“He would actually be a perfect mentor” - Fans react as ATEEZ’s San is reported to appear as a Planet Master on Boys Planet 2

San from ATEEZ has been announced as the third Planet Master on Mnet’s survival show Boys 2 Planet. The show features different masters: vocal, dance, rap, and planet masters, who guide contestants and act as role models.San joins Ong Seong-wu and Jo Yuri as a Planet Master and will host the second survivor announcement ceremony as MC. With his global experience, world tours, and background in survival shows, he is expected to give valuable advice and encouragement to the 48 trainees..The ATEEZ star expressed his thoughts on joining as a Planet Master,“I, too, have experienced the intense passion of being a trainee, so it’s exciting to work alongside participants who carry that same burning desire for their dreams.”Fans are excited about this as San will also appear as a senior to the contestant boys. They thought that he would be able to share his personal experience and advice with them as a senior idol.Fans are proud of their beloved idol for achieving such a milestone and honor:DG @dylanggcraveLINKTHE KING!? OH EXACTLYVOTE SUN HENGYU | THAT'S THAT HUNTER🫆 @mermaidkitten69LINKthose boys are gonna go INSANE😭😭avi ･* 🎭 ･*｡･ #GOLDENHOUR @in_finiteloveLINKHe’s gonna be amazing in this role!! san is so supportive and a great role modelHevin @Hevin234LINKThe idol of idols 🥰👑🏔️kiki ᥫ᭡. @wooyungsanityLINKSo proud of how far our sannie has come 💕maf @lvs_utopiaLINKCHOI SAN BOYS PLANET MENTOR/MASTER, OUR BOY WAS CHOSEN BECAUSE HE’S A ROLE MODEL SENIOR, HE’S GOING TO GIVE ADVICE TO THE PARTICIPANTS AS SOMEONE WITH EXPERIENCE-&quot;It's exciting to work alongside participants,&quot; ATEEZ's San comments upon being granted a new roleBoys Planet is a 2025 reality competition series created by Mnet, where contestants contend against each other to emerge victorious. This is one of the biggest steps in their idol journey, as the winners of this event get to form and debut as a new idol group. Hence the season 2 is the sequel to the original Boys’ Planet 1, which aired in 2023.The show was launched with two parallel versions: Planet K (Korean) airing on July 17, and Planet C (Chinese) on July 18. The competition began with 160 contestants, 80 in Planet K and 74 in Planet C, drawn from across Korea, China, and beyond.Through this second survivor announcement, Boys 2 Planet will determine 24 contestants advancing to the semi-finals. Based on the third global vote, closing on August 29 at 10 AM, 23 survivors will be selected, and the final lowest-ranked trainee will be chosen through a live, real-time vote during the survivor announcement ceremony at 3 PM that same day.Meanwhile, Boys 2 Planet continues its intense position battle stage on August 28 at 9:20 PM. The second survivor announcement ceremony will be streamed live via the global K-POP platform Mnet Plus on August 29 at 3 PM.Fans are eager to see what moments will take place when San makes an appearance.