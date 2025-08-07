  • home icon
  • Who is CORTIS? Members, ages, & all you need to know as HYBE introduces their third boy group after BTS and TXT

Who is CORTIS? Members, ages, & all you need to know as HYBE introduces their third boy group after BTS and TXT

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 07, 2025 09:08 GMT
CORTIS is BIGHIT MUSIC&rsquo;s third boy group, following BTS and TXT (Image via X/@cortis_bighit, @BTS_jp_official, @TXT_bighit)
CORTIS is BIGHIT MUSIC's third boy group, following BTS and TXT (Image via X/@cortis_bighit, @BTS_jp_official, @TXT_bighit)

BIGHIT MUSIC, a subsidiary of HYBE, has unveiled plans for a fresh male ensemble named CORTIS, scheduled to enter the scene on August 18, 2025. The declaration was shared at midnight KST on August 7, via a short teaser uploaded to CORTIS' official X profile. The clip, marked by a pixelated-glitch effect and pink hues, displayed the group's title on a digital monitor.

Later in another clip, members are seen recording each other in a home-style studio. The space is filled with keyboards, sound gear, and screens. The boy band is described as a “young creator crew.” The name CORTIS was formed by randomly pulling six letters from the phrase "COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES." It represents "thinking freely beyond the standards and rules set by the world."

The group marks the third male group launched by BIGHIT, joining the ranks of BTS and TXT. Bangtan officially debuted on June 13, 2013, with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool.

Their labelmates, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), followed with their debut on March 4, 2019, launching their first extended play, The Dream Chapter: Star. The lineup of the new five-member ensemble comprises:

  • Martin (17, Korean-Canadian) – speculated to be the leader.
  • James (19, Thai-Chinese) – eldest, formerly part of Trainee A.
  • Juhoon (17, Korean)
  • Seonghyeon (16, Korean)
  • Keonho (16, Korean) – maknae

Here's more about CORTIS' debut

CORTIS behind-the-scenes (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

CORTIS behind-the-scenes (Image via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

Unlike traditional idol groups, CORTIS is positioned as a self-producing unit. All five members are engaged in songwriting, music production, choreography, and visual work.

The boy band won’t follow fixed roles. Similar to TXT, all members will contribute across different areas. Some have already worked on existing K-pop releases. For instance, Martin holds credits on TXT’s Deja Vu, Miracle, and Beautiful Strangers, as well as ENHYPEN’s Outside, LE SSERAFIM’s Pierrot, and ILLIT’s Magnetic.

Meanwhile, James has choreographed routines for Deja Vu, Magnetic, Cherish (My Love), and Tick-Tack. The two have co-worked on several tracks before their debut, showing strong team chemistry.

The group’s early media drops are drawing attention, with fans awaiting the full reveal. Their teaser, scheduled for August 10, is expected to outline their artistic direction and concept further.

Their debut is scheduled for August 18, 2025, featuring music and choreography developed by the idols themselves. A music video ahead of their official debut is planned for release on August 11 at 12 am KST on HYBE Labels' YouTube.

On the other hand, BTS is preparing to return in 2026, and TXT has already released their fourth studio album, The Name Chapter: TOGETHER.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Bharath S
