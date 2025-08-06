“Why is he always left behind?” Fans furious after BigHit allegedly fails to promote and list BTS’ Taehyung’s W KOREA September Issue on Weverse

  • home icon
By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 06, 2025 21:09 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On Wednesday, August 6, BTS' Taehyung's W KOREA magazine's September issue feature was released. On the same day, RM's Harper's Bazaar Korea magazine feature for the September issue was also released. However, following the same, reportedly only RM's magazine cover was promoted and displayed for sale on BTS's Weverse.

Many fans and netizens pointed out that they did not receive any notifications for Taehyung's magazine release by Weverse. Also, they stated that his magazine was neither put for sale nor had any notice of its upcoming or delayed release. Therefore, many fans grew frustrated about the same and called out Taehyung's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, following their alleged mistreatment of the idol.

Here are a few fans' reactions regarding the same:

"Why is he always left behind?" a fan tweeted.
"I hope the magazines aren't sold on wverse. why do ppl want them to be there? It's easier for them to commit fraud against Tae, as is common with everything on hybe," said a fan on X.
"Oh clearly Tae is not sharing his ambassadorships money with that company lol," added an X user.
"isn't Taehyung's W Korea issue available for sale? Or even coming soon wtf is happening with this company," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens also speculated that the idol could've terminated his solo contract with the agency and is only maintaining the group contract along with the other BTS members.

"That would be great if hybe is not receiving a single cent! Let's go King Tae hyung!" stated a fan
"As usual Hype ignores him. Hope all these because of TAE had left the company," said a netizen
"Sus , definitely sus," commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Taehyung made his official solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first solo debut album, LayoVer, which featured its title track Slow Dancing. Following the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory enlistment service.

He served as a Sergeant in the Military Police Corps' Special Task Force. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out a few more solo singles throughout 2024. In March, he released a single called FRI(END)s, and also rolled out two other winter singles in December 2024.

One was a collaborative single with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and the other one was a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor Bing Crosby for the track White Christmas. The idol was discharged from his military service in June 2025.

Most recently, V attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as a brand ambassador of Celine for their Spring/Summer 2026 collection show. Following the same, according the the members' announcement during a Weverse livestream on July 1, BTS has begun their preparations for the next album, which is scheduled to release in Spring 2026. Taehyung will be participating in the same.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
