  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Boys 2 Planet episodes 5-6 recap and highlights: Songs performed, current rankings, & more

Boys 2 Planet episodes 5-6 recap and highlights: Songs performed, current rankings, & more

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 01, 2025 19:27 GMT
Boys 2 Planet (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)
Contestants of Boys 2 Planet (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)

On Thursday and Friday, July 31 and August 1, the two new episodes of Boys 2 Planet, the reality K-pop survival show, were released online. For those who aren't aware, Boys 2 Planet is the second season sequel of Mnet's 2023 show, Boys Planet.

Ad

This year, the show aimed to bring two sections to the survival show, Planet K and Planet C, for Korean and Chinese trainees. While the resultant group of the show was initially planned to be a twin project where winners of Planet K and Planet C would debut under the same project group, with both separate and collaborative releases with their comebacks.

However, halfway through the show, Mnet changed the structure and decided that the resultant group would combine both Planet K and Planet C, and would have only one set of winners. The recent two episodes mark the first episode of Planet K and Planet C's collision, and they had to participate in their next mission, Class Battle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Additionally, the top eight trainees, combining both Planet K and C, as of July 31, were also revealed. Here are the top eight trainees from Boys 2 Planet, as informed through the Interim Rankings:

  1. LEE SANG-WON
  2. ZHOU ANXIN
  3. CHUEI LIYU
  4. CHUNG SANG-HYEON
  5. LEE LEO
  6. KIM JUN-SEO
  7. YOO KANG-MIN
  8. MASATO

The following article will explain more about what unfolded during the latest two episodes of the show, Boys 2 Planet.

All you need to know about the fifth and sixth episodes of Mnet's sequel reality show, Boys 2 Planet

In the two latest episodes of Boys 2 Planet, the contestants participated in the mission titled, Class Battle. Following the previous eliminations that unfolded in the earlier episodes of the show, a total of eighty contestants remain.

Ad
Ad

Additionally, according to the ranking of the contestants, based on the performances from the previous mission, Signal Song Test, the trainees could choose the songs and their fellow members for the mission. Therefore, while higher-ranking contestants choose their preferences, the lower-ranking trainees joined groups where there was space left.

Five songs were chosen for the contestants to perform. The songs chosen were TWS' Plot Twist, Stray Kids' S-Class, ZEROBASEONE's Devil Game, aespa's Whiplash, and TVXQ's Rising Sun.

Ad
Ad

While a total of ten teams were formed for this mission, only three teams have been revealed so far. Here are the contestants, the groups they belong to, and the songs they performed for the Class Battle mission:

Stray Kids' S-Class

Group 1:

  • Chen Kai Wen
  • Ham Hyun-seo
  • Hu Han-wen
  • Kim Young-jun
  • Ko Ming Chieh
  • Song Min-jae
  • Yang Da Wit
  • Zhao Guang Xu

Group 2:

  • Jo Gye-hyeon
  • Kim In-hu
  • Kim Jun-min
  • Kim Si-hwan
  • Park Dong-gyu
  • Seo Won
  • Yoo Kang-min
  • Zhang Jia Hao

TWS' Plot Twist

Group 1:

  • Chen Bo Wen
  • He Xin Long
  • Hong Zhi Han
  • Jung Hyun-jun
  • Kim Tae-jo
  • Na Yun Seo
  • Nian Bo Heng
  • Noh Hui Jun
Ad

On the other hand, here's the general ranking of all the 80 participating trainees of Boys 2 Planet, as of the global voting results on July 31:

  1. Lee Sang-won
  2. Zhou An Xin
  3. Chueli Li Yu
  4. Chung Sang-hyeon
  5. Lee Leo
  6. Kim Jun-seo
  7. Yoo Kang-min
  8. Masato
  9. Kang Woo-jin
  10. Sun Heng Yu
  11. Fan Zhe Yi
  12. Sun Jia Yang
  13. Hsu Ching Yu
  14. Yumeki
  15. He Xin Long
  16. Zhang Jia Hao
  17. Kim Geon-woo
  18. Chen Kai Wen
  19. Jang Han-eum
  20. Seo Won
  21. Yi Chen
  22. Peng Jin Yu
  23. Sen
  24. Nian Bo Heng
  25. Dang Hong Hai
  26. Hu Han Wen
  27. Chen Bo Wen
  28. Zhao Guang Xu
  29. Na Yun Seo
  30. Park Dong-gyu
  31. Kim Jae-hyun
  32. He Zhong Xing
  33. Park Jun Il
  34. Jun Lee-jeong
  35. Yeom Ye-chan
  36. Kim Jun-min
  37. Li Zi Hao
  38. Kim Dong Yun
  39. Kim Tae-jo
  40. Jo Gye-hyeon
  41. Tatsuki
  42. Jung Hyun-jun
  43. Hong Zih Hao
  44. Bang Jun-hyuk
  45. Lee Dong-heon
  46. Kim Si-hwan
  47. Han Harry June
  48. Zhang Shun Yu
  49. Yoon Min
  50. Arctic
  51. Xue Su Ren
  52. Guo Zhen
  53. Kim Daniel
  54. Kim In-hu
  55. Andrew
  56. Jiang Fan
  57. Rensho
  58. Song Min-jae
  59. Taiga
  60. Aoshi
  61. Yang Heui Chan
  62. Bian Shi Yu
  63. Dong Jing Kun
  64. Reeonn
  65. Yusen
  66. Sho
  67. Noh Hui Jun
  68. Chrisen Yang
  69. Muhn Won Jun
  70. Oh Jun Ho
  71. Kim Dong-hyun B
  72. Jang Tae Yoon
  73. Lee Seung-baek
  74. Hong Zhi Han
  75. Kim Dong-hyun A
  76. Yang Da Wit
  77. Ko Ming Chieh
  78. Kim Hyeon-seo
  79. Kim Young-jun
  80. Ham Hyun-seo
Ad

The performance videos of the revealed stages from Boys 2 Planet's Class Battle mission are available for streaming on Mnet's K-POP YouTube channel.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niharika Dabral
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications