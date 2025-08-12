"So seated for this"- Fans thrilled as Kim Hye-yoon reported to lead women-centric crime film, 'Land' alongside Yeom Jung-ah, & Cha Joo-young

On August 12, 2025, JTBC reported that actress Kim Hye-yoon has been cast in the upcoming crime film Land. She will join Yeom Jung-ah and Cha Joo-young in the female-led project.Land will be helmed by Han Dong-wook, who directed The Worst of Evil. The movie is about 3 women who organize a bank heist for their reasons.After the news was announced, excitement flooded social media streams as fans went wild over the announcement. They had a combination of respect for the cast, curiosity about the plot, and pride in watching the actress lead another big-budget project. One fan of Kim Hye-yoon commented,&quot;Yum jungah, cha jooyoung, and kim hyeyoon reportedly to lead a women-centric crime film &lt;land&gt; omg i'm already so seated for this&quot;Many praised Hye-yoon for taking on diverse roles and continuing to expand her acting repertoire. They expressed their excitement over the actress's new project. Many highlighted their excitement for the film's cast, which unites Hye-yoon with Cha Joo-young and Yeom Jung-ah under the direction of The Worst of Evil's Han Dong-wook. Others expressed pride in seeing the actress take on another women-centric project and anticipation for her to showcase her range on the big screen. Kim Hye-yoon, Yeom Jung-ah, and Cha Joo-young unite for the women-led crime dramaLand, directed by Han Dong-wook, an upcoming crime film, often described as a "caper," places its focus on female characters. This marks a notable shift for production company Sanai Pictures, which is best known for male-centric genre films. This film also marks the reunion of Kim Hye-yoon and Yeom Jung-ah after their collaboration in Sky Castle as mother-daughter.The film will bring together Kim Hye-yoon, Yeom Jung-ah, and Cha Joo-young in a women-led story set in a struggling former mining town now dominated by a gambling den. The plot follows these three women, each facing personal hardships, who decide to plan a bank robbery for their own reasons. Their plan sets off a series of unexpected incidents, adding tension and intrigue to the narrative.Kim Hye-yoon will portray Do-yeon, the youngest of the trio and a bank employee who has devoted her youth to paying her father’s medical bills. Her character is timid yet bold, serving as the strategic mind behind the operation.Yeom Jung-ah will take on the role of Hwa-sook, the eldest sister whose troubled life leads her to see the robbery as a last resort. Cha Joo-young will play Chun-ja, a charismatic and passionate gambler deeply tied to the town’s casino scene.The film will be directed by Han Dong-wook, who won the Best Director Award in the TV category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards for the Disney+ series The Worst of Evil. With filming scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2025, as per JTBC's report, Land is currently finalizing production and investment details before moving into the shooting phase.About the career of the main cast of Land in briefFor the unfamiliar, Kim Hye-yoon rose to fame with her portrayal of Kang Ye-seo in JTBC’s Sky Castle (2018–2019). She subsequently portrayed her first lead television and film roles in Extraordinary You (2019) and The Girl on a Bulldozer (2022).Her fame reached new heights in 2024 after she starred in the drama Lovely Runner alongside Byeon Woo-seok. Kim Hye-yoon has won numerous awards throughout the years, such as those awarded by the Baeksang Arts Awards, Blue Dragon Film Awards, and Grand Bell Awards.Yeom Jung-ah is an experienced actress renowned for her works in movies like A Tale of Two Sisters (2003), The Big Swindle (2004), The Old Garden (2007), and Cart (2014), and dramas like Royal Family (2011) and Sky Castle (2018). A past Miss Korea 1991 first runner-up, she is presently playing Lee Ji-an in Love, Take Two.Cha Joo-young has constructed a varied TV resume with appearances in Cheese in the Trap (2016), Jugglers (2017–2018), Wok of Love (2018), The Spies Who Loved Me (2020), The Glory (2022–2023), and The Real Has Come! (2023), The Queen Who Crowns (2025).