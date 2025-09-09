Love, Take Two ending explained & Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does Hyo-ri survive the surgery and reunite with Ji-an?

tvN’s romance drama Love, Take Two finishes its journey of 12 episodes on September 9, 2025. The drama stars Yeom Jung-ah, Park Hae-joon, Choi Yun-ji, and Kim Min-kyu, in the lead roles.Love, Take Two tells the story of a mother and daughter who find themselves in a seaside town after the daughter finds out about having a brain tumor. There, the mother reunites with her first love while the daughter grows close to a young farmer.The drama takes the characters on a heartfelt journey of love, family, and healing. By the end of Love, Take Two, Hyo-ri survives the surgery and soon recovers, reunites with Ji-an.Love, Take Two episodes 11 &amp; 12 Recap: Hyo-ri's surgery, her recovery, and a hopeful new beginningsThe penultimate episode of Love, Take Two opens with the news that the date of Hyo-ri’s surgery has been moved up. Mun-hui speaks with a tense Ji-an, reassuring her that no matter what happens, she and Hyo-ri have people supporting them.She also reminds Ji-an that she can lean on her as well. Mun-hui then explains the possible risks of the surgery, like nerve damage, seizures, and pressure. She says that since the tumor is located near the brain area controlling language skills, it can be affected after the procedure too. Hearing this, Ji-an grows even more anxious and saddened.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Preparations for Hyo-ri’s hospital admission begin the next day. Seon-yeong prepares nutritious meals for her, Ji-an organizes the items they need to take to the hospital, and the neighbors all lend a helping hand. Meanwhile, Hyo-ri spends time with her friends and Bo-hyeon.She one day takes Jeong-seok out for an arcade game and dinner. During their outing, she asks him to take care of her mother if anything happens to her. She confesses that Ji-an has lived her whole life struggling, and seeing her finally happy makes Hyo-ri happy too. Jeong-seok responds that he truly likes Ji-an and promises never to leave her side.Later, while spending time with Bo-hyeon, Hyo-ri admits she is scared. He consoles her and promises that he will never leave her. Hyo-ri then records a video message for Ji-an, thanking her for being her mother. She says Ji-an is the only person in her life she can take for granted, and for that, she feels deeply grateful.Hyo-ri is soon admitted to the hospital and begins her surgical preparations. When her head has to be shaved for the procedure, her friend Sook bursts into tears, and the two console each other in an emotional embrace.Bo-hyeon also comes to be with Hyo-ri, but she asks him not to stay, knowing it would only make him more worried. However, going back to his home, Bo-hyeon breaks down crying. At the hospital, Mun-hui stays close to Ji-an, taking care of her. Back home, village chief Ko visits Seon-yeong, who looks visibly worried, and offers her help, assuring her that she can lean on her.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Ji-an and Jeong-seok later visit the columbarium where Hyo-ri’s late birth mother, Han Cho-rong, rests. Ji-an breaks down, apologizing for failing to protect her. She recalls how she and Cho-rong have once planned to open a salon in Seoul, but Cho-rong’s pregnancy with Hyo-ri has changed everything.After Hyo-ri’s birth, despite their struggles, Cho-rong has vowed to raise her daughter like a princess, but she dies before fulfilling that promise. Ji-an weeps at the memories as Jeong-seok consoles her.The next day, Hyo-ri is wheeled into surgery. Before going inside, she tells Ji-an not to worry and promises they will travel together once everything is over. After she enters the operating room, Bo-hyeon sends Ji-an the pre-recorded video message from Hyo-ri.Watching it, Ji-an cannot hold back her tears. The episode ends here, leaving Hyo-ri’s fate uncertain. On this note, episode 11 of Love, Take Two ends.The final episode of Love, Take Two begins with Hyo-ri’s surgeon coming out of the operating room to inform Ji-an that the surgery has been successful. He explains that during the operation, as part of the procedure, the assistant surgeon spoke to Hyo-ri and asked her to say, “I love my mother.” Instead, Hyo-ri responds with, “My mother is my first love.”Hyo-ri recovers well and, after a few days, is discharged from the hospital. However, the surgery leaves her with impaired language and memory. This causes her to withdraw from others and hide inside the house, avoiding even Bo-hyeon.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Despite her resistance, her loved ones don’t let her isolate herself. Mun-hui quizzes her daily and gives her books to read, Seon-yeong keeps her engaged in conversations, and the neighbors provide nutritious meals for the family. Gradually, Hyo-ri regains confidence and finally reunites with Bo-hyeon, and the couple is overjoyed.A year passes, and Hyo-ri’s condition has improved significantly. Sook visits the town, and the group of friends spend time together happily. One day, Hyo-ri and Ji-an visit the columbarium to see Cho-rong. There, Hyo-ri thanks her birth mother for bringing her into the world and for giving her a mother like Ji-an.Soon after, Hyo-ri decides to return to medical school. Ji-an worries it may be too difficult for her, but Hyo-ri convinces her otherwise, and Ji-an reluctantly agrees.Around the same time, Bo-hyeon decides to pursue a landscape design program in Germany, inspired by Hyo-ri's decision. Though saddened by the distance, the couple agrees it is best for their future. Ji-an and Jeong-seok accompany Hyo-ri to see him off at the airport.Meanwhile, Tae-o confesses his feelings to Seon-yeong. After some hesitation, she accepts, and the two begin a relationship. Mun-hui one day tells Ji-an, Seon-yeong, and Hyo-ri that she doesn’t want to burden them anymore and wishes to move into a care home.The three, however, firmly oppose the idea, insisting they want to live together and rely on one another. Ji-an reminds her that their strength lies in being there for each other, convincing Mun-hui to stay.During a routine hospital check-up one day, Hyo-ri learns she is recovering faster than expected. On her way back with Mun-hui, she meets a teenage girl in a school uniform who is frustrated and in tears.The girl refuses to undergo surgery for her brain tumor, saying she wants to live the rest of her life freely. Seeing herself in the girl, Hyo-ri encourages her to fight through the ordeal, telling her that overcoming it will make her stronger and even cooler.The series, Love, Take Two, concludes with Hyo-ri and Ji-an traveling abroad together. Ji-an happily takes selfies, while Hyo-ri watches her with joy, seeing in Ji-an's younger version in her. The mother-daughter duo stroll through the city hand in hand, eating ice cream, taking photos, and living their lives to the fullest. With this Love, Take Two wraps up its journey.Is there a possibility of season 2 of Love, Take Two?A season 2 of Love, Take Two is unlikely. The drama concludes with Hyo-ri's successful recovery, Ji-an finding peace, and the mother-daughter duo sharing a hopeful new beginning. Since all major storylines are resolved and the series ends on a definitive note, there is little room left for continuation.All episodes of Love, Take Two are now available for streaming on Viki, TVING, and Wavve.