Boys 2 Planet episodes 9-10 recap and highlights: Top 9, rankings, eliminations, & more

On Thursday and Friday, August 14 and 15, 2025, episodes 9 and 10 of Mnet's Boys 2 Planet, the reality K-pop survival show, were released. In the latest episodes, the show revealed the 48 contestants who remained after the first survivor announcement ceremony from the total of 80 participating trainees.That means, the show let go of 32 trainees, with both Planet K and Planet C combined. In addition to the eliminations, the top 9 trainees of Boys 2 Planet were also revealed.Here are the contestants who bagged the first nine spots following the survivor announcement ceremony that took place based on both the global fan voting and their mission points:Lee Sang-wonZhou An XinChung Sang-hyeonKim Jun-seoLee LeoChueli Li YuYoo Kang MinMasatoHe Xin Long.The article also explores below the list of eliminated contestants and those who will be advancing to the upcoming missions of the reality survival show.All you need to know about the 9th and 10th episodes of Mnet's Boys 2 PlanetFor those unversed, Boys 2 Planet is Mnet's sequel to the first reality survival series, Boys Planet, which was released in 2023. The latest series is expected to create a new nine-member global group. Notably, the show was initially created to work as two programs: Planet K and Planet C.Boys 2 Planet trainees (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet2.official)They were directed at first to create twin project groups, with members from both the Chinese and Korean divisions. They later decided to combine the show by bringing together Planet K and Planet C, resulting in one singular group without any divisions. Following its premiere, the 160 contestants were reduced to 48 through various rounds of missions and eliminations.According to the first survivor announcement ceremony that was showcased through episodes 9 and 10 of Boys 2 Planet, here are the 48 contestants who will now be advancing to the upcoming levels of the show:Lee Sang-wonZhou An XinChung Sang-hyeonKim Jun-seoLee LeoChueli Li YuYoo Kang-minMasatoHe Xin LongKang Woo-jinSun Heng YuJang Han-eumFan Zhe YiHsu Ching YuSun Jia YangKim Geon-wooYumekiZhang Jia HaoYi ChenSeo WonChen Kai WenNa Yun-seoJun Lee-jeongNian Bo HengHu Han WenSenKim Jun-minPeng Jin YuPark Dong-gyuDang Hong-haiLi Zi HaoChen Bo WenKim Jae-hyunZhao Guang XuPark Jun IlHe Zhong XingKim Dong-yunTatsukiYeom Ye ChanJo Gye-hyeonJung Hyun-junKim Tae JoKim Si-hwanKim In-huArcticXue Su RenHan Harry JuneYoon Min.On the other hand, here is the list of the 32 trainees who were eliminated from the show following the first survivor announcement ceremony:Lee Dong-heonBang Jun-hyukZhang Shun YuGuo ZhenKim Dong-hyun BAndrewSong Min-jaeHong Zih HaoYang Heui ChanReeonnKim DanielHam Hyun-seoOh Jun HoMuhn Won JunJiang FanBian Shi YuTaigaKim Dong-hyun AAoshiRenshoYusenHong Zhi HanYang Da WitDong Jing-kunKim Young-junShoKim Hyeon-seoKo Ming ChiehNoh Hui JunChrisen YangLee Seung-baekJang Tae-yoon.In other news, Boys 2 Planet's third global voting has now begun. Fans and interested netizens can vote for five of their favourite contestants every day until August 29, 10 am KST.