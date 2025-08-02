Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the biggest revelations of the offseason. On Saturday, the guard shared a &quot;family&quot; moment with the rapper on social media.Sharing a post featuring Megan and her bulldog on his Instagram story, Thompson captioned the image with a two-word message.&quot;Bulldog Family 💙,&quot; Thompson wrote.Klay Thompson shares a picture of Megan Thee Stallion and her dog sharing an adorable moment (Source: Instagram/Klay Thompson)In the image, the artist held her French bulldog close, gazing at it with warmth and affection. According to celebritypets.com, Stallion has four bulldogs; a pitbull and three French bulldogs. The dog in the picture appeared to be 4oe, featured alongside her in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot.Klay Thompson’s “family” tag was a nod to his love for bulldogs. The guard had an English Bulldog named Rocco, a cherished part of his life before its death in May at the age of 13. On Saturday, he remembered Rocco by re-sharing a post of them from October 2021 on his story, shortly before posting about Megan and 4oe.&quot;Rocco dump , man's best friend no 🧢,&quot; the post was captioned.Klay Thompson reshares a post of him and Rocco from 2021 (Source: Instagram/ Klay Thompson)The Mavericks guard shared a deep bond with Rocco, often calling him his son. Megan Thee Stallion opens up about her relationship with Klay Thompson in candid interviewMegan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson announced their relationship to the world in July and made their first public appearance at the Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. During the event, Stallion opened up about her relationship with Thompson:&quot;I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where l've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I’ve just never dated somebody like him before and I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me.&quot;Since then, the duo has been seen together on several occasions, enjoying everything from golfing to fishing and spending quality time outdoors.