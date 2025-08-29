From ATEEZ X J Balvin to ITZY X Spice Girls: KPOPPED winners list, setlist guide, highlights, & all you need to know

Apple TV launched its international music competition series KPOPPED on August 29, 2025. The eight-part show unites some of the biggest names in K-pop with internationally renowned artists to give new life to iconic Western tracks.

Each performance blends different musical styles while incorporating K-pop’s trademark elements. It revamps the iconic songs through new arrangements, choreography, Korean lyrics, and stage production.

Each episode features one K-pop group and two Western artists. That group splits into two sub-units, with each unit collaborating with a different Western artist.

The units then take on one of the Western artist’s well-known hits, reinventing it with fresh arrangements and staging concepts. These collaborations push creative boundaries and merge the two music cultures in unexpected ways.

Complete winners' list of KPOPPED by episode

Megan Thee Stallion with Billlie (Image via X/@Billlieofficial)

All the performances of KPOPPED are staged in front of a live audience in Seoul. Viewers at the venue cast their votes to determine which collaboration comes out on top in each episode.

Across the season, KPOPPED has declared eight winning collaborative performances. Here is a complete list of the winning collaborations from each episode of KPOPPED:

Episode 1 – Savage by Meghan Thee Stallion with Moon Sua and Suhyeon of Billlie

– Savage by Meghan Thee Stallion with Moon Sua and Suhyeon of Billlie Episode 2 – Say You’ll Be There by Emma Bunton and Mel B with Lia and Yuna of ITZY

– Say You’ll Be There by Emma Bunton and Mel B with Lia and Yuna of ITZY Episode 3 – Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice with Dayeon and Hikaru of Kep1er

– Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice with Dayeon and Hikaru of Kep1er Episode 4 – Joyride by Kesha with Junki, Ren, Mame, Shosei, and Syoya of JO1

– Joyride by Kesha with Junki, Ren, Mame, Shosei, and Syoya of JO1 Episode 5 – Mi Gente by J Balvin with Yeosang, San, Hongjoong, and Mingi of ATEEZ

– Mi Gente by J Balvin with Yeosang, San, Hongjoong, and Mingi of ATEEZ Episode 6 – Waterfalls by TLC with Seeun, Isa, and J of STAYC

– Waterfalls by TLC with Seeun, Isa, and J of STAYC Episode 7 – Kings & Queens by Ava Max with Belle and Natty of KISS OF LIFE

– Kings & Queens by Ava Max with Belle and Natty of KISS OF LIFE Episode 8 – Motownphilly by Boyz II Men with Gabi, Sriya, and Fatou of BLACKSWAN.

Full setlist and performances of KPOPPED

KPOPPED showcases a unique blend of K-pop artistry and international pop culture. Every episode features two collaborative stages followed by a finale from the featured group.

The setlists of face-off songs span generations of music history featuring hip-hop, R&B, dance-pop and legendary classics.

ATEEZ with Kylie Minogue and J Balvin (Image via Apple Tv)

Here is the complete track list featured in the competitive series:

Episode 1: Meghan Thee Stallion vs. Patti LaBelle with Billlie

Savage – Meghan Thee Stallion with Moon Sua and Suhyeon of Billlie

Lady Marmalade – Patti LaBelle with Haruna, Tsuki, Haram, and Suhyeon and Billlie

flipp!ng a coin - Billlie

Episode 2: Emma Bunton & Mel B with ITZY

Say You’ll Be There – Emma Bunton, Mel B with Lia, Yuna of ITZY

Wannabe – Emma Bunton, Mel B with Ryujin, Yeji, Chaeryeong of ITZY

GOLD - ITZY

Episode 3: Taylor Dayne vs. Vanilla Ice with Kep1er

Tell It to My Heart – Taylor Dayne with Chaehyun, Youngeun, Yujin, Huening Bahiyyih, Xiaoting of Kep1er

Ice Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice with Dayeon, Hikaru of Kep1er

Wa Da Da Da - Kep1er

Episode 4: Kesha vs. Eve with JO1

Let Me Blow Your Mind – Eve with Takumi, Sho, Sky, Keigo, Shion, Ruki of JO1

Joyride – Kesha with Junki, Ren, Mame, Shosei, Syoya of JO1

Love Seeker - JO1

Episode 5: Kylie Minogue vs. J Balvin with ATEEZ

Can’t Get You Out of My Head – Kylie Minogue with Jongho, Yunho, Wooyoung, Seonghwa of ATEEZ

Mi Gente – J Balvin with Yeosang, San, Hongjoong, Mingi of ATEEZ

BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS) - ATEEZ

Episode 6: Boy George vs. TLC with STAYC

Karma Chameleon – Boy George with Sieun, Yoon, Sumin of STAYC

Waterfalls – TLC with Seeun, Isa, J of STAYC

RUN2U - STAYC

Episode 7: Ava Max vs. Jess Glynne with KISS OF LIFE

Kings & Queens – Ava Max with Belle, Natty of KISS OF LIFE

Hold My Hand – Jess Glynne with Haneul, Julie of KISS OF LIFE

Get Loud - KISS OF LIFE

Episode 8: BLACKSWAN with Boyz II Men

Motownphilly – Boyz II Men with Gabi, Sriya, Fatou of BLACKSWAN

End of the Road – Boyz II Men with NVee of BLACKSWAN

Roll Up - BLACKSWAN.

More about KPOPPED: hosts, 48-hour preparations, and K-pop meets Western artists

Kep1er with Taylor Dayne (Image via Apple Tv)

KPOPPED is hosted by comedian and actor Son Soo-jeong. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and PSY also join in for brief appearances as co-hosts to introduce the rules and performers to the audience.

Each Western artist is welcomed by the K-pop groups in their own unique way, and every unit is given just 48 hours to prepare their collaborative stage. During this period, the sub-units spend time with their respective international collaborators to build rapport.

For example, Moon Sua and Suhyeon of Billlie took Meghan Thee Stallion to the Ramyun Library, catering to the rapper’s love for spicy ramyeon. ITZY introduced Emma Bunton and Mel B to traditional Korean tea, while ATEEZ guided J Balvin through Korean street food experiences.

Some of the performances also incorporate Korean lyrics, as seen in ATEEZ and STAYC’s collaborations. Boy George even sings partially in Korean while performing with STAYC on Karma Chameleon.

Each episode of the series runs approximately 30 to 40 minutes. All of the eight episodes of KPOPPED are available for streaming on Apple TV.

