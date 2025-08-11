“Can they unrelease this mess”: BIGHIT’s new boy band CORTIS’ first song ‘GO!’ has fans divided over “heavy autotune” ahead of official debut 

On August 11, 2025, CORTIS, HYBE, and BIGHIT MUSIC’s newest boy band released their pre-debut single GO!. Within an hour, the track set off a talk online. The lineup - Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho - unveiled the song alongside their first concept photos.
GO! serves as the opening track for their debut mini-album COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, set for full release later this month. However, feedback has been split.
"Can they unrelease this mess😭😭," an X user commented.
Some listeners highlighted the track’s energy, while others criticized its heavy autotune. Comparisons have also been drawn to Western rap styles, with some noting it diverges from what they anticipated for a debut.
Meanwhile, others liked the song, saying the autotune was "used mindfully" in it.
Everything to know about CORTIS & their debut
BIGHIT MUSIC's new boy group CORTIS dropped their first concept shots for debut album COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES at midnight, August 11. Posted on the band’s official pages, the images were captured in downtown Los Angeles and at a tram stop.
Members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho strike casual poses like sitting on the ground or standing on chairs, each showing their style. A performance video for the opening track, GO!, arrives on August 12. Lead single What You Want drops August 18 at 6 pm, while the full album lands September 8 at 6 pm.
An English rendition featuring American artist Teezo Touchdown will also follow on August 22. Pre-orders for the album began August 11 at 11 am. The K-pop act is presented as a “Young Creator Crew,” with a schedule built to show both music and performance skills. CORTIS members come from varied backgrounds, and here are their details.
Martin (Martin Edwards Park)
- Born: March 20, 2008
- Nationality: Canadian–Korean,
- Fun Fact: The tallest member and the leader of the group. He has produced for TXT, ILLIT, LE SERAFFIM, and ENHYPHEN.
James (Zhao Yufan)
- Born: October 14, 2005
- Nationality: Thai–Chinese
- Fun Fact: The oldest member, a former TRAINEE A member, and HYBE producer for TXT and ILLIT.
Juhoon (Kim Ju-hoon)
- Born: January 3, 2008
- Nationality: Korean
- Fun Fact: Joined BIGHIT in 2024, and was once a child model.
Seonghyeon (Eom Seong-hyeon)
- Born: January 13, 2009
- Nationality: Korean
- Fun fact: Trained since 13
Ahn Geon-ho (Keonho)
- Born: February 14, 2009
- Nationality: Korean
- Fun fact: He is the Youngest member of the group and entered BIGHIT in 2021.
CORTIS is BIGHIT’s first group launch since TXT in 2019, and the third overall after BTS and TXT.