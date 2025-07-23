"APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK"- BTS' fans outraged after Boys 2 Planet's Peng Jin-yu performs to 'Seven' in latest promotion amid history of targeted hate

Peng Jin-yu, a Chinese trainee on Boys Planet II, is facing heavy backlash after netizens discovered old posts in which he allegedly wrote negative comments about BTS’ Jungkook. The issue resurfaced after Peng Jin-yu recently participated in a dance challenge to Jungkook’s chartbuster solo song, Seven. Fans raised concerns about him promoting himself with a track by an artist he reportedly criticized in the past. The controversy centers around several Weibo posts that Peng Jin-yu is believed to have written as a teenager in 2021. According to these posts, Peng reportedly used terms like &quot;wild boar,&quot; &quot;poor,&quot; and &quot;violent&quot; to describe the BTS member.He also appeared to spread false dating rumors and accused him of being aggressive and untalented. Some posts also targeted other idols, including girl group members, with comparisons and strong language.Soon after the video went live, BTS fans flooded social media with hashtags demanding a proper apology. An X user, @DoliJk7, wrote,&quot;#BOYS2PLANET PENG JIN-YU APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK !&quot;Others joined in as they questioned whether trainees with such a history should be allowed to compete. They urged Peng Jin-yu to issue a proper apology.&quot;This is such a vile thing!!! A trainee to be acting like this to a person who's far more senior in the industry is so shameful!!,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;We urge MNET to investigate this properly. Anyone who writes malicious messages against fellow idols should not be eligible,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;Writing malicious comments about jungkook online and then decided to become a kpop idol? Boy, you just one shotted your own career,&quot; another one said.&quot;a contestant on Boys Planet II, Peng Jin-yu, is BTS anti who posts disparaging comments about BTS including JK on Weibo and who is doing JK challenges right now to promote himself,&quot; a user added.On social media, fans expressed disappointment. They started calling for Mnet, the show’s broadcaster, to review the matter seriously.&quot;Giving platform to an online bully who has apparently gone as far as to wishing harm upon idols while hiding behind keyboard. Mnet you better throw this person out and get better vetting process for your contestants, each one is worse than the last,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;@mnetplus this contestant &quot;Peng Jin Yu&quot; should be eliminated for this kind of ugly behaviour!,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;How can someone who mocks an idol then wanting to be an idol too, tell me this is a joke right? +he wanting to be an idol in the country of the idol he mocked how shameless. We demand that you to remove Peng Jin-yu from the boys planet program now,&quot; another one said.Past remarks of Peng Jin-yu, apology concerns, and Boys Planet II contestant overviewPeng Jin-yu was introduced as one of the individual trainees on Boys Planet II on June 12, 2025. After his profile went live, netizens began sharing screenshots of old comments attributed to him. In these posts, he had reportedly criticized BTS’ Jungkook using personal and offensive language. Some fans also pointed out that he made remarks about other K-pop groups such as aespa and TWICE.Peng later allegedly responded to one fan directly. He said he no longer participated in fan culture and that he had no real hatred toward anyone. He added that the past comments originated from being involved in intense online fan arguments. According to user @ladyofhalos on X, he replied,“Babe calm down. I haven’t been in fandom for a while. tbh i dragged so many people but didn’t really hate anyone. wasn’t it idols being dragged into fanwars between fans? if you hate my actions i apologize ok”The current season of Boys Planet II includes over 150 contestants from various agencies and independent backgrounds. The show was launched as a global project by Mnet following the success of previous seasons such as Boys Planet and Girls Planet 999.Originally split into Planet K and Planet C, the format was later changed to create one debut team.Peng Jin-yu is competing alongside many others, including trainees from FNC Entertainment, WAKEONE, Jellyfish Entertainment, IST Entertainment, and more.