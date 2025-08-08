"A Scam"- Netizens slam Fans KCON after reports allege exploition of rookie idols while charging agencies massive fees

On August 8, 2025, allegations surfaced claiming that rookie K-pop idols faced severe financial strain while participating in KCON LA 2025. On the day, South Korean media outlet My Daily reported that agencies were required to pay a massive expenses to secure stage time.KCON LA 2025 was held from August 1 to 3 (local time). Organized by CJ ENM, the event was promoted as a platform to introduce emerging and established talent across various genres. The report stated that agencies were responsible for covering airfare, accommodation, car rental, and even food expenses for their teams. It was further alleged that no meals were provided to participants, fueling public criticism.The revelations have prompted debate over the event’s practices. KCON has positioned itself as a stage to promote Korean culture, expand K-pop’s global presence. They are to provide rookie acts and smaller agencies with opportunities to reach international audiences. However, critics argue that this vision is undermined when the financial model shifts the bulk of costs onto the artists’ agencies.Following the allegations, social media platforms saw a surge of critical comments directed at the event’s organizers, CJ ENM. One fan commented,&quot;Not surprised to hear it’s a scam Pay all that $ for maybe 3 songs from ur fave, it’s just not worth it. But hearing they don’t pay the artist ?? just wow&quot;Netizens expressed frustration over the reported treatment of rookie idols, with many questioning the fairness of the arrangement.&quot;Cj is shameless&quot; wrote a netizen.&quot;I'm not surprised, because it's cj enm&quot; commented an individual on X.&quot;No appearance fees and the &quot;exposure&quot; you're getting out of it barely amounts to anything....&quot; mentioned an X user.Amid the controversy, many online users also voiced concern over the broader implications of the allegations. They highlighted how such practices could severely impact smaller agencies and their artists. Comments pointed to the added financial vulnerability faced by rookie idols without major company backing.&quot;What's even scarier, other agencies use a debt system. So it's not just the agency that bears the cost, the artists also have to pay&quot; shared one person on X.&quot;This is heartbreaking, specifically when you are a dol not coming from the big groups that have the money to cover all these. But I am not even surprised though&quot; read a comment on X.Some netizens however argued that such arrangements were common in the entertainment industry. They pointed out that covering certain costs in exchange for exposure was a standard practice at events worldwide.&quot;This is no breaking news. They're paying for exposure. &quot;Mnet paid for flight and accommodation but companies have to pay for makeup artists and stylists&quot; - that's the norm everywhere around the world in any events&quot; argued a netizen.KCON LA 2025 faces backlash over reports of heavy financial burden on rookie idols and agenciesKoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdatesLINKAn exploitation in the name of 'opportunity'? MyDaily reports on KCON, which was said to be selling dreams for business. X STAGE, the place to introduce rookie artists, actually required a considerable amount of money to attend. The agency had to cover all staff's airfare,KCON LA 2025 was held at the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, USA. A total of 34 artist teams performed, with the event featuring various stages, including the X STAGE.This stage was promoted as a platform to introduce rookie and multi-genre talent. However, industry sources claim that to appear on stage were said to come at a significant financial burden to agencies.According to reports, to attend KCON, for a group of 20 people, including members and staff, the total cost approached 100 million won. An on-site source told My Daily,“We knew before departure that we would be paying for airfare and lodging, but upon arrival, we were shocked to find that meals were not provided and that we even had to pay for car rental.”However, CJ ENM stated, that the meals were provided on site, this reportedly required artists with free schedules to visit the concert venue in order to eat. A representative of CJ ENM stated that free appearances at KCON also came with various benefits. Such benefits were networking opportunities with local music industry professionals, promotional activities, exposure through global syndication on platforms like YouTube and Mnet Plus.tq • multi! @peak8seungsLINKwhat the hellIn contrast, idols performing on the M Countdown stage at KCON reportedly had their airfare and lodging covered by CJ ENM, though some were not given any appearance fees. While the main stage of KCON generated revenue from ticket sales, certain participating agencies still had to bear airfare and accommodation expenses.Even when those costs were covered, travel expenses for hair, makeup, and stylist staff remained the responsibility of the agencies. Rising costs for such services meant that some agencies suffered losses amounting to tens of millions of won as per My Daily's report.Some in the industry however pointed out that the decision to participate ultimately lies with the agencies themselves, while others note that many teams were unable to attend despite being willing to pay, underscoring the competitiveness of securing a spot.The controversy has added to growing concerns over the rising number of overseas K-pop omnibus concerts.