Boys 2 Planet episodes 7-8 recap and highlights: Class Battle winners & final 4 trainees revealed for the 48th spot

On Thursday and Friday, August 7 and 8, 2025, the latest two episodes of Mnet's ongoing reality survival show, Boys 2 Planet, were released. In the seventh and eighth episodes, the continuation of the previous episodes' mission, Class Battle, was rolled out.The other teams of the mission, whose performances hadn't been revealed before, were showcased in the episode, exciting fans and netizens alike. Additionally, the latest episode also held Boys 2 Planet's first Survivor Announcement ceremony for all the remaining 80 contestants of the reality survival show.The Survivor Announcement Ceremony refers to an event where 48 high-ranking trainees will be selected from the 80 contestants and will proceed to the next round. On the other hand, the remaining 32 trainees will automatically be eliminated from the show.Here are the four trainees who were revealed to be the possible 48th or the last rank of the same:Yoon MinBang Jun-hyukLee Dong-heonZhang Shun-yuThe following article will provide more information about the latest events in the episodes.All you need to know about the 7th and 8th episodes of Boys 2 PlanetThe Class Battle is the first mission that combines both Planet K and Planet C of the reality survival show, Boys 2 Planet. Based on the previous mission that was conducted for both trainee groups, Signal Song Test, the members were allowed to choose the songs and their teammates for the next mission according to their ranks.In the previous episodes, it was revealed that a total of ten teams were created and five songs were chosen for the mission, where two teams will be competing against one another for the same song. Here are all the ten teams, members, and songs chosen for their performance for Boys 2 Planet's Class Battle mission:Stray Kids' S-ClassGroup 1:Chen Kai WenHam Hyun-seoHu Han-wenKim Young-junKo Ming ChiehSong Min-jaeYang Da WitZhao Guang XuGroup 2:Jo Gye-hyeonKim In-huKim Jun-minKim Si-hwanPark Dong-gyuSeo WonYoo Kang-minZhang Jia HaoTWS' Plot TwistGroup 1:Chen Bo WenHe Xin LongHong Zhi HanJung Hyun-junKim Tae-joNa Yun SeoNian Bo HengNoh Hui JunGroup 2:ArcticChueli Li YuChung Sang-hyeonJun Lee-jeongKang Woo-jinKim Dong-hyun BYichenTVXQ's Rising SunGroup 1:AndrewDang Hong-haiHan Harry JuneLee Dong-heonMasatoMuhn Won-junPark Jun-ilSun Heng-yuGroup 2:AoshiBian Shi YuJang Tae-yoonJiang FanKim Dong-yunTaigaYeom Ye-chanYusenZEROBASEONE's KILL THE ROMEOGroup 1:Chrisen YangDong Jing KunGuo ZhenHe Zhong XingHong Zih HaoKim Dong-hyun AKim Hyeon-seoShoGroup 2:Li Zi HaoOh Jun HoReeonnSenTatsukiXue Su RenYang Heui ChanZhang Shun Yuaespa's WhiplashGroup 1:Hsu Ching YuKim Geon-wooKim Jun-seoLee LeoLee Sang-wonYoon MinYumekiZhou An XinGroup 2:Bang Jun HyukFan Zhe YiKim DanielKim Jae-hyunLee Seung-baekPeng Jin YuRenshoSun Jia YangFollowing the end of the Boys 2 Planet episodes, the following teams were announced as the winners of each of the song performances. The winners were chosen based on the online voting conducted during the performances, and the winning teams' trainees will also receive benefit points that would add to the trainees' vote count. Here are the winners:Stray Kids' S-Class - Group 1TWS' plot twist - Group 2TVXQ's Rising Sun - Group 2ZEROBASEONE's KILL THE ROMEO - Group 2aespa's Whiplash - Group 1Additionally, another voting was held to choose the best out of the five winning groups to perform at M Countdown and also have a STUDIO CHOOM video. In this voting, the Whiplash team won and was chosen for the same.On the other hand, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode to see the 48 trainees who will be moving to Boys 2 Planet's next mission.