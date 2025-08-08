Boys 2 Planet episodes 7-8 recap and highlights: Class Battle winners & final 4 trainees revealed for the 48th spot

  • home icon
By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 08, 2025 19:15 GMT
Boys 2 Planet contestants (Image via X/@_mnetboysplanet)
On Thursday and Friday, August 7 and 8, 2025, the latest two episodes of Mnet's ongoing reality survival show, Boys 2 Planet, were released. In the seventh and eighth episodes, the continuation of the previous episodes' mission, Class Battle, was rolled out.

The other teams of the mission, whose performances hadn't been revealed before, were showcased in the episode, exciting fans and netizens alike. Additionally, the latest episode also held Boys 2 Planet's first Survivor Announcement ceremony for all the remaining 80 contestants of the reality survival show.

The Survivor Announcement Ceremony refers to an event where 48 high-ranking trainees will be selected from the 80 contestants and will proceed to the next round. On the other hand, the remaining 32 trainees will automatically be eliminated from the show.

Here are the four trainees who were revealed to be the possible 48th or the last rank of the same:

  • Yoon Min
  • Bang Jun-hyuk
  • Lee Dong-heon
  • Zhang Shun-yu

The following article will provide more information about the latest events in the episodes.

All you need to know about the 7th and 8th episodes of Boys 2 Planet

The Class Battle is the first mission that combines both Planet K and Planet C of the reality survival show, Boys 2 Planet. Based on the previous mission that was conducted for both trainee groups, Signal Song Test, the members were allowed to choose the songs and their teammates for the next mission according to their ranks.

In the previous episodes, it was revealed that a total of ten teams were created and five songs were chosen for the mission, where two teams will be competing against one another for the same song. Here are all the ten teams, members, and songs chosen for their performance for Boys 2 Planet's Class Battle mission:

Stray Kids' S-Class

Group 1:

  • Chen Kai Wen
  • Ham Hyun-seo
  • Hu Han-wen
  • Kim Young-jun
  • Ko Ming Chieh
  • Song Min-jae
  • Yang Da Wit
  • Zhao Guang Xu
Group 2:

  • Jo Gye-hyeon
  • Kim In-hu
  • Kim Jun-min
  • Kim Si-hwan
  • Park Dong-gyu
  • Seo Won
  • Yoo Kang-min
  • Zhang Jia Hao

TWS' Plot Twist

Group 1:

  • Chen Bo Wen
  • He Xin Long
  • Hong Zhi Han
  • Jung Hyun-jun
  • Kim Tae-jo
  • Na Yun Seo
  • Nian Bo Heng
  • Noh Hui Jun

Group 2:

  • Arctic
  • Chueli Li Yu
  • Chung Sang-hyeon
  • Jun Lee-jeong
  • Kang Woo-jin
  • Kim Dong-hyun B
  • Yichen

TVXQ's Rising Sun

Group 1:

  • Andrew
  • Dang Hong-hai
  • Han Harry June
  • Lee Dong-heon
  • Masato
  • Muhn Won-jun
  • Park Jun-il
  • Sun Heng-yu

Group 2:

  • Aoshi
  • Bian Shi Yu
  • Jang Tae-yoon
  • Jiang Fan
  • Kim Dong-yun
  • Taiga
  • Yeom Ye-chan
  • Yusen

ZEROBASEONE's KILL THE ROMEO

Group 1:

  • Chrisen Yang
  • Dong Jing Kun
  • Guo Zhen
  • He Zhong Xing
  • Hong Zih Hao
  • Kim Dong-hyun A
  • Kim Hyeon-seo
  • Sho
Group 2:

  • Li Zi Hao
  • Oh Jun Ho
  • Reeonn
  • Sen
  • Tatsuki
  • Xue Su Ren
  • Yang Heui Chan
  • Zhang Shun Yu

aespa's Whiplash

Group 1:

  • Hsu Ching Yu
  • Kim Geon-woo
  • Kim Jun-seo
  • Lee Leo
  • Lee Sang-won
  • Yoon Min
  • Yumeki
  • Zhou An Xin

Group 2:

  • Bang Jun Hyuk
  • Fan Zhe Yi
  • Kim Daniel
  • Kim Jae-hyun
  • Lee Seung-baek
  • Peng Jin Yu
  • Rensho
  • Sun Jia Yang

Following the end of the Boys 2 Planet episodes, the following teams were announced as the winners of each of the song performances. The winners were chosen based on the online voting conducted during the performances, and the winning teams' trainees will also receive benefit points that would add to the trainees' vote count. Here are the winners:

  • Stray Kids' S-Class - Group 1
  • TWS' plot twist - Group 2
  • TVXQ's Rising Sun - Group 2
  • ZEROBASEONE's KILL THE ROMEO - Group 2
  • aespa's Whiplash - Group 1

Additionally, another voting was held to choose the best out of the five winning groups to perform at M Countdown and also have a STUDIO CHOOM video. In this voting, the Whiplash team won and was chosen for the same.

On the other hand, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode to see the 48 trainees who will be moving to Boys 2 Planet's next mission.

Edited by Meghna
