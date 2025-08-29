"ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS": Ateez leaves internet gagged with Kylie Minogue and J Balvin collab stages at KPOPPED

Apple TV premiered its eight-episode international music competition series, KPOPPED, on August 29, 2025. A significant highlight was episode 5, which featured a collaboration among ATEEZ, Kylie Minogue, and J Balvin, garnering substantial online attention. In the episode, ATEEZ divided into two units. The vocalists Jongho, Yunho, Wooyoung, and rapper Seonghwa teamed up with Kylie Minogue. Together, they performed a reinterpreted version of Can’t Get You Out of My Head. Meanwhile, vocalists Yeosang and San, along with rappers Hongjoong and Mingi, formed a team with J Balvin to perform Mi Gente. Both acts were given a new perspective, incorporating K-pop elements in the form of revised choreography, rearranged instruments, and Korean lyrics in the original songs. The two groups competed in front of a live audience, with the Mi Gente stage performance ultimately winning the round.Following the broadcast, the collaborative stages quickly gained popularity online, with fans praising ATEEZ’s adaptability and performances alongside Kylie Minogue and J Balvin. Across all social media platforms, hashtags like #ATEEZxKylieMinogue and #ATEEZxJBalvin trended as fans shared clips, comments, and reactions. One fan wrote,lavash ☆ 🎭 K-POPPED SPOILERS @lavashusLINKATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS ATEEZ ON KPOPPED #ATEEZxKylieMinogue #ATEEZxJBalvin @ATEEZofficialMany fans praised the innovation of the reimagined songs, the energetic choreography, and the seamless way Korean lyrics were incorporated. Others commended the group for holding their own alongside world-famous artists, emphasizing that the performances were both historic and revitalizing. Many expressed their wish for official releases of the reimagined tracks on streaming platforms.-❀͏- 𝙆𝘼𝙍𝙇𝘼¹⁴²⁴ 🍋♡ @JONGHO_DIARYYLINKLATINOAMERICA AND KOREA ON ONE STAGE DEMONSTRATING THE POWER OF BOTH PARTS OF THE WORLD, ATEEZ AND JBALVIN MAKING HISTORY!!!! ATEEZ ON KPOPPED #ATEEZxJBalvin @ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈젬젬 |🍒 KTEEZ ENTHUSIAST @ILUVCS0710LINKNOOOOOOO WHY DID IT END😫😫😫😫😫 I NEED ATEEZ X KYLIE MINOGUE CANT GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD ON MUSIC PLATFORMS NOOOOOOW ATEEZ ON KPOPPED #ATEEZxKylieMinogue #ATEEZxJBalvinHongtiny 🖤 홍중 HONGJOONG ACE, ICON, IT-BOY @N01LIKEHIMLINKTheir team have created superbowl quality on this small stage #HONGJOONG slayed rap verse in spanish and his absolutely outstanding stage presence omg, this choreo part w fan, that’s a real superstar right there #ATEEZxJBalvinThe excitement around ATEEZ’s performances on KPOPPED continued to surge as more fans shared their thoughts online. Many viewers praised the vocal high notes, harmonies, Spanish rap verses, and intricate choreography. Fans admired the stage quality and the group’s ability to deliver standout moments alongside global icons.Irene Celis @skyewildflower9LINKI'm so torn where to focus😍😳🤯the collab itself is already mindblowing! the details of the outfit and YES, I wanna scream loud again SONG MINGI rap en español 🔥😳🔥I haven't heard J Balvin's so basically Mingi's is very original to my ears?🥰🥰🥰 #ATEEZxJBalvin #MINGI #민기Wooschromeheart is an exhausted ⚖️ student @wooschromeheartLINKTHIS IS SINGLE-HANDEDLY THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE MY FULL-CIRCLE MUSIC MOMENT WOOYOUNG’S INSANE BODY ROLLS, MISS KYLIE AND SEONGHWA HARMONIZING, JONGHO HIGH NOTE, YUNHO GOING INSANE, AM I ALIVE?! ATEEZ ON KPOPPED #ATEEZxKylieMinogue #ATEEZ #에이티즈maf @lvs_utopiaLINKit’s insane how many times i’ve watched the stage with kylie minogue, they should upload a version on spotify, a more extended version, i need more #ATEEZxKylieMinogue #에이티즈ethan 🇵🇸 @stepmeemawLINKall the clips from this show i cant BREATHEEEEEEEApple TV's KPOPPED unites K-pop powerhouses and global pop icons for a groundbreaking cross-cultural music competitionApple TV’s latest competition series, KPOPPED, brings together some of the biggest names in K-pop and Western pop for a unique music experiment. The idea behind the show is based on a reinterpretation of classic hits from various time periods and genres, giving them a modern twist through K-pop's performance-oriented lens. Over eight episodes, fans see top K-pop groups teaming up with global stars to deliver collaborative performances that blend two distinct musical worlds. Each episode follows a consistent format, featuring a K-pop group at the center and paired with two Western pop artists. The group splits into two units, each working on one of the artists’ signature hits.Throughout the eight episodes, KPOPPED showcases reimagined versions of well-known Western songs like Savage, Wannabe, Ice Ice Baby, Lady Marmalade, Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Motownphilly, and Waterfalls, with new arrangements and creative staging. These performances take place on stage in front of a live audience in Seoul. KISS OF LIFE performing in &quot;KPOPPED&quot; (Image via Apple TV+)After both collaborations are showcased, the audience votes to decide which performance is the night’s winner. The K-pop group then closes each episode with a final stage of their own.The lineup features a diverse group of artists. K-pop groups such as Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATEEZ, STAYC, KISS OF LIFE, and BLACKSWAN take turns headlining episodes. The Western lineup includes artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Mel B (Spice Girls), Emma Bunton (Spice Girls), Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, Kylie Minogue, J Balvin, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men.All eight episodes of KPOPPED are now available for streaming on Apple TV.