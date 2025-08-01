Boys 2 Planet episodes 5-6 recap and highlights: Songs performed, current rankings, & more

On Thursday and Friday, July 31 and August 1, the two new episodes of Boys 2 Planet, the reality K-pop survival show, were released online. For those who aren't aware, Boys 2 Planet is the second season sequel of Mnet's 2023 show, Boys Planet. This year, the show aimed to bring two sections to the survival show, Planet K and Planet C, for Korean and Chinese trainees. While the resultant group of the show was initially planned to be a twin project where winners of Planet K and Planet C would debut under the same project group, with both separate and collaborative releases with their comebacks.However, halfway through the show, Mnet changed the structure and decided that the resultant group would combine both Planet K and Planet C, and would have only one set of winners. The recent two episodes mark the first episode of Planet K and Planet C's collision, and they had to participate in their next mission, Class Battle.Additionally, the top eight trainees, combining both Planet K and C, as of July 31, were also revealed. Here are the top eight trainees from Boys 2 Planet, as informed through the Interim Rankings:LEE SANG-WONZHOU ANXINCHUEI LIYUCHUNG SANG-HYEONLEE LEOKIM JUN-SEOYOO KANG-MINMASATOThe following article will explain more about what unfolded during the latest two episodes of the show, Boys 2 Planet.All you need to know about the fifth and sixth episodes of Mnet's sequel reality show, Boys 2 PlanetIn the two latest episodes of Boys 2 Planet, the contestants participated in the mission titled, Class Battle. Following the previous eliminations that unfolded in the earlier episodes of the show, a total of eighty contestants remain. Additionally, according to the ranking of the contestants, based on the performances from the previous mission, Signal Song Test, the trainees could choose the songs and their fellow members for the mission. Therefore, while higher-ranking contestants choose their preferences, the lower-ranking trainees joined groups where there was space left.Five songs were chosen for the contestants to perform. The songs chosen were TWS' Plot Twist, Stray Kids' S-Class, ZEROBASEONE's Devil Game, aespa's Whiplash, and TVXQ's Rising Sun. While a total of ten teams were formed for this mission, only three teams have been revealed so far. Here are the contestants, the groups they belong to, and the songs they performed for the Class Battle mission:Stray Kids' S-ClassGroup 1:Chen Kai WenHam Hyun-seoHu Han-wenKim Young-junKo Ming ChiehSong Min-jaeYang Da WitZhao Guang XuGroup 2:Jo Gye-hyeonKim In-huKim Jun-minKim Si-hwanPark Dong-gyuSeo WonYoo Kang-minZhang Jia HaoTWS' Plot TwistGroup 1:Chen Bo WenHe Xin LongHong Zhi HanJung Hyun-junKim Tae-joNa Yun SeoNian Bo HengNoh Hui JunOn the other hand, here's the general ranking of all the 80 participating trainees of Boys 2 Planet, as of the global voting results on July 31:Lee Sang-wonZhou An XinChueli Li YuChung Sang-hyeonLee LeoKim Jun-seoYoo Kang-minMasatoKang Woo-jinSun Heng YuFan Zhe YiSun Jia YangHsu Ching YuYumekiHe Xin LongZhang Jia HaoKim Geon-wooChen Kai WenJang Han-eumSeo WonYi ChenPeng Jin YuSenNian Bo HengDang Hong HaiHu Han WenChen Bo WenZhao Guang XuNa Yun SeoPark Dong-gyuKim Jae-hyunHe Zhong XingPark Jun IlJun Lee-jeongYeom Ye-chanKim Jun-minLi Zi HaoKim Dong YunKim Tae-joJo Gye-hyeonTatsukiJung Hyun-junHong Zih HaoBang Jun-hyukLee Dong-heonKim Si-hwanHan Harry JuneZhang Shun YuYoon MinArcticXue Su RenGuo ZhenKim DanielKim In-huAndrewJiang FanRenshoSong Min-jaeTaigaAoshiYang Heui ChanBian Shi YuDong Jing KunReeonnYusenShoNoh Hui JunChrisen YangMuhn Won JunOh Jun HoKim Dong-hyun BJang Tae YoonLee Seung-baekHong Zhi HanKim Dong-hyun AYang Da WitKo Ming ChiehKim Hyeon-seoKim Young-junHam Hyun-seoThe performance videos of the revealed stages from Boys 2 Planet's Class Battle mission are available for streaming on Mnet's K-POP YouTube channel.