Boys 2 Planet episodes 11-12 recap and highlights: Rankings, Position Battle performance, & more

On Thursday and Friday, August 21 and 22, the latest episodes of Mnet's reality K-pop survival show, Boys 2 Planet, were released. Following the last two episodes' big round of eliminations due to the first survival announcement ceremony, the remaining contestants have now begun their participation in the Position Battle. The Position Battle revolves around the contestants' ability to showcase and focus on their skills of rap, vocals, or dance. The latest episodes showcased the remaining 48 contestants forming into a total of twelve teams for the Position Battle, and based on the contestants' position, they were asked to cover the specific song assigned to the position.So far, only three teams and their songs have been revealed in the latest episodes. One rap team performed HOT by 1TYM, while the other two dance teams performed XXL by YOUNG POSSE and Like Jennie by BLACKPINK's Jennie. The following article will discuss more about the latest Boys 2 Planet episodes.All you need to know about the 11th and 12th episodes of Mnet's reality survival show, Boys 2 PlanetIn the recent episodes of Boys 2 Planet, the three revealed teams out of the twelve teams rolled out their performances. During the same time, on-site voting also took place as the members put forth their stages to the audience, and based on these votes, the teams' contestants will be rising up their STAR level.Here are all three revealed teams, their scores, and the contestants' current STAR level:1) Dance Team – XXL by YOUNG POSSEMembers: Sun Jia Yang, Peng Jin Yu, Na Yun-seo, ArcticOnsite Voting:Na Yun-seo – 1420 votes (THREE STAR)Arctic – 1240 votes (THREE STAR)Sun Jia Yang – 1080 votes (TWO STAR)Peng Jin Yu – 1040 votes (TWO STAR)2) Rap – HOT by 1TYMMembers: Li Zi Hao, Nian Bo Heng, Jun Lee-jeong, He Zhong XingOnsite Voting:Jun Lee-jeong – 1400 votes (THREE STAR)He Zhong Xing – 1140 votes (THREE STAR)Li Zi Hao – 1130 votes (TWO STAR)Nian Bo Heng – 900 votes (TWO STAR)3) Dance – like JENNIE by BLACKPINK's JennieMembers: Kim Jun-min, Jung Hyun-jun, Lee Sang-won, Hsu Ching Yu, Han Harry JuneOnsite Voting:Lee Sang-won – 1370 votes (THREE STAR)Kim Jun-min – 1230 votes (THREE STAR)Han Harry June – 1170 votes (TWO STAR)Hsu Ching Yu – 1090 votes (TWO STAR)Jung Hyun-june – 840 votes (TWO STAR)On the other hand, towards the end of the episode, Boys 2 Planet also partly revealed the rankings based on the latest global voting, which ended on August 21 at 12 pm KST. Here are the revealed contestants and their respective ranks.Masato - Rank 8Yoo Kang Min- Rank 9Chueli Li Yu - Rank 10Han Harry June - Rank 24Fan Zhe Yi - Rank 25Xue Su Ren - Rank 26Kim Jae-hyun - Rank 27Kim Tae-jo - Rank 47Kim Si-hwan - Rank 48Additionally, the latest global voting has now kick-started, and fans can vote for their favorite contestants on Boys 2 Planet through the Mnet Plus app till August 29, 10 am KST.