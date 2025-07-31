Where to stream KCON LA 2025 live online? Lineup, stage schedule, & all you need to know

This year's Mnet music festival, KCON LA 2025, will take place over the upcoming weekend, from August 1 to 3, at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. The 2025 edition of the annual event is expected to gather both iconic third-generation veteran K-pop artists to rising K-pop groups in the industry through its stunning performance lineup.Additionally, the show will be hosted by ZEROBASEONE's leader, Sung Han-bin, on all three days, accompanied by one of his fellow members on each day. Here's the MC lineup for the upcoming music festival:Day 1 - ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin and Seok MatthewDay 2 - ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin and RickyDay 3 - ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin and Zhang HaoWhile fans and interested attendees have bought tickets to see the event in real life, the show will also be available online for netizens and other fans. The vent will be streamed through Amazon Music, Twitch, and Prime Video, for most views, especially those based in America, Europe, and Latin America.Additionally, South Korea-based viewers can stream the livestream of KCON LA 2025 on TVING or Mnet Smart +. Mnet and KCONUSA's official X accounts will also be holding a free livestream for the viewers who are interested in the content outside the performance of the music festival show, such as Meet and Greet, Red Carpet, and more.On the other hand, all the performances will also be available on KCON and Mnet K-POP's official YouTube Channels. Therefore, interested viewers can choose their platform according to their region and preferences. Additionally, Squid Games' Lee Byung-hun and Yim Si-wan are also expected to appear as special guests.All you need to know about the upcoming music festival by Mnet, KCON LA 2025KCON is a global music festival started by Koreaboo and CJ ENM Entertainment Division, a subsidiary of Mnet America, in 2012 with its first show in the United States. Over a decade, the event has grown to include countries like Japan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and more. For this year's KCON LA 2025 music festival, an exciting lineup of artists is expected to perform. The performances are divided into various categories such as Artist Stage, X Stage, Busking Stage, and others. Some special stages and surprise collaborations are also expected to take place during the event.Here's the complete list of all the different stages, the lineup for all three days, and timings for the same:(Note: All timelines are aligned to the United States' timezone)M Countdown Stage (Crypto.com Arena)Day 1Kik5o (Pre-show)82MAJOR (Pre-show)Baby DONT CryIS:SUEIVELee YoungjiNOWZP1HarmonyZEROBASEONENCT 127 (Dream Stage)Lee Youngji and Sung Hanbin (Special Stage)Stray Kids’ “Maniac” cover by NOWZLee Byung Hun (Special Lineup)Day 2from 20 &amp; HELLO GLOOM (Pre-show)HITGS (Pre-show)So Soo Bin (Pre-show)aespaCHOIHOJONGIDIDiznaJackson WangJO1NMIXXRo KimYUQIMONSTA X (Dream Stage)YUQI and Zhang Hao (Special Stage)Day 3 ifeye (Pre-show)NEWBEAT (Pre-show)ALLDAY PROJECTCRAVITYHWASAi-dleKep1erKEYMEOVVRIIZEZEROBASEONESEVENTEEN HXW (Dream Stage)Artist Stage (LA Convention Center South Hall)Day 1Dream Stage NCT 127 “Fact Check” (10 am)CRAVITY (1 pm)Lee Youngji (2 pm)izna (3 pm)Day 2Dream Stage MONSTA X “Gambler” (10 am)MEOVV (1 pm)ZEROBASEONE (2 pm)HWASA (3 pm)Day 3Dream Stage SEVENTEEN HXW “Stupid Idiot” (10 am)Kep1er (12:40 pm)JO1 (1:40 pm)Roy Kim (2:40 pm)P1Harmony (3:50 pm)X StageDay 1Showcase Kik5o (10:50 am)Showcase HITGS (11:50 am)Special Fan Meeting Yim Siwan (12:50 pm)Showcase ifeye (1:50 pm)Showcase So Soo Bin (2:50 pm)Showcase NEWBEAT (3:50 pm)Kvibe Boston Conservatory at BerkleeDay 2Showcase WAY BETTER (10:50 am)Showcase 82MAJOR (11:50 am)Showcase Kik5o (12:50 pm)Showcase HITGS (3:50 pm)Kvibe Boston Conservatory at Berklee (4:40 pm)from20 &amp; HELLO GLOOMDay 3Showcase ifeye (10:50 am)Showcase WAY BETTER (11:50 am)Showcase NEWBEAT (12:50 pm)CJ Olive Young Girls’ Education izna (2 pm)Showcase 82MAJOR (3:50 pm)Kvibe Boston Conservatory at Berklee (4:40 pm)from20 &amp; HELLO GLOOMBusking StageDay 182MAJOR (11:20 am)NEWBEAT (12:10 pm)WAY BETTER (1 pm)82MAJOR (1:50 pm)NEWBEAT (2:40 pm)Baby DONT Cry (3:30 pm)Face-to-Face with FULL CIRCLE BOYS (5 pm)Day 2NEWBEAT (11:30 am)WAY BETTER (12:30 pm)82MAJOR (1:30 pm)NEWBEAT (2:30 pm)82MAJOR (3:30 pm)Baby DONT Cry (4:30 pm)Day 3NEWBEAT (11:40 am)82MAJOR (12:40 pm)WAY BETTER (1:50 pm)82MAJOR (2:40 pm)NEWBEAT (3:50 pm)Additionally, meet-and-greets for a few artists on the lineup are also expected to take place during the KCON LA 2025 music festival. Here's the lineup and timelines for the same:Day 1ZEROBASEONE (10:30 am)IVE (12 pm)P1Harmony (1:30 pm)Day 2NMIXX (10:30 am)JO1 (12 pm)Lee Youngji (1:30 pm)Day 3izna (10:30 am)CRAVITY (12 pm)MEOVV (1:30 pm)RIIZE (3 pm)Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting to see what's in store for them with the upcoming KCON LA 2025 music festival.