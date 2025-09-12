On September 12, 2025, tvN's upcoming weekend drama Typhoon Family shared its first stills. The stills captured the first meeting of leads played by Lee Jun-ho and Kim Min-ha, immediately sparking fans' attention.The scene, set in 1997, captures Tae-poong, played by Lee Jun-ho, at a subway station, dozing off with a bouquet of cosmos flowers in his arms. As he leans forward, his face rests on Mi-seon’s shoulder, portrayed by Kim Min-ha. Startled by the sudden closeness, Mi-seon reacts with visible surprise. Posting the first look of the drama on social media, tvN (@CJnDrama) captioned the scene,&quot;1997 Subway Station, Capturing the Moment of First Meeting Between Rookie Boss Kang Tae-pung of Typhoon Company and Brain Executive Oh Mi-seon! In the midst of a typhoon, they become each other's support-Lee Joon-ho X Kim Min-ha coming soon! tvN New Saturday-Sunday Drama Typhoon Company. 10/11 [Sat] First Broadcast at 9:20 PM!&quot;The production team has described to media outlet imbc entertainment, this moment from the still as the beginning of an unforgettable connection. It lays the foundation for the two leads' relationship before they reunite years later as a rookie CEO and an accountant.The release of the stills has created an immediate buzz online. Social media has been filled with messages praising the lead pairing, with many expressing excitement to see their chemistry blossom as the drama unfolds. One fan comments,&quot;Omg!!! Can't wait for their romance!&quot;🧸린다 ⁷🥨 @HunnieJoonLINKOmg!!! Can't wait for their romance!🥺😍 #TyphoonFamily #LEEJUNHO #KimMinHaFans are already captivated by the chemistry between Lee Jun-ho and Kim Min-ha, even before the drama’s premiere. Social media platforms light up with comments expressing excitement, love for the pairing, and anticipation for the romance that Typhoon Family promises to deliver.Anne in transit 💘 @junho_ismyhobbyLINKTotally love this couple already 🫠 #TyphoonFamily 🌪jassy @jassy2pmLINKOmg my romantic boy &amp;amp;amp; my brain girl are coming to me finally!!!!😭 #TyphoonFamily #LEEJUNHO #KIMMINAHAlongside the romantic meet-cute setup, the stills also draw attention to the red marks near Kang Tae-poong's hairline, which viewers speculate to be bruises. This detail sparks curiosity and promotes fans to share theories and emotional responses online.𝐎🌻준업튀 @lechoixdeseriLINKThis is their first encounter??? 🫠 aw my heart is gonna fall for them, isnt it? But Taepung... why so many bruises on your beautiful face 🥺 #LeeJunho #KimMinhaDelia @DeliathefanLINKA very intriguing meet cute! Why is Kang Taepoong sleep standing and why does he have a wound on this hairline? Please come faster, 11 October #이준호 #LEEJUNHO #태풍상사 #TyphoonFamily #O3Collective #O3CLTVThe anticipation around Typhoon Family is not only about the first encounter scene but also about the journey the two characters are set to take together. Fans are already imagining how Kang Tae-poong and Oh Mi-seon will lean on each other, both in romance and in the challenges that await them.jassy @jassy2pmLINKOmg my romantic boy &amp;amp;amp; my brain girl are coming to me finally!!!!😭 #TyphoonFamily #LEEJUNHO #KIMMINAH💚💛 CC 💚💛 @OnMyWay2SeeULINKTae Poong can lean on Miseon to guide him through the darkest days of the crisis as he navigates his way to become the company president! She is confident and ready to take on any challenges! Looking forward to seeing this couple! #LeeJunHo #이준호 #イジュノ #李俊昊 #태풍상사Minkle💛 @Minkle_DinkleLINKMiSeon's expression(😳) is great👌👍 Can't wait to watch them become support for each other in life, and not just MiSeon's shoulder for TaePung's head😅tvN’s new weekend drama Typhoon Family to premiere on October 11The drama, Typhoon Family, unfolds against the backdrop of the 1997 IMF crisis in South Korea, a period that left a profound impact on the nation’s economy and families. At the center of the story is Kang Tae-poong, portrayed by Lee Jun-ho. Raised in wealth thanks to his father, who has ran Typhoon Trading Company, Tae-poong has enjoyed a carefree youth. However, when the economic crisis strikes, the company faces collapse, and his father passes away. Determined not to let go of the business his father cherished, Tae-poong steps in as CEO despite having no prior experience.As a rookie businessman, Tae-poong inherits a company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell. Once immature and reckless, he is forced to grow into a leader. His journey becomes one of resilience as he struggles to protect both the company and the people connected to it.Alongside him is Oh Mi-seon, played by Kim Min-ha. The eldest daughter in her family, Mi-seon bears the heavy responsibility of supporting her household. She works as a bookkeeper at Typhoon Trading Company, handling tasks such as cleaning, organizing receipts, and managing ledgers. Released stills from Typhoon Family (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Though her role begins modestly, she dreams of becoming a professional career woman. Inspired by Tae-poong’s determination, she finds new hope and ambition for her own future.The series highlights Mi-seon as the “brain” of the company, gradually building her career while standing by Tae-poong. Together, the two characters embody what the production team calls the “Typhoon Spirit” which is a passionate and determined fight for survival.As per a report from September 12, by imbc entertainment, Typhoon Family aims to deliver a warm, encouraging message to viewers. It tells the survival story of ordinary people who continued living and persevering even when the world seemed to be falling apart. Typhoon Family emphasizes both the struggles and growth of its leads, offering comfort and courage to those facing hardships in the present day. The production team has shared through imbc entertainment, that the drama will show the two characters facing hardships, growing together, and becoming each other's support. The team adds that this journey is expected to resonate deeply with audiences. The series is directed by Lee Na-jung (Fight for My Way, Oh My Venus) and Kim Dong-hwi, written by Jang Hyun, and planned by Studio Dragon. It is produced by Imagineers, Studio PIC, and Tree Studio.tvN's Typhoon Family is scheduled to premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST. The drama will air every Saturday and Sunday, taking over the slot after the conclusion of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.