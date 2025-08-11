  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Can they unrelease this mess”: BIGHIT’s new boy band CORTIS’ first song ‘GO!’ has fans divided over “heavy autotune” ahead of official debut 

“Can they unrelease this mess”: BIGHIT’s new boy band CORTIS’ first song ‘GO!’ has fans divided over “heavy autotune” ahead of official debut 

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 11, 2025 11:13 GMT
CORTIS (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)
CORTIS (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

On August 11, 2025, CORTIS, HYBE, and BIGHIT MUSIC’s newest boy band released their pre-debut single GO!. Within an hour, the track set off a talk online. The lineup - Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho - unveiled the song alongside their first concept photos.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

GO! serves as the opening track for their debut mini-album COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, set for full release later this month. However, feedback has been split.

"Can they unrelease this mess😭😭," an X user commented.
Ad

Some listeners highlighted the track’s energy, while others criticized its heavy autotune. Comparisons have also been drawn to Western rap styles, with some noting it diverges from what they anticipated for a debut.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others liked the song, saying the autotune was "used mindfully" in it.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Everything to know about CORTIS & their debut

CORTIS (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)
CORTIS (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

BIGHIT MUSIC's new boy group CORTIS dropped their first concept shots for debut album COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES at midnight, August 11. Posted on the band’s official pages, the images were captured in downtown Los Angeles and at a tram stop.

Ad

Members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho strike casual poses like sitting on the ground or standing on chairs, each showing their style. A performance video for the opening track, GO!, arrives on August 12. Lead single What You Want drops August 18 at 6 pm, while the full album lands September 8 at 6 pm.

An English rendition featuring American artist Teezo Touchdown will also follow on August 22. Pre-orders for the album began August 11 at 11 am. The K-pop act is presented as a “Young Creator Crew,” with a schedule built to show both music and performance skills. CORTIS members come from varied backgrounds, and here are their details.

Ad

Martin (Martin Edwards Park)

  • Born: March 20, 2008
  • Nationality: Canadian–Korean,
  • Fun Fact: The tallest member and the leader of the group. He has produced for TXT, ILLIT, LE SERAFFIM, and ENHYPHEN.

James (Zhao Yufan)

  • Born: October 14, 2005
  • Nationality: Thai–Chinese
  • Fun Fact: The oldest member, a former TRAINEE A member, and HYBE producer for TXT and ILLIT.

Juhoon (Kim Ju-hoon)

  • Born: January 3, 2008
  • Nationality: Korean
  • Fun Fact: Joined BIGHIT in 2024, and was once a child model.
Ad

Seonghyeon (Eom Seong-hyeon)

  • Born: January 13, 2009
  • Nationality: Korean
  • Fun fact: Trained since 13

Ahn Geon-ho (Keonho)

  • Born: February 14, 2009
  • Nationality: Korean
  • Fun fact: He is the Youngest member of the group and entered BIGHIT in 2021.

CORTIS is BIGHIT’s first group launch since TXT in 2019, and the third overall after BTS and TXT.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications