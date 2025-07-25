  • home icon
  • Boys 2 Planet episodes 3-4 recap and highlights: Eliminations, second global voting, interim rankings, & more

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 25, 2025 21:53 GMT
Boys Planet contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)
Boys Planet contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)

On Friday, July 25, the third and fourth episodes of Mnet's reality survival show, Boys 2 Planet, were released. Following the first two episodes, in which both Planet K and C showcased their star-level tests, the contestants have now moved on to the second mission: the Signal Song Test.

The test evaluates the members' performance of their Signal Song, HOLA SOLAR. Based on the stars they receive for the same, the contestants will be segregated into four sections: All Star, Two Star, One Star, and No Star. Eventually, the participants with no stars will be eliminated from the show.

Following this round of Boys 2 Planet eliminations, a total of 80 trainees, including both Planet K and C, were left behind for the upcoming missions of the reality survival show. Additionally, the interim ranking results for both groups of contestants were also showcased during the episode.

Here are the top 8 trainees from both Planet K and C:

Planet K

  1. LEE SANG-WON
  2. LEE LEO
  3. YOO KANG-MIN
  4. CHUEI LIYU
  5. KANG WOO-JIN
  6. CHUNG SANGH-YEON
  7. MASATO
  8. KIM JUN-SEO

Planet C

  1. ZHOU ANXIN
  2. FAN ZHEYI
  3. SUN JIAYANG
  4. SUN HENGYU
  5. CAI JINXIN
  6. CHEN KAIWEN
  7. YICHEN
  8. ZHANG JIAHAO

All you need to know about Boys 2 Planet's third and fourth episodes

During the latest two episodes of the Boys 2 Planet, contestants from both Planet K and C were brought together for the Signal Song Test. The episodes so far have only revealed the Signal Song Tests of the Planet K contestants, and seventeen members were eliminated from the show following the mission.

The points for the trainees are created based on panelists' evaluations. The views and likes gathered by each of the contestants through Mnet's social media posts. Here are all the Planet K contestants and their rankings according to the star-level segregations:

ALL STAR

  • Hsu Ching Yu
  • Jo Gye-hyeon
  • Jung Hyun Jun
  • Kim Geon-wo
  • Kim In-hu
  • Kim Jun-min
  • Kim Jun-seo
  • Kim Si-hwan
  • Kim Tae-jo
  • Lee Leo
  • Lee Sang-won
  • Na Yun-seo
  • Noh Hui-jun
  • Park Dong-gyu
  • Seo Won
  • Yoo Kang-min
  • Yoon Min
  • Yumeki

TWO STAR

  • Andrew
  • Aoshi
  • Han Harry June
  • Jang Tae-yoon
  • Kim Dong-yun
  • Lee Dong -heon
  • Masato
  • Muhn Won-jun
  • Oh Jun-ho
  • Park Jun-il
  • Reeonn
  • Tatsuki
  • Yang Heui-chan
  • Yeom Ye-chan
  • Yusen
ONE STAR

  • Arctic
  • Bang Jun-hyuk
  • Chuei Li-yu
  • Chung Sang-hyeon
  • Ham Hyun-seo
  • Jang Han-eum
  • Jun Lee-jeong
  • Kang Woo-jin
  • Kim Daniel
  • Kim Dong-hyun (A)
  • Kim Dong-hyun (B)
  • Kim Hyun-seo
  • Kim Jae-hyun
  • Kim Young-jun
  • Rensho
  • Sho
  • Song Min Jae
  • Yang Da Wit
Additionally, here are all the Boys 2 Planet trainees who were eliminated after receiving no stars from their Signal Song Test:

  • Choi Jun-seok
  • Chris
  • Heo Ji-o
  • Hwang Sun-woo
  • Justin
  • Kenshiro
  • Kim Hyun-bin
  • Lee Hyeop
  • Lee Won-woo
  • Lee Yoon-chan
  • Park Jun-seong
  • Pun
  • Ryan
  • Shin Jae-ha
  • Shoya
  • Taichi
  • Tomoya

The second round of global voting for Boys 2 Planet is also scheduled to begin on July 26, and fans can vote for eight of their favorite trainees from both Planet K and C. Only one vote per day per ID is allowed, and voting must be done through the Mnet app. The voting period will close on August 8, 2025.

