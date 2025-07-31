Where to stream KCON LA 2025 live online? Lineup, stage schedule, & all you need to know

  • home icon
By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 31, 2025 20:05 GMT
Jackson Wang and aespa (Image via Instagram/@jacksonwang852g7, @aespa_official)
Jackson Wang and aespa (Image via Instagram/@jacksonwang852g7, @aespa_official)

This year's Mnet music festival, KCON LA 2025, will take place over the upcoming weekend, from August 1 to 3, at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. The 2025 edition of the annual event is expected to gather both iconic third-generation veteran K-pop artists to rising K-pop groups in the industry through its stunning performance lineup.

Additionally, the show will be hosted by ZEROBASEONE's leader, Sung Han-bin, on all three days, accompanied by one of his fellow members on each day. Here's the MC lineup for the upcoming music festival:

  • Day 1 - ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin and Seok Matthew
  • Day 2 - ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin and Ricky
  • Day 3 - ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin and Zhang Hao

While fans and interested attendees have bought tickets to see the event in real life, the show will also be available online for netizens and other fans. The vent will be streamed through Amazon Music, Twitch, and Prime Video, for most views, especially those based in America, Europe, and Latin America.

Additionally, South Korea-based viewers can stream the livestream of KCON LA 2025 on TVING or Mnet Smart +. Mnet and KCONUSA's official X accounts will also be holding a free livestream for the viewers who are interested in the content outside the performance of the music festival show, such as Meet and Greet, Red Carpet, and more.

On the other hand, all the performances will also be available on KCON and Mnet K-POP's official YouTube Channels. Therefore, interested viewers can choose their platform according to their region and preferences. Additionally, Squid Games' Lee Byung-hun and Yim Si-wan are also expected to appear as special guests.

All you need to know about the upcoming music festival by Mnet, KCON LA 2025

KCON is a global music festival started by Koreaboo and CJ ENM Entertainment Division, a subsidiary of Mnet America, in 2012 with its first show in the United States. Over a decade, the event has grown to include countries like Japan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and more.

For this year's KCON LA 2025 music festival, an exciting lineup of artists is expected to perform. The performances are divided into various categories such as Artist Stage, X Stage, Busking Stage, and others. Some special stages and surprise collaborations are also expected to take place during the event.

Here's the complete list of all the different stages, the lineup for all three days, and timings for the same:

(Note: All timelines are aligned to the United States' timezone)

M Countdown Stage (Crypto.com Arena)

Day 1

  • Kik5o (Pre-show)
  • 82MAJOR (Pre-show)
  • Baby DONT Cry
  • IS:SUE
  • IVE
  • Lee Youngji
  • NOWZ
  • P1Harmony
  • ZEROBASEONE
  • NCT 127 (Dream Stage)
  • Lee Youngji and Sung Hanbin (Special Stage)
  • Stray Kids’ “Maniac” cover by NOWZ
  • Lee Byung Hun (Special Lineup)

Day 2

  • from 20 & HELLO GLOOM (Pre-show)
  • HITGS (Pre-show)
  • So Soo Bin (Pre-show)
  • aespa
  • CHOIHOJONG
  • IDID
  • izna
  • Jackson Wang
  • JO1
  • NMIXX
  • Ro Kim
  • YUQI
  • MONSTA X (Dream Stage)
  • YUQI and Zhang Hao (Special Stage)
Day 3

  • ifeye (Pre-show)
  • NEWBEAT (Pre-show)
  • ALLDAY PROJECT
  • CRAVITY
  • HWASA
  • i-dle
  • Kep1er
  • KEY
  • MEOVV
  • RIIZE
  • ZEROBASEONE
  • SEVENTEEN HXW (Dream Stage)

Artist Stage (LA Convention Center South Hall)

Day 1

  • Dream Stage NCT 127 “Fact Check” (10 am)
  • CRAVITY (1 pm)
  • Lee Youngji (2 pm)
  • izna (3 pm)

Day 2

  • Dream Stage MONSTA X “Gambler” (10 am)
  • MEOVV (1 pm)
  • ZEROBASEONE (2 pm)
  • HWASA (3 pm)

Day 3

  • Dream Stage SEVENTEEN HXW “Stupid Idiot” (10 am)
  • Kep1er (12:40 pm)
  • JO1 (1:40 pm)
  • Roy Kim (2:40 pm)
  • P1Harmony (3:50 pm)

X Stage

Day 1

  • Showcase Kik5o (10:50 am)
  • Showcase HITGS (11:50 am)
  • Special Fan Meeting Yim Siwan (12:50 pm)
  • Showcase ifeye (1:50 pm)
  • Showcase So Soo Bin (2:50 pm)
  • Showcase NEWBEAT (3:50 pm)
  • Kvibe Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Day 2

  • Showcase WAY BETTER (10:50 am)
  • Showcase 82MAJOR (11:50 am)
  • Showcase Kik5o (12:50 pm)
  • Showcase HITGS (3:50 pm)
  • Kvibe Boston Conservatory at Berklee (4:40 pm)
  • from20 & HELLO GLOOM

Day 3

  • Showcase ifeye (10:50 am)
  • Showcase WAY BETTER (11:50 am)
  • Showcase NEWBEAT (12:50 pm)
  • CJ Olive Young Girls’ Education izna (2 pm)
  • Showcase 82MAJOR (3:50 pm)
  • Kvibe Boston Conservatory at Berklee (4:40 pm)
  • from20 & HELLO GLOOM

Busking Stage

Day 1

  • 82MAJOR (11:20 am)
  • NEWBEAT (12:10 pm)
  • WAY BETTER (1 pm)
  • 82MAJOR (1:50 pm)
  • NEWBEAT (2:40 pm)
  • Baby DONT Cry (3:30 pm)
  • Face-to-Face with FULL CIRCLE BOYS (5 pm)
Day 2

  • NEWBEAT (11:30 am)
  • WAY BETTER (12:30 pm)
  • 82MAJOR (1:30 pm)
  • NEWBEAT (2:30 pm)
  • 82MAJOR (3:30 pm)
  • Baby DONT Cry (4:30 pm)

Day 3

  • NEWBEAT (11:40 am)
  • 82MAJOR (12:40 pm)
  • WAY BETTER (1:50 pm)
  • 82MAJOR (2:40 pm)
  • NEWBEAT (3:50 pm)

Additionally, meet-and-greets for a few artists on the lineup are also expected to take place during the KCON LA 2025 music festival. Here's the lineup and timelines for the same:

Day 1

  • ZEROBASEONE (10:30 am)
  • IVE (12 pm)
  • P1Harmony (1:30 pm)

Day 2

  • NMIXX (10:30 am)
  • JO1 (12 pm)
  • Lee Youngji (1:30 pm)
Day 3

  • izna (10:30 am)
  • CRAVITY (12 pm)
  • MEOVV (1:30 pm)
  • RIIZE (3 pm)

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting to see what's in store for them with the upcoming KCON LA 2025 music festival.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

