“Bullying him for not knowing Korean?”- Fans slam Boys 2 Planet mentors for shaming Chinese trainees over language barrier 

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:18 GMT
Boys 2 Planet (Image via Instagram/@ment_official)
Boys 2 Planet (Image via Instagram/@ment_official)

Recently, following the release of Boys 2 Planet's third and fourth episodes, many fans and netizens have raised concerns over one scene that was showcased as a preview to the show's upcoming episode. In the same, a few Chinese trainees from Planet K, whose faces were blurred out largely criticized by their fellow trainees and mentors.

During the preview, it was showcased that many trainees who had to work alongside the Chinese trainees criticized them for not knowing Korean and expressed that the language barrier in a Korean-based reality show was very hard to deal with. Additionally, the show's mentors were also seen allegedly yelling at the trainee and shaming him for not understanding Korean.

When this preview scene landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were frustrated about the same. People expressed that it was too harsh and hypocritical to criticize the Chinese trainees' lack of knowledge in the Korean language. They also pointed out that Boys 2 Planet's initial plan was to debut two groups, a Korean and a Chinese group that would work as a twin project.

However, they changed the structure midway, and the Chinese trainee who planned to join the Chinese group was left with no choice but to participate in Planet K. Therefore, they criticized Mnet, the mentors, and the other Planet K trainees of Boys 2 Planet for their treatment of the Chinese trainees. Here are a few internet reactions on the same:

"Why tf are they bullying him for not knowing Korean?? He came to debut in a Chinese show but they merged the show without them knowing. He doesn’t need to know Korean ffs"
"he joined the show to debut in a chinese group and now they're yelling at him for not knowing korean" said a fan on X
"Tbh, I know he'll have to learn Korean eventually and some basic Korean manners, but what do you do with someone who promised to debut with a group from his own country, but suddenly told to debut with K-line and expect him to learn Korean in one day?" added another fan
"I thought this show is high profile... can't even provide translators for their foreign participants?..." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their frustration with the recent issue.

"getting mad at c traines for not being fluent in korean when they originally signed up to debut in a chinese group is so unsettling" stated a fan
"Is no one else finding this very crap and uncomfortable?? like how is everyone so comfortable abusing and bullying a foreigner who doesn't know your language but was assigned to debut for a group of his own language" added an X user
"imagine signing up to join a cpop group only to be yelled at for not knowing korean" said a netizen
"imagine bringing chinese trainees to the show for a china-based group then changing the show's format and bullying them for not knowing korean. make it make sense" commented another X user

BOYS 2 PLANET's recent episode releases: Interim Rankings, Eliminations, and more

On July 25, the third and fourth episodes of Boys 2 Planet were revealed, and both Planet K and C were combined for the second mission of the reality survival show, Signal Song Test. The trainees had to perform the signal song of the show, HOLA SOLAR, and they will be ranked based on their performance.

The Boys 2 Planet trainees were segregated into four sections: All Star, Two Star, One Star, and No Star. Following the same, all the No Star trainees were eliminated from the show, and a total of 80 trainees remained after the second mission ended. Additionally, the Interim Rankings of both Planet K and C were revealed during the recent episodes.

Here are the Top 8 trainees from both groups of Boys 2 Planet:

Planet K

  1. LEE SANG-WON
  2. LEE LEO
  3. YOO KANG-MIN
  4. CHUEI LIYU
  5. KANG WOO-JIN
  6. CHUNG SANGH-YEON
  7. MASATO
  8. KIM JUN-SEO

Planet C

  1. ZHOU ANXIN
  2. FAN ZHEYI
  3. SUN JIAYANG
  4. SUN HENGYU
  5. CAI JINXIN
  6. CHEN KAIWEN
  7. YICHEN
  8. ZHANG JIAHAO

On the other hand, here are the eliminated trainees of the recent Boys 2 Planet episodes:

  • Choi Jun-seok
  • Chris
  • Heo Ji-o
  • Hwang Sun-woo
  • Justin
  • Kenshiro
  • Kim Hyun-bin
  • Lee Hyeop
  • Lee Won-woo
  • Lee Yoon-chan
  • Park Jun-seong
  • Pun
  • Ryan
  • Shin Jae-ha
  • Shoya
  • Taichi
  • Tomoya

On the other hand, the second global voting for Boys 2 Planet is expected to kickstart on July 26 and end on August 8. Fans and interested viewers can vote for eight of their favorite trainees every day through the Mnet app.

Edited by Bharath S
