunton & Mel B x Lia & Yuna (ITZY)

ITZY’s Lia and Yuna teamed up with Emma Bunton and Mel B for Say You’ll Be There. Spice Girls joined for additional performance moments, emphasizing nostalgia with a modern K-pop twist. The collaboration gave each member of the unit space to shine while maintaining cohesion.

8) Karma Chameleon – Boy George x Sieun, Yoon & Sumin (STAYC)

STAYC's Sieun, Yoon & Sumin worked with Boy George, incorporating Korean lyrics into Karma Chameleon. Despite not winning its episode, this performance stood out for its chemistry, and Boy George sang parts in Korean, blending K-pop style with his iconic track. The collaboration’s energy and novelty helped it rise above the episode’s winning stage in this list.

9) Waterfalls – TLC x Seeun, Isa & J (STAYC)

TLC’s iconic track was transformed with Korean vocals and harmonies from STAYC, winning the KPOPPED episode. The K-pop group infused the song with Korean lyrics while maintaining their signature style. The collaboration highlighted smooth vocal delivery and stage synergy.

10) Let Me Blow Your Mind – Eve x Takumi, Sho, Sky, Keigo, Shion & Ruki (JO1)

JO1 paired with Eve for Let Me Blow Your Mind, blending rap and vocals in a unique crossover. With simple choreography and effectively matched energy levels, the result was an enjoyable performance.

11) Tell It to My Heart – Taylor Dayne x Chaehyun, Youngeun, Yujin, Huening Bahiyyih & Xiaoting (Kep1er)

Kep1er performed Taylor Dayne’s Tell It to My Heart with multiple vocalists, combining retro pop with K-pop flair. The collaboration delivered a faithful rendition of the classic with seamless chemistry. The stage was fun and enjoyable, though it did not ultimately win in its episode.

Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih with Taylor Dayne (Image via Apple Tv)

12) Ice Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice x Dayeon & Hikaru (Kep1er)

Kep1er’s rappers Dayeon and Hikaru worked with Vanilla Ice. Last-minute choreography adjustments and a rocky rehearsal did not hinder the group's performance. Vanilla Ice and Kep1er transformed the track into a dynamic performance, winning the KPOPPED episode at the end.

13) Hold My Hand – Jess Glynne x Haneul & Julie (KISS OF LIFE)

KISS OF LIFE performed Hold My Hand, blending Korean pop with Jess Glynne’s song. Simple choreography and synchronized energy delivered a solid performance. Though it did not win the KPOPPED episode, the stage demonstrated consistent coordination between Glynne and KISS OF LIFE.

14) Lady Marmalade – Patti LaBelle x Billlie

K-pop group Billlie with Megan Thee Stallion and Patti LaBelle (Image via X/@@Billlieofficial)

Patti LaBelle showcased her legendary status through powerful vocals, complemented by Billlie’s dancers and vocalists Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, and Haruna. The performance once again highlighted why she is regarded as an iconic performer.

15) Kings & Queens – Ava Max x Belle & Natty (KISS OF LIFE)

While the performance won its episode, Ava Max’s energy or dance moves did not completely align with KISS OF LIFE, making the group appear more as supporting performers. The collaboration was still engaging but slightly less cohesive than other stages.

16) Motownphilly – Boyz II Men x Gabi, Sriya & Fatou (BLACKSWAN)

BLACKSWAN joined Boyz II Men to perform Motownphilly, showcasing synchronized choreography and strong vocal delivery. The collaboration captured the classic’s essence while integrating K-pop elements, making it memorable. The performance was also the winning stage of the KPOPPED episode.

All eight episodes of KPOPPED are now streaming on Apple TV.

