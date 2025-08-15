  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Boys 2 Planet episodes 9-10 recap and highlights: Top 9, rankings, eliminations, & more

Boys 2 Planet episodes 9-10 recap and highlights: Top 9, rankings, eliminations, & more

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 15, 2025 18:24 GMT
Kim Jun-seo and Yoon Min (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet2.official)
Kim Jun-seo and Yoon Min (Images via Instagram/@boysplanet2.official)

On Thursday and Friday, August 14 and 15, 2025, episodes 9 and 10 of Mnet's Boys 2 Planet, the reality K-pop survival show, were released. In the latest episodes, the show revealed the 48 contestants who remained after the first survivor announcement ceremony from the total of 80 participating trainees.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That means, the show let go of 32 trainees, with both Planet K and Planet C combined. In addition to the eliminations, the top 9 trainees of Boys 2 Planet were also revealed.

Here are the contestants who bagged the first nine spots following the survivor announcement ceremony that took place based on both the global fan voting and their mission points:

  1. Lee Sang-won
  2. Zhou An Xin
  3. Chung Sang-hyeon
  4. Kim Jun-seo
  5. Lee Leo
  6. Chueli Li Yu
  7. Yoo Kang Min
  8. Masato
  9. He Xin Long.
Ad

The article also explores below the list of eliminated contestants and those who will be advancing to the upcoming missions of the reality survival show.

All you need to know about the 9th and 10th episodes of Mnet's Boys 2 Planet

For those unversed, Boys 2 Planet is Mnet's sequel to the first reality survival series, Boys Planet, which was released in 2023. The latest series is expected to create a new nine-member global group. Notably, the show was initially created to work as two programs: Planet K and Planet C.

Ad
Boys 2 Planet trainees (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet2.official)
Boys 2 Planet trainees (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet2.official)

They were directed at first to create twin project groups, with members from both the Chinese and Korean divisions. They later decided to combine the show by bringing together Planet K and Planet C, resulting in one singular group without any divisions. Following its premiere, the 160 contestants were reduced to 48 through various rounds of missions and eliminations.

Ad

According to the first survivor announcement ceremony that was showcased through episodes 9 and 10 of Boys 2 Planet, here are the 48 contestants who will now be advancing to the upcoming levels of the show:

  1. Lee Sang-won
  2. Zhou An Xin
  3. Chung Sang-hyeon
  4. Kim Jun-seo
  5. Lee Leo
  6. Chueli Li Yu
  7. Yoo Kang-min
  8. Masato
  9. He Xin Long
  10. Kang Woo-jin
  11. Sun Heng Yu
  12. Jang Han-eum
  13. Fan Zhe Yi
  14. Hsu Ching Yu
  15. Sun Jia Yang
  16. Kim Geon-woo
  17. Yumeki
  18. Zhang Jia Hao
  19. Yi Chen
  20. Seo Won
  21. Chen Kai Wen
  22. Na Yun-seo
  23. Jun Lee-jeong
  24. Nian Bo Heng
  25. Hu Han Wen
  26. Sen
  27. Kim Jun-min
  28. Peng Jin Yu
  29. Park Dong-gyu
  30. Dang Hong-hai
  31. Li Zi Hao
  32. Chen Bo Wen
  33. Kim Jae-hyun
  34. Zhao Guang Xu
  35. Park Jun Il
  36. He Zhong Xing
  37. Kim Dong-yun
  38. Tatsuki
  39. Yeom Ye Chan
  40. Jo Gye-hyeon
  41. Jung Hyun-jun
  42. Kim Tae Jo
  43. Kim Si-hwan
  44. Kim In-hu
  45. Arctic
  46. Xue Su Ren
  47. Han Harry June
  48. Yoon Min.
Ad

On the other hand, here is the list of the 32 trainees who were eliminated from the show following the first survivor announcement ceremony:

  1. Lee Dong-heon
  2. Bang Jun-hyuk
  3. Zhang Shun Yu
  4. Guo Zhen
  5. Kim Dong-hyun B
  6. Andrew
  7. Song Min-jae
  8. Hong Zih Hao
  9. Yang Heui Chan
  10. Reeonn
  11. Kim Daniel
  12. Ham Hyun-seo
  13. Oh Jun Ho
  14. Muhn Won Jun
  15. Jiang Fan
  16. Bian Shi Yu
  17. Taiga
  18. Kim Dong-hyun A
  19. Aoshi
  20. Rensho
  21. Yusen
  22. Hong Zhi Han
  23. Yang Da Wit
  24. Dong Jing-kun
  25. Kim Young-jun
  26. Sho
  27. Kim Hyeon-seo
  28. Ko Ming Chieh
  29. Noh Hui Jun
  30. Chrisen Yang
  31. Lee Seung-baek
  32. Jang Tae-yoon.

In other news, Boys 2 Planet's third global voting has now begun. Fans and interested netizens can vote for five of their favourite contestants every day until August 29, 10 am KST.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications