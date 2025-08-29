  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "ATEEZ deserved better": Fans slam J Balvin over alleged "rude" and "dismissive" behaviour towards the boy group on KPOPPED

"ATEEZ deserved better": Fans slam J Balvin over alleged "rude" and "dismissive" behaviour towards the boy group on KPOPPED

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 29, 2025 11:13 GMT
J Balvin and ATEEZ in KPOPPED (Image via Apple Tv)
J Balvin and ATEEZ in KPOPPED (Image via Apple Tv)

Apple TV released its eight-part cross-cultural competition series KPOPPED on August 29, 2025. The show brings together K-pop acts and international artists to reimagine their iconic Western tracks, blending styles across genres.

Ad

In episode 5, ATEEZ split into two units to perform with Kylie Minogue and J Balvin. Jongho, Yunho, Wooyoung, and Seonghwa partnered with Minogue for her hit Can’t Get You Out of My Head. Meanwhile, Yeosang, San, Hongjoong, and Mingi joined Balvin for Mi Gente. Both performances took place before a live audience, with the Mi Gente team declared the winner of the face-off.

Despite their victory and widespread praise online, the collaboration faced criticism after it aired. Following the episode's release, fans took to social media to express frustration over J Balvin's behavior during his collaboration with ATEEZ.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many accused the artist of being dismissive and uncooperative toward the group during rehearsals and preparation for the performance. They criticized what they perceived as a lack of effort compared to the dedication shown by the ATEEZ members. One fan commented,

Ad

On social media, fans shared their observations and frustrations. Many posts highlighted moments that viewers felt reflected an imbalance in professionalism and respect. Several fans also stressed that the group’s hard work deserved to be met with the same level of commitment from their collaborators.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The backlash against J Balvin intensified after viewers highlighted certain moments from the episode. Some fans pointed out that Balvin repeatedly mispronounced the group’s name as “uh-teez,” despite having interacted with them before. This reaction was especially strong because it was not his first time engaging with the group.

In 2024, he was seen watching ATEEZ’s Coachella performance. He also later shared a picture with the members on Instagram while following the group’s account. Many fans, therefore, expected a positive dynamic on KPOPPED, but they were left disappointed.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Apple TV's KPOPPED unites K-pop groups and Western pop icons for 8-episode music showdown

Apple TV introduced a new competition series titled KPOPPED on August 29, a project that brings together global talent from both the K-pop industry and the Western pop scene in a bold musical experiment. The series is designed around the idea of reinventing popular songs from different eras and genres. It transforms these songs through K-pop’s signature performance style, choreography, stage design, and added Korean lyrics.

Ad

Spanning eight episodes, each episode highlights one K-pop group each week, who are paired with two Western pop artists. The group is divided into two sub-units, with each tackling one of the Western artists’ classic hits. These songs are reimagined with new musical arrangements and performance concepts, resulting in unexpected collaborations that blend two distinct musical cultures.

ATEEZ performing in &quot;KPOPPED&quot; episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)
ATEEZ performing in "KPOPPED" episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

Every performance takes place before a live audience in Seoul, who vote to decide which collaboration wins each episode. After the votes are tallied and the winner is declared, the featured K-pop group concludes the show with a finale stage of their own.

Ad

Throughout the season, KPOPPED delivers fresh renditions of iconic songs such as Savage, Wannabe, Ice Ice Baby, Lady Marmalade, Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Motownphilly, and Waterfalls. These reinterpretations breathe new life into the songs through cross-cultural exchanges.

The lineup features a diverse range of talent. On the K-pop side, groups like Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATEEZ, STAYC, KISS OF LIFE, and BLACKSWAN appear across different episodes.

Ad

From the Western music scene, participants range from legendary icons to contemporary stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls members Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men.

KPOPPED's full eight-episode run is now streaming on Apple TV.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications