Slim Thug "salutes" Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, denies hollering at the rapper after receiving backlash over his previous video 

Slim Thug recently defended himself after receiving backlash for his latest comments regarding Megan Thee Stallion's relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson.For the uninitiated, Slim Thug shared his thoughts about the Houston rapper gifting her boyfriend an Audemars Piguet watch (estimated to be worth $300K), saying, “I can’t have no woman little-boying me,&quot; in a social media post on July 26, 2025.The rapper has since faced criticism for his comment and decided to clarify himself in another social media video. Slim Thug claimed he had never tried to &quot;talk to&quot; or &quot;holler at&quot; Megan Thee Stallion, adding that he had nothing but love for her and saluted her relationship with Thompson.&quot;I've never actually tried to talk to the Stallion, you stupid f*cks. I've hyped her up cos she's the Houston motherf*cking queen you dumbf*cks. Never did I think I want to pay for gifts for a Stallion. She up there with Beyonce,&quot; he said.Slim Thug continued:&quot;You think I'm actually f*cking trying to holler at the Stallion...and you stupid f*cks who think I'm stalking the Stallion. Why the f*ck she called me to get in her video? Why the f*ck she called me to perform when she came to Houston? This is somebody I have nothing but love for. I would never hate on. I salute her and Klay, happy to see everybody happy.&quot;Slim Thug had previously claimed Megan Thee Stallion had a crush on himThe back-and-forth between Slim Thug and Megan Thee Stallion began after the latter invited the former for a guest appearance during the Houston show of her Hot Girl Summer Tour in 2024. Following the show, Thug took to social media to write, &quot;What yall think I got a chance or naw?&quot;He renewed his sentiments after Megan Thee Stallion included her fellow Houston rapper's songs, Thug From Around The Way and Still Tippin', during her sets at Coachella in April 2025. Following her performance during the first weekend, Slim Thug reshared a video of her set on social media, claiming the Hiss rapper included his songs because she had a crush on him.“If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is... I’m just waiting on her to come to Houston and hit my line like, ‘Hey I’m in the town! Pick me up!’ It’s only a matter of time at this point. She brought me out in Houston. I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!,” he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Megan Thee Stallion dismissed his claims during her second weekend at Coachella. Mid-performance, the rapper shouted out Slim Thug, clarifying that she added his songs to her setlist because she was a fan and not because she had a crush on him.“And no, Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music, babe,” the WAP rapper said.However, Slim Thug seemingly took the rejection in good faith. According to Vibe, the rapper added that he was willing to remain patient and &quot;do Megan Thee Auntie, 10 years later.&quot; He cited the facts that she gave him a shoutout during her Coachella set and called him babe as reasons for him to be patient, adding that that was &quot;a lot.&quot;In his recent video on July 27, he commented on Megan Thee Stallion's gift to Klay Thompson, indicating that he would not be open to accepting such an expensive gift from his partner and reciprocating it in the same manner.In other news, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion had their first red carpet outing as a couple during the inaugural gala for her Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation on July 16, 2025.