On Friday, July 25, the third and fourth episodes of Mnet's reality survival show, Boys 2 Planet, were released. Following the first two episodes, in which both Planet K and C showcased their star-level tests, the contestants have now moved on to the second mission: the Signal Song Test.The test evaluates the members' performance of their Signal Song, HOLA SOLAR. Based on the stars they receive for the same, the contestants will be segregated into four sections: All Star, Two Star, One Star, and No Star. Eventually, the participants with no stars will be eliminated from the show.Following this round of Boys 2 Planet eliminations, a total of 80 trainees, including both Planet K and C, were left behind for the upcoming missions of the reality survival show. Additionally, the interim ranking results for both groups of contestants were also showcased during the episode.Here are the top 8 trainees from both Planet K and C:Planet KLEE SANG-WONLEE LEOYOO KANG-MINCHUEI LIYUKANG WOO-JINCHUNG SANGH-YEONMASATOKIM JUN-SEOPlanet CZHOU ANXINFAN ZHEYISUN JIAYANGSUN HENGYUCAI JINXINCHEN KAIWENYICHENZHANG JIAHAOAll you need to know about Boys 2 Planet's third and fourth episodesDuring the latest two episodes of the Boys 2 Planet, contestants from both Planet K and C were brought together for the Signal Song Test. The episodes so far have only revealed the Signal Song Tests of the Planet K contestants, and seventeen members were eliminated from the show following the mission.The points for the trainees are created based on panelists' evaluations. The views and likes gathered by each of the contestants through Mnet's social media posts. Here are all the Planet K contestants and their rankings according to the star-level segregations:ALL STARHsu Ching YuJo Gye-hyeonJung Hyun JunKim Geon-woKim In-huKim Jun-minKim Jun-seoKim Si-hwanKim Tae-joLee LeoLee Sang-wonNa Yun-seoNoh Hui-junPark Dong-gyuSeo WonYoo Kang-minYoon MinYumekiTWO STARAndrewAoshiHan Harry JuneJang Tae-yoonKim Dong-yunLee Dong -heonMasatoMuhn Won-junOh Jun-hoPark Jun-ilReeonnTatsukiYang Heui-chanYeom Ye-chanYusenONE STARArcticBang Jun-hyukChuei Li-yuChung Sang-hyeonHam Hyun-seoJang Han-eumJun Lee-jeongKang Woo-jinKim DanielKim Dong-hyun (A)Kim Dong-hyun (B)Kim Hyun-seoKim Jae-hyunKim Young-junRenshoShoSong Min JaeYang Da WitAdditionally, here are all the Boys 2 Planet trainees who were eliminated after receiving no stars from their Signal Song Test:Choi Jun-seokChrisHeo Ji-oHwang Sun-wooJustinKenshiroKim Hyun-binLee HyeopLee Won-wooLee Yoon-chanPark Jun-seongPunRyanShin Jae-haShoyaTaichiTomoyaThe second round of global voting for Boys 2 Planet is also scheduled to begin on July 26, and fans can vote for eight of their favorite trainees from both Planet K and C. Only one vote per day per ID is allowed, and voting must be done through the Mnet app. The voting period will close on August 8, 2025.