"BORN TO BE CENTER!"- Boys 2 Planet viewers react as Lee Sang-won goes viral for his 'Like Jennie' performance

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 22, 2025 21:02 GMT
Boys 2 Planet
Boys 2 Planet's Lee Sang-won (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)

On Thursday and Friday, August 21 and 22, the latest episodes of Boys 2 Planet were released, and the contestants had to participate in their next mission, Position Battle. The Boys 2 Planet mission segregated the trainees into a total of twelve teams based on their skills, which fell under Rap, Vocals, or Dance.

Based on their teams' position, they are required to cover an assigned song to showcase that position's best quality through the performance. Contestant Lee Sang-won, who currently stands as Rank 1 on the show, was part of the Dance team and had to perform the track, Like Jennie by BLACKPINK's Jennie, along with his team.

For the performance, Lee Sang-won was chosen as the center of their team, and many fans and netizens were impressed with how he showcased his skill set on stage. Many praised his stage presence and smooth dance skills.

Therefore, fans expressed that it was the right choice to make him the centre of the performance, and some also stated that he was quite natural at taking the spotlight. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"BORN TO BE CENTER !!"
Many fans and netizens swooned over the trainee's recent performance as part of the Position Battle for Boys 2 Planet.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.

All you need to know about Boys 2 Planet's latest episodes

In the latest Boys 2 Planet episodes, the remaining contestants participated in their next mission, Position Battle. While a total of 12 teams were created, only three of them were revealed. One team from the Rap, and two teams from Dance.

As these teams rolled out their performances, there was also an onsite voting that pumped up the contestants' STAR levels based on the scores they received from the audience. Here are the three teams, the contestants, the songs they performed, their votes, and their current STAR levels:

Dance Team #1 - XXL by YOUNG POSSE (Sun Jia Yang, Peng Jin Yu, Na Yun-seo, Arctic)

Onsite Voting:

  • Na Yun-seo – 1420 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Arctic – 1240 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Sun Jia Yang – 1080 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Peng Jin Yu – 1040 votes (TWO STAR)

Rap Team - HOT by 1TYM (Li Zi Hao, Nian Bo Heng, Jun Lee-jeong, He Zhong Xing)

Onsite Voting:

  • Jun Lee-jeong – 1400 votes (THREE STAR)
  • He Zhong Xing – 1140 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Li Zi Hao – 1130 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Nian Bo Heng – 900 votes (TWO STAR)
Dance Team #2 - like JENNIE by BLACKPINK's Jennie (Kim Jun-min, Jung Hyun-jun, Lee Sang-won, Hsu Ching Yu, Han Harry June)

Onsite Voting:

  • Lee Sang-won – 1370 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Kim Jun-min – 1230 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Han Harry June – 1170 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Hsu Ching Yu – 1090 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Jung Hyun-jun – 840 votes (TWO STAR)

On the other hand, the next global voting for Boys 2 Planet has kick-started and will stay open until August 29, 10 am KST. Fans and viewers can vote for their favorite contestants through the Mnet Plus app.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
