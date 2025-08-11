When will KPopped air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

KPopped is releasing on August 29, 2025, on Apple TV+. It is an eight-episode song battle reality show. Lionel Richie and Megan Thee Stallion join the show as executive producers. It is a competitive reality show that brings Western artists and K-pop artists together. It will star Megan Thee Stallion along with the K-pop star Psy. KPopped - Executive Producer Lionel Richie (Image via Instagram@/lionelrichie)The show follows the concept of picking a popular song from the West, bringing in the artist of the same song, and then converting the song into K-pop style with the help of a K-pop group, while maintaining the precise K-pop standards. Further, these songs will be choreographed and performed by the artists and the K-pop groups in front of a live audience.After the performance, the live audience will vote for the best converted song every episode. The episodes will continue after the results are announced, and the K-pop idols will further end the episodes with a performance of their songs. From the two songs competing with each other, the audience will vote for one every episode.The KPopped featuring stars and songs View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKPopped will be an eight-episode series, and each episode will feature two notable tracks like Savage, Lady Marmalade, Wannabe, Say You’ll be There, Ice Ice Baby, Tell It to My Heart, Joyride, Let Me Blow Ya Mind, Mi Gente, Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Waterfalls, Karma Chameleon, Hold My Hand, Kings and Queens, End of the Road, and Motownphilly.The show will feature a huge star cast like Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Mel B, Emma Bunton (Spice Girls), Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jos Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men. Whereas among the K-pop artists, it will feature Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATZEE, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and BLACKSWAN.With its long list of featured songs and artists, the show will be streaming on Apple TV plus from August 29.More about KPopped The trailer of the show was released on August 1, 2025, on the official YouTube channel of Apple TV. The show is based on the concept of combining Western music with K-pop's performance structure.Greatest hits from the Western iconic music legends are reimagined in the eight-part song battle series. From the trailer, the show seems extremely competitive.As J Balvin says in the trailer,&quot;I am not a good dancer, bro, please take it easy with me, man.&quot;From the trailer highlights of the show, it can be said that there will be several challenges in the show. Challenges like live performances, creative remixes in the K-pop style, and vocal challenges also.KPopped is an experimental show that can redefine the competitive show concepts as well as the reality show format. It will be streaming on Apple TV+ on August 29, 2025.