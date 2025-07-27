“It’s honestly disgusting” – Kim Jae-joong’s weight comment on BOYS II PLANET trainee during evaluation sparks fan backlash online 

Mnet’s new idol survival series BOYS II PLANET, which began airing on July 17 and 18, 2025, is facing online criticism after one of its judges, Kim Jae-joong, remarked on Chinese trainee Jia Han Yu's body during an evaluation. The 39-year-old artist commented on the contestant’s weight while offering feedback, saying:&quot;It’d be good if you could work on your physique.&quot;Jae-joong's remark drew attention immediately. Many online users reacted strongly, calling out the focus on weight instead of performance skills.&quot;It’s honestly disgusting how someone gets denied a debut just because of their weight. You’re really out here body shaming like you’re the perfect standard? Have you even seen yourself? That hair dye literally looks like crap on you. Maybe focus on talent instead that sh*t,&quot; an X user commented. ⁷ @agustduknowLINKIt’s honestly disgusting how someone gets denied a debut just because of their weight. You’re really out here body shaming like you’re the perfect standard? Have you even seen yourself? That hair dye literally looks like crap on you. Maybe focus on talent instead that sh*tViewers hoped that older idols like Jae-joong, who have personally experienced the pressures of K-pop’s harsh beauty standards, would advocate for change, but that was not the case.&quot;Fat shaming and judging trainees by their visuals not talent on TV in 2025 ? Are you hearing yourselves? This is soooo disgusting and pathetic, jaejoong I thought you’re better than that,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;These older idols should be the ones trying to change the industry and make things better for their juniors but instead they go on national tv and say nasty bs like this…,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;You have a chance to break those toxic, strict standards for idols and instead you choose to fat shame perfectly fine teens? and you are proud of that? unreal 💀,&quot; a person shared.Others blamed SM Entertainment, Jae-joong's previous agency, noting how deeply ingrained the company's ideals remain, even in former artists.&quot;I mean he was formerly SM's earliest idol. The stupidest things ever happen to the industry started from them,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Jaejoong is just another example of you can get out of SM but SM will never get out of you and it's not just him most of sm idols give the same type of comments on weight and visuals to their juniors they all were raised in the same system that they chose not to escape its ideas,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Oh jaejoong.., sm really must make fatshaming an essential part of their training regimen…,&quot; another fan added.Kim Jae-joong’s apology over his weight remark on BOYS II PLANETKim Jae-joong has spoken up after a clip from BOYS II PLANET sparked criticism for his feedback about a trainee’s weight. The singer responded directly to a critical comment under one of his Instagram posts.Though the original comment was deleted shortly after being posted, his reply was screenshot by netizens and circulated on social media platforms. In his message, he apologized and clarified that the purpose behind his words had been misunderstood.The K-pop idol said he never meant to insult anyone’s appearance. The reference to weight, he explained, was meant to point out how better physical conditioning might enhance stage control.&quot;To clarify a few things, I never made any comments that belittled someone's appearance. The reason the part about dieting was edited in is something the member himself probably understands well,&quot; the Bad Memory Eraser actor stated.Jae-joong noted that the final broadcast did not show the full exchange. He mentioned they had spoken privately after the evaluation and had a detailed talk about the performance, which was not aired.The Glorious Day singer stressed that he supported every participant and held genuine respect for their efforts. Addressing the editing, Jaejoong said that viewers do not always see what happens off-camera and that feedback can be reshaped during post-production. In a follow-up live session on Weverse, the South Korean singer asserted:“I just knew all the mess by now.. the evil editing (of me) about contestant.. actually we met in person separately, we met personally, we have a long talk about the performance. but when i see the broadcast, why it came out like that?”Meanwhile, after exiting the BOYS II PLANET, Chinese contestant, Jia Han Yu, posted a handwritten farewell letter on BOY STORY's official X account. The 21-year-old thanked viewers for their support and reflected on his time in the competition.