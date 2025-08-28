The last episode of My Girlfriend is the Man! dropped on Viki on August 28, 2025, bringing the drama’s twelfth chapter to a close. In the conclusion, Ji-eun transforms into a girl, but since it may not be permanent, she and Yoon-jae simply accept it as it is. The campus love story follows the couple Park Yoon-jae (ASTRO's Yoon San-ha), a college student majoring in astronomy, and Kim Ji-eun (OH MY GIRL's Arin). However, Ji-eun wakes up in a man's body and begins living as Ji-hoon. From there, Yoon-jae guides Ji-eun through the everyday realities of being male. The two choose to abide together and wait for her to return to her original form. Adding tension is Kang Min-ju, a popular student on campus, who has feelings for Yoon-jae. Her presence complicates the couple’s already difficult situation. My Girlfriend is the Man! finale recapA still from My Girlfriend is the Man! (Image via X/@KBS_drama)Episode 12 of My Girlfriend is the Man! opens with Ji-hoon telling Yoon-jae that he doesn't care after spotting him leaving Min-ju’s house. However, both of them are clearly unsettled. Elsewhere, Yoon-jae receives a farewell allowance from his boss, Ham Jung-ja, before departing for the U.S. to study at Corning University. Ahead of his flight, he meets Ji-hoon and explains that he had come to visit him at his home, but unexpectedly fell asleep outside. Min-ju brought him inside her home. The next day, Min-ju also meets Ji-hoon to bid goodbye. Later that night, Ji-hoon tries to catch Yoon-jae one last time, but fails as he has already departed.Meanwhile, Ji-hye and Young-sook’s bond evolves into romance, while Yu-ri and Min-hyuk also become official. As Min-ju and Yoon-jae begin their studies abroad, Ji-hoon focuses on his own path in Korea. Three months later, he begins pursuing his dream of writing and publishes a novel titled Crystal Shoes.In the U.S., Yoon-jae reads the book upon his sister’s recommendation. Inspired by Ji-hoon’s journey of transformation, the story strikes him intensely. A passage describing the character’s reluctance to let love slip away makes Yoon-jae realize Ji-hoon never desired him to leave, likewise.This leads Yoon-jae to return to Korea. Before leaving, he tells Min-ju he's going back to his girlfriend, and she encourages his decision with a hug. Back in Korea, Yoon-jae reunites with Ji-hoon, assuring him that his emotions remain constant despite the gender difference.One day, Ji-hoon reverts to Ji-eun, and the two find their satisfying ending. In the conclusive scene, Ji-eun is seen packing a suitcase for a trip with Yoon-jae, labeled with both her Ji-eun and Ji-hoon identities. This symbolizes her acceptance of both sides. Will there be a follow-up season to My Girlfriend is the Man!?A still from My Girlfriend is the Man! (Image via X/@KBS_drama)By the finale of My Girlfriend is the Man!, Ji-hoon (formerly Ji-eun) and Yoon-jae arrive at an understanding that their lives cannot return to what they once were. Ji-eun’s transformation is irreversible, and both choose to embrace reality rather than fight it. Their acceptance closes the central arc, signaling that the story has reached its natural end.The drama also ties up side stories. Ji-hye, Ji-eun’s sister, finds love of her own with Young-sook, while her best friend Yu-ri begins a relationship with Min-hyuk. These developments bring closure to the characters who supported Ji-eun throughout her journey.Even Min-ju, who had quietly cared for Yoon-jae, accepts his decision to go back to Ji-hoon. Her parting words and final farewell reflect maturity, showing she can move forward despite her feelings. With every storyline neatly concluded, there is little left to extend into a second season.The message remains clear that love persists regardless of gender, and acceptance is the only way forward. Since each character has found their place, My Girlfriend Is the Man! ends on a definitive note, and a renewal appears unlikely. All 12 episodes of My Girlfriend is the Man! are available to stream on Viki!