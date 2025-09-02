Love, Take Two: When will episodes 11-12 (finale) release, and what to expect?

Episodes 9 and 10 of tvN’s romance drama Love, Take Two aired on September 1 and 2, 2025. The series, which broadcasts every Monday and Tuesday, is now approaching its conclusion with episodes 11 and 12 scheduled for September 8 and 9 at 5:20 pm KST.Love, Take Two, starring Yeom Jung-ah, Park Hae-joon, Choi Yun-ji, and Kim Min-kyu, follows the intertwined journey of a mother and daughter. After the daughter runs away, their paths unexpectedly lead to a seaside town.There, the mother reconnects with her first love. The daughter begins to form a bond with a young farmer, setting the stage for a heartfelt tale of reconciliation, romance, and healing.What to expect from the final two episodes of Love, Take Two View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe preview of Love, Take Two hints at emotional and heartbreaking developments. Hyo-ri is admitted to the hospital for her surgery. Before that, she cherishes precious moments with her family, Jeong-seok, Bo-hyeon, and her friend Sook. The whole family, including Bo-hyeon and Mun-hui, comes to the hospital to be by her side.The final scene in the preview shows Ji-an and Jeong-seok at a columbarium. The scene strongly suggests that they are probably there to pay respects either to Hyo-ri’s late mother or, more tragically, to Hyo-ri herself after her demise.The closing chapters of Love, Take Two are expected to deliver an emotional mix of love, family, and loss, bringing Ji-an and Jeong-seok’s journey to a poignant conclusion.Love Takes Two episode 9-10: Ji-an and Jeong-seok confess, Yeo-jeong lets go, and Hyo-ri embraces new beginningsEpisode 9 of Love, Take Two begins with Jeong-seok confessing to Ji-an that she is his first love. Ji-an brushes it off, saying she has heard the same from many men and does not find it special.The next morning, Ji-an wakes up cheerful. She dresses up and applies makeup, catching the attention of Seon-yeong and Hyo-ri, who tease her about the sudden change. Ji-an dismisses them and heads out to draw.On her way, she notices a neighborhood wall about to collapse and volunteers to repair it. Jeong-seok happens to pass by, offering her a ride. He takes her to a nearby lavender field where she sketches, and they spend time together, growing closer.The following day, Ji-an prepares to work on the wall. Grandma Mimi, worried after seeing her alone, notices Yeo-jeong passing by and asks her to assist. Yeo-jeong reluctantly joins in after Mimi pretends that she will otherwise call Jeong-seok.While repairing the wall, Ji-an and Yeo-jeong bond. Ji-an asks her what life abroad is like, and Yeo-jeong admits it is lonely. Ji-an replies that life itself is often lonely, though she refuses to let it overwhelm her.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Yeo-jeong confesses she is extremely persistent in getting what she wants, a result of her parents' favoring her twin brother. Hearing her, Ji-an admits she envies such determination since she tends to give up easily.During their talk, Yeo-jeong reveals her true reason for returning to Korea. She wants to reconcile with Jeong-seok, and that's why she asks Ji-an to step aside. Later, while working, Yeo-jeong accidentally falls from a ladder and is taken to the hospital.At the hospital, Ji-an discovers burn scars on her body. Yeo-jeong explains that she suffered serious injuries in a house fire two years ago. It required lengthy medical treatment and therapy, which kept her from seeing Bo-hyeon and Jeong-seok.When Jeong-seok arrives at the hospital, he scolds Ji-an for volunteering for risky tasks. His harshness leaves her surprised and hurt.Meanwhile, Hyo-ri welcomes her friend Sook, and they spend time happily with Bo-hyeon’s friends. During a conversation, Hyo-ri admits to Bo-hyeon that she has never traveled outside Seoul. Bo-hyeon suggests that the two of them take a vacation together, and she agrees.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)The next day, Jeong-seok tries to apologize to Ji-an but struggles to find the words. Ji-an reassures him, saying he feels like a time machine, bringing her back to her high school days.She thanks him for being there during her difficult times with her daughter. She further tells him to resolve things with Yeo-jeong if he wishes to and leaves.Meanwhile, Yeo-jeong learns that Bo-hyeon has been accepted into a German university and rushes to tell Jeong-seok. But Jeong-seok, after his conversation with Ji-an, is in a dilemma and gets drunk with a neighbor.He wonders aloud if he is capable of loving again. Memories of Yeo-jeong’s infidelity torment him, and he wanders the beach.On her way to the beach, Yeo-jeong spots Ji-an painting the wall they fixed the day before. Ji-an confronts her, admitting that she also likes Jeong-seok, which is why she will step aside. However, she insists that Yeo-jeong apologize to him first, as he wrongly blames himself for their divorce.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)When Yeo-jeong reaches Jeong-seok, she suggests moving to Germany with Bo-hyeon. He refuses, reminding her that he has seen her cheating on him and can no longer take the blame. Remembering Ji-an’s words, Yeo-jeong apologizes and, with tears in her eyes, admits she cannot compete with Ji-an, choosing to give up.Back home, Ji-an is lost in thought, and seeing her like that, Seon-yeong, Mun-hui, and Hyo-ri press her for answers. Sensing the situation, Seon-yeong urges her to stop holding back. Mun-hui encourages her to confess if she is sure of her feelings.Hyo-ri reminds her that she also deserves happiness. Inspired by their words, Ji-an rushes to meet Jeong-seok, who is returning from the beach. In the middle of the road, she confesses her feelings to him. Though shocked at first, Jeong-seok admits he likes her too and embraces her. Here ends episode 9 of Love, Take Two.In episode 10 of Love, Take Two, Ji-an and Jeong-seok go on their first date the next morning. Meanwhile, neighbors who witnessed their confession last night, led by Grandma Mimi, visit Ji-an’s house. They gossip with Seon-yeong and Mun-hui, and when the couple returns, the neighbors tease them.Hyo-ri and Bo-hyeon plan their trip but fear telling their parents. Hyo-ri lies that she is visiting Sook in Seoul. Ji-an and Seon-yeong, however, catch the lie but play along, even giving her money for the trip. Hyo-ri admits that with Bo-hyeon by her side, and Ji-an living her life, she now wants to live.Elsewhere, Seon-yeong takes Tae-o grocery shopping. On their way back, she encourages him to visit his estranged mother. Reluctantly, he goes and learns the truth.Still from Love, Take Two (Image via Viki)Once a promising athlete, Tae-o’s career ended after an accident, leading him into alcoholism. During one drunken rage, he threw a vase that accidentally struck his mother, causing a stroke and paralysis. To protect him from guilt, she distanced herself.Learning this, an overwhelmed Tae-o breaks down in tears, apologizing to his mother profusely. By the evening, both couples return from their trips, happy and content. Later that night, Ji-an tells Hyo-ri about her date, making her daughter tear up with joy.The next morning, Ji-an and Mun-hui receive a call from the hospital and learn that Hyo-ri’s surgery date has been moved up. On this note, episode 10 of Love, Take Two concludes.All of the released episodes of Love, Take Two are available to stream on Viki, TVING, and Wavve.