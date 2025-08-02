  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Klay Thompson shares 'family' moment with Megan Thee Stallion in adorable snap

Klay Thompson shares 'family' moment with Megan Thee Stallion in adorable snap

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 02, 2025 12:23 GMT
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson trhows a first pitch during an MLB game, Megan Thee Stallion poses for a picture during a charity event in New York
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson trhows a first pitch during an MLB game, Megan Thee Stallion poses for a picture during a charity event in New York

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the biggest revelations of the offseason. On Saturday, the guard shared a "family" moment with the rapper on social media.

Ad

Sharing a post featuring Megan and her bulldog on his Instagram story, Thompson captioned the image with a two-word message.

"Bulldog Family 💙," Thompson wrote.
Klay Thompson shares a picture of Megan Thee Stallion and her dog sharing an adorable moment (Source: Instagram/Klay Thompson)
Klay Thompson shares a picture of Megan Thee Stallion and her dog sharing an adorable moment (Source: Instagram/Klay Thompson)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the image, the artist held her French bulldog close, gazing at it with warmth and affection.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to celebritypets.com, Stallion has four bulldogs; a pitbull and three French bulldogs. The dog in the picture appeared to be 4oe, featured alongside her in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot.

Klay Thompson’s “family” tag was a nod to his love for bulldogs. The guard had an English Bulldog named Rocco, a cherished part of his life before its death in May at the age of 13.

On Saturday, he remembered Rocco by re-sharing a post of them from October 2021 on his story, shortly before posting about Megan and 4oe.

Ad
"Rocco dump , man's best friend no 🧢," the post was captioned.
Klay Thompson reshares a post of him and Rocco from 2021 (Source: Instagram/ Klay Thompson)
Klay Thompson reshares a post of him and Rocco from 2021 (Source: Instagram/ Klay Thompson)

The Mavericks guard shared a deep bond with Rocco, often calling him his son.

Ad

Megan Thee Stallion opens up about her relationship with Klay Thompson in candid interview

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson announced their relationship to the world in July and made their first public appearance at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

During the event, Stallion opened up about her relationship with Thompson:

"I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where l've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I’ve just never dated somebody like him before and I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me."
Ad

Since then, the duo has been seen together on several occasions, enjoying everything from golfing to fishing and spending quality time outdoors.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications